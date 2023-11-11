Travel hack? Influencer Midi explains why you can trust Singaporean travellers' hotel reviews

Everyone has their own travel hacks for holidays, and Midi, a Chinese social-media influencer based in Singapore, recently shared hers on TikTok.

In the 34-second clip posted last Sunday (Nov 5), Midi reveals her hotel booking strategy when travelling.

"If you are searching for any hotel in the world, go for the one that has good reviews by Singaporeans," she advised, attributing this tip to her Singaporean husband.

Midi mentioned that this approach has consistently worked for her, regardless of the destination, even in the "weirdest hotels at the weirdest places".

She also highlighted that if a hotel has a rating above 4.5 but a negative comment from a Singaporean, "you run".

What's the reasoning behind this?

According to Midi, Singaporeans, including her husband, are pampered.

She emphasised that Singapore is renowned for being one of the cleanest places and having the best infrastructure in the world.

On top of that, Singapore is extremely safe and has exceptional customer service.

Given these high standards, Midi suggested that you can trust hotel reviews from Singaporeans.

In the comments section, netizens agreed with Midi's opinion.

A Malaysian netizen concurred, stating: "I subscribe to this philosophy."

Another netizen pointed out that Singaporeans are known for being straightforward and honest when it comes to leaving reviews.

However, some questioned Midi's mention of experiencing the best customer service in Singapore, with one netizen suggesting that countries such as Japan and Taiwan might rival or surpass Singapore in this aspect.

More travel hacks

With the holiday season right around the corner, here are some budget-friendly travel tips that might ease the strain on your bank account.

Prices for airfares and hotels tend to soar, especially during peak travel periods when demand is high. So it'd be wise to make reservations months in advance, potentially saving you hundreds of dollars.

Another way to offset your holiday expenses is to use your air miles or points.

Now is the perfect time to put your frequent flyer miles, credit card rewards and hotel points to work, maximising your savings during the festive period.

