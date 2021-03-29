Trick your friends this April Fools' with these super realistic 'chicken nuggets'

The season for tricks and practical jokes is just around the corner. If you're thinking of ways to bamboozle your friends, here is a potential idea.

Specialising in gourmet cookies, homegrown brand Nasty Cookie has recently released their limited edition Cookie Nuggets which look uncannily similar to its popular fast food twin.

The 'nuggets' are actually Nasty Cookie's signature chocolate chip cookies that have been moulded into super realistic-looking chicken nuggets with a 'breaded' exterior to complete the look.

Each set is going for $5 and comes with six pieces of cookies as well as a creamy Speculoos dip that acts as the 'curry sauce', similar to that of McDonald's.

We can imagine passing these to a friend and watch their faces change when they bite into the cookies. It definitely makes for a sweet, pleasant surprise this April Fools'!

According to their Instagram post, the 'nuggets' will be available in limited quantities at their Orchard Gateway and Funan outlets, so grab them hot out of the oven.

Address: 107 North Bridge Road, Funan, #02-35, Singapore 179105

277 Orchard Road, #B2-10 Orchard, Gateway 238858

