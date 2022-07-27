Travelling from India to Singapore: The latest flight news and status

From the towering skyline to the impeccably clean streets, The Lion City of Singapore is a modern oasis filled with trendy shopping centres, high-rise architectural marvels, sleek restaurants and people from all over the world. This highly globalised affluent city is pragmatic with its highly-spirited multicultural population and the year-round summer makes you fall in love with this city all over again.

There has been a huge surge in visitors travelling to Singapore from India, with Singapore relaxing most of its Covid-19 restrictions and several airlines ramping up their flight schedules. Here are the latest entry, testing and travel guidelines you should know while travelling from India to Singapore.

Flights from India to Singapore

A simple search through Wego will show you the latest flight schedules from India to Singapore, allowing you to choose the best flight deals from across several airlines.

Singapore Airlines

Flight duration

Direct flights operated by Singapore Airlines will take around five hours and 30 minutes to reach Singapore from India.

Flight schedule and ticket price

Delhi to Singapore: Two direct flights on all days of the week. Ticket prices from INR 20,567 (S$357)

Mumbai to Singapore: Two direct flights on all days of the week. Ticket prices from INR 18,264

Chennai to Singapore: One direct flight on all days of the week. Ticket prices from INR 25,590

Air India

Flight duration

Direct flights operated by Air India are scheduled to take around five hours and 30 minutes to reach Singapore from India. Connecting flights may take 10 to 12 hours.

Flight schedule and ticket price

Delhi to Singapore: One direct flight and multiple connecting flights on all days of the week. Ticket prices from INR 19,241

Mumbai to Singapore: One direct flight and several connecting flights all days of the week. Ticket prices from INR 17,839

Chennai to Singapore: One direct flight and multiple connecting flight on all days of the week. Ticket prices from INR12,060

Can I travel to Singapore from India?

Yes, travel has resumed for all vaccinated travellers and some unvaccinated travellers.

Entry guidelines

PHOTO: Pexels

As per Singapore's Safe Travel website, the latest travel guidelines issued by the government according to the Covid-19 Vaccinated Travel Framework have stipulated different entry guidelines for fully vaccinated and non-vaccinated travellers.

Fully vaccinated travellers

To be considered to be fully vaccinated, travellers from India must:

Be fully vaccinated with WHO EUL vaccines if born in or before 2009 (i.e. aged 13 and above by year of birth) – 'Fully vaccinated' means minimally one dose of CanSinoBIO/Convidecia or Janssen/J&J, or minimally two doses of AstraZeneca, Covaxin, Moderna/Spikevax, Covishield, Novavax/Covovax/Nuvaxovid, Pfizer/BioNTech/COMIRNATY, Sinovac or Sinopharm. Mixed doses using these WHO EUL vaccines, and one vaccination dose after a Covid-19 infection are also acceptable. Boosters are not necessary for entry. However, to maintain vaccinated status after 30 days from entry into Singapore, travellers must receive a booster dose if their primary series vaccination was completed more than 270 days ago. Be vaccinated against Yellow Fever if you have visited Yellow Fever high-risk countries/regions in Africa and Latin America -a valid Yellow Fever vaccination certificate is required.

Children born in or after 2010 (i.e. aged 12 and below by year of birth) can enter Singapore following the rules mentioned for fully vaccinated travellers, regardless of Covid-19 vaccination status.

Entry requirements

All vaccinated travellers entering the country must:

Prepare Proof of Vaccination

Obtain additional entry documents (if required) such as visa

Passport with at least six months' validity

Complete your SG Arrival Card (SGAC) up to three days before your arrival in Singapore.

Testing and quarantine requirements

PHOTO: The Straits Times

There are no quarantine or Covid-19 testing measures for fully vaccinated travellers and travellers aged 12 and below. However, you must comply with the latest public health measures. This includes the use of the TraceTogether mobile application for contact tracing and to show proof of vaccination in Vaccination-Differentiated settings (VDS).

