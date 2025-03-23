Trendy Scandinavian HDB room designs for an elegant and aesthetic space

The older I get, the more I stay indoors. That means a combination of lazing around, Netflix and chilling (literally, guys!), curling up with a good book, and endlessly scrolling on my phone. So, I wanted to create the perfect Nordic sanctuary for myself. Honestly, it didn't have to be Scandinavian, but there's just something about the clean, uncluttered, soft aesthetic that makes me never want to leave.

And since we spend most of our time in our rooms, this article will focus on Scandinavian HDB room designs to help you transform your space into a stylish yet cosy retreat.

Start with your room's foundation

Before diving into decor and furniture, take a step back and assess what you're working with. Your room's foundation will set the tone for the entire makeover.

Scandinavian interiors thrive on bright, airy spaces, so maximising natural light is essential. If your window treatments are blocking too much light, consider taking them down.

But if you're not a morning person like some of us (cough, cough), switching them out for Roman shades or sheer curtains should give you the best of both worlds without regularly burning out your retinas.

The goal is to let in as much sunlight as possible while still keeping the space functional.

A neutral colour palette is another key aspect. White or light grey walls serve as the perfect backdrop. While they may seem stark at first, your decor will add warmth and character.

If you have wood floors, draw attention to them instead of covering them up. For those who prefer some softness underfoot, opt for layered rugs instead of full carpeting. This way, you can build your way to something uniquely yours!

Even if you skip the other tips, be sure to declutter your space. Scandinavian design emphasises minimalism, so investing in sleek storage solutions will help maintain a clean, open space.

You don't even need to spend a fortune — baskets, dividers, or containers from Lazada or Amazon are perfect.

Once your room is organised, planning your Scandinavian HDB room makeover will be much easier.

Optimise your furniture arrangement

Now that your space is decluttered, it's time to rearrange or swap out furniture to fit the Scandinavian HDB room style.

Functionality and aesthetics go hand in hand, so choosing pieces that are both practical and stylish is important.

Rattan chairs add warmth and texture to the room, while mid-century modern furniture with sleek, clean lines and tapered legs enhances the Scandinavian aesthetic.

Hairpin-legged furniture, whether it's a bed frame, nightstand, or chair, brings a modern yet understated touch. Also, since they come in different colours, you can either keep things neutral and monotone, or use it for a pop of colour.

Balling on a budget? Don't hesitate to find affordable pieces in thrift stores or online marketplaces. Slowly building your furniture collection allows for a more curated, personalised space.

Upgrade your bedding

Okay, confession time (and please tell me I'm not alone here): the older I get, the more I'm weirdly thrilled by things I used to snooze through. Case in point? Bedding. Yes, bedding. I'm now that person who geeks out over thread counts and pattern palettes. Who knew?

Anyways, as the focal point in your room, your bed also needs to play the part.

If you prefer a classic Scandinavian-inspired HDB room style, stick to neutral tones like beige, cream, soft brown, and white.

Feel like adding a dash of 'oomph'? Go wild with mustard yellow, a splashy teal, a cosy burnt orange, or even some playful pastels. Your room, your rules!

If you're a fan of drama (the good kind!), try bold shades like charcoal, navy, or deep grey. Just remember to balance those moody hues with lighter furniture or decor to avoid a cave-like atmosphere.

If an airy and fresh look is more your style, bright whites, soft greys, and warm wood accents create a light and uplifting vibe.

Set the mood with better lighting

Scandinavian interiors rely on natural lighting, but statement lighting fixtures can set the mood when sunlight is limited. Wicker lampshades add an organic touch, while glass globes create a sleek, modern aesthetic.

For a bit of urban edge, cage pendants bring that industrial-chic vibe to the room.

And if you're aiming for a dreamy ambience, try hanging lanterns for creating a magical glow that's perfect for winding down. Want to try something different? Use recessed LED strips.

A hallmark of stylish Scandinavian hotels, these lights will provide a lovely, soft glow to the room. Also, they're easier to install than you might think.

A quick tip: Choose bulbs with a temperature of 2,700K or lower to maintain a warm, cosy glow. Mixing different colour temperatures can make a space feel off-balance, so it's best to stick with warm tones for a cohesive look.

Add decorative touches to the place

Now comes the fun part — decorating! This is where you can truly let your personality shine while keeping the Scandinavian HDB room style cohesive.

First, let's talk about houseplants. Nothing brings life into a room quite like greenery. Whether you're a seasoned plant parent or a certified plant killer, there's an option for you.

Fiddle leaf figs make a bold statement (just remember they're a little dramatic when thirsty), while pothos and snake plants are practically indestructible. If you want something exotic-looking, go for monsteras.

Let's not forget about rugs. They help anchor the space and make it feel more put together. Persian-style rugs add a hint of vintage charm, while textured weaves bring in depth.

Want something ultra-cosy? Faux sheepskin rugs are an instant game-changer. Drape one over your bed or lounge chair, and suddenly, your space looks like it belongs in a Pinterest mood board.

And speaking of layering, don't be afraid to mix and match different textures. Combine smooth cotton sheets with linen pillowcases, a wool throw, and a faux fur cushion for that effortlessly chic, "I woke up like this" aesthetic.

Play around with different colours, textures, and patterns

Scandinavian decor may be minimalist, but that doesn't mean it has to be plain. If your space looks devoid of personality or bleak, try incorporating different textures and patterns to create visual interest.

Natural wood tones make a space feel organic and welcoming, while soft linen or "waffle weave" textures for blankets and throws can add a homey and tactile feel. Geometric patterns can add just the right amount of structure. This can be as simple as grid or line patterns in textiles.

Wall art also plays a huge role in adding warmth and character. Monochromatic artwork keeps things classy, but if you want to get creative, try layering different prints in similar tones.

A mix of framed sketches, abstract designs, and typography prints can make your walls feel curated rather than cluttered.

Bonus points if you DIY this yourself with some old picture frames, a can of spray paint, and the barest of artistic skills.

This article was first published in 99.co.