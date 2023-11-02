Trifecta: Asia's first surf-skate-snow destination in Orchard Road

The wait is finally over! Singapore’s premier shopping belt, Orchard Road is bouncing back to action with a a new addition