Trending on TikTok: 7 beauty trends and products to know and try

A platform that seems to have it all, TikTok does not lag behind when it comes to beauty trends.

Having set quite a few trends itself, it has become the ideal spot to find out what products are worth buying and the intel on the latest ways the 'it' girls are doing their makeup. Here are the platform's best finds!

The new base

PHOTO: Unsplash

If you' ve been on TikTok for awhile, you've already seen this on your FYP (For You Page). TikTok user Jarida (@jarida.bby) was the first to share her key trick, which has now garnered over millions of views and recreations.

Previously used by makeup artists for a long-wearing and flawless foundation base that doesn't crease, she encourages make-up lovers to change their whole routine and try slathering on moisturiser, dapping on a light layer of translucent powder, followed by setting spray. Once that drys, apply face primer and top it off with foundation.

This beauty hack has won the hearts of many influencers and make-up lovers alike and is known to give a beauty filter-like finish. The original video has been taken down, but to watch a recreation of the trend click here.

Lipstick that doesn’t move

PHOTO: Haus Labs Lipstick

Lady Gaga's recently re-branded cosmetic line, Haus Labs have also been the source of a recent makeup frenzy on the video platform.

The brand's Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer ($40.78) have been trending, with users claiming that the product adds a glossy colour to the look, whilst remaining transfer proof. To apply, shake the lip container well, applying it to your lips without the upper lip and lower lip touching, waiting for 15 seconds and letting the product work its magic.

The product has been so well-received that it is almost always out of stock, so keep a lookout on their website to snag one. Perfect for night outs when multiple wine glasses are expected!

Foxy eyes for mysterious folks

PHOTO: TikTok/stxph.h

Similar to the smokey eye, the siren eye trend gives the original makeup trick a seductive and foxy new outlook with dark winged liner elongating it outwards and straight, as opposed to the traditionally upwards.

The look has been inspired by many celebrities, especially Alexa Demie on hit TV series, Euphoria. Smudge away your eyeliner from the lower lash-line and extending the inner-eye corner results in a sharper and grungier look. Complete with mascara or faux lashes for an even more sultry appearance.

For a tutorial, @stxph.h shows you a step-by-step to her perfected method.

Get the sunkissed look

PHOTO: TikTok/molchanovamua

Any makeup fanatic can agree that no look is completed without blush on the cheeks to give the impression of a cutesy flushed look.

On TikTok, the love for blush has also give way to plenty of blush-related trends, of which the 'W' Blush Hack has reigned superior.

The technique for the perfect sunkissed look is pretty straight forward: draw a W with liquid blush on your face. Beginning at the temple, carving out your cheeks and hitting your nose at its highest point, the technique yields an adorable anime-kind of blush look. Watch @youngcouture’s tutorial and try for yourself.

The perfect plump lip

PHOTO: TikTok/molchanovamua

You've heard of face contouring, now make way for lip-contouring. In a quest to bear plump and fuller lips, TikTok has seen the exciting technique of what users are calling 'ovallining' surface.

The trick begins with drawing two dots with your lip liner; one on top of the cupids bow; the other parallel to the first dot but at the bottom of the lower lip. Using those dots as a reference, draw an oval on your lips connecting the dots. Complete the trend with a lipstick and lip gloss for that plump pouty look.

Check out @katiahaek’s tutorial and tell us how it worked out for you on our Instagram!

The only eye-liner hack you need to know

PHOTO: TikTok/julialadd_

Did you know that you can turn any of your eye-shadows into eyeliner? The holy grail of our newly learned make-up tricks allows you to DIY your own eyeliner at home to match your eyeshadow effortlessly or create a bold graphic liner.

All you need is some micellar water, a brush and eyeshadow colour of your choice. Dip your brush into the micellar water, then run it through the eyeshadow and apply the mixture to your eyes like you would apply your winged liner.

For the best results, apply two coats for a bold and bright look. You never have to buy coloured eyeliners again! Watch @erinduganjurchak.

Drops of plant elixir

PHOTO: TikTok/chlorophyllgirl

Another trend which has surfaced on the app sees its users adding drops of a dark green liquid into their drinking water.

'SkinTok' claims that these drops of liquified chlorophyll found in plants can treat acne, prevent cancer, detoxify the body and boost energy levels.

Though very little studies have been done to confirm or deny these claims, the trend has been well-adapted among users wiping the product off of store shelves, and boasting mixed results. We suggest consulting your doctor or dermatologist first!

This article was first published in City Nomads.