Non vaccinated travellers

Travellers who do not meet the vaccination requirements above are considered non-fully vaccinated travellers and will be subject to entry approvals, tests and quarantine. This includes travellers who:

Are born in or before 2009 (i.e. age 13 and above by year of birth) Are medically exempted from Covid-19 vaccination Took non-WHO EUL vaccines and/or did not complete the full dosage of WHO EUL Covid-19 vaccines Recovered from Covid-19 but did not complete the minimum dosage of WHO EUL Covid-19 vaccines

Generally, non-fully vaccinated long-term pass holders and short-term visitors are not allowed to enter Singapore unless in exceptional circumstances.

Entry requirements

All unvaccinated travellers entering the country must have obtained entry approval. Entry approval is not required if you are a:

Singapore Citizen or Permanent Resident Long-Term Pass holders, including In-Principle Approval holders, born between 2005 and 2010 (inclusive), and arriving before July 1, 2022, only. Entries from July 1 2022 will require entry approvals.

In addition, travellers must:

Obtain additional entry documents (if required) such as visa

Have a passport with at least six months' validity

Complete your SG Arrival Card (SGAC) up to three days before your arrival in Singapore.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Testing requirements

A Pre-Departure Test is not required if you tested positive for Covid-19 between 14 to 90 days before your date of departure for Singapore. Use this tool to check if the pre-departure test can be waived, and the documentation required to prove your first infection or recovery.

Otherwise, take any of the following Covid-19 tests within two days before departure:

Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction test (PCR test) at an internationally accredited or recognised lab/clinic/medical facility – travellers should seek advice from the country's/region's Ministry of Health equivalent for the approved Covid-19 PCR test providers; or Antigen Rapid Test (ART) that is: Administered by a trained professional; or [Singapore Citizens, PRs and Long-Term Pass Holders (including In-Principle Approval holders) only] Self-administered Antigen Rapid Test (ART) remotely supervised by an approved ART provider in Singapore.

Ask for a non-handwritten PDT report that is in English (or accompanied by a notarized English Translation) with the following details:

Traveller's name, and Date of Birth or Passport number (per the passport used to travel to Singapore); and Reflects the date and result of the Covid-19 test.

Quarantine requirements

PHOTO: Pexels

You will be placed on a seven day Stay Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival. During this period, you will remain in your declared SHN accommodation for the full seven days. Following immigration clearance, you will:

Receive a 7-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) via the email address provided in your SGAC declaration; and Commute directly to your declared SHN accommodation using private transport, taxis (including street-hailed taxis) or private-hire car (GrabSHN, Go-Jek, Ryde, MVL Tada). The use of public transport (e.g. trains, buses) is prohibited.

Secure any of the following accommodations for at least seven days for your SHN:

Place of residence (excluding workers' dormitories); Serviced apartment; or Hotel of choice from this non-exhaustive list.

The seven day Stay Home Notice requires you to quarantine and takes effect immediately upon its issuance. Remain in your declared SHN accommodation for the period specified in the notice, unless you are:

Directed by the relevant authority to leave your accommodation; or Scheduled to take your mandatory SHN-exit Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction Test (PCR Test).

To avoid queues, pay for your SHN-exit PCR test during your application for Entry Approval. Otherwise, pay for the test using the payment link found in your SHN (sent to your email address) before your appointment. Including GST, each test is $125.

If you did not receive your test appointment details a day before the end of your SHN, contact the SafeTravel Office at 6812 5555 for assistance. If you are unwell on the day of your test, remain in your SHN accommodation and alert the relevant authorities.

Your SHN will end upon the completion of the seven day SHN period, or upon receipt of a negative PCR test result, whichever is later. The failure to comply with any SHN-related requirement is an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act. Errant travellers will first be issued an Electronic Monitoring Device (EMD) from ICA. For subsequent breaches, travellers can be fined, imprisoned, and/or have their residency/work permits revoked.

Visa requirements

Since India does not have visa-on-arrival facilities in Singapore, Indian nationals will need an entry visa for travelling to Singapore. However, holders of diplomatic, official and service passports do not need a visa for entry.

To apply for an entry visa, you will need the following documents:

Duly completed Form 14A signed by you.

Valid passport with at least six months validity on the date of entry into Singapore

Two passport-sized colour photographs taken within the last three months. Please see Photo Guidelines for information on photo requirements.

Additional supporting documents (e.g., Form V39A* (Letter of Introduction for Visa Application (LOI)) may be required on a case-by-case basis.

This article was first published in Wego.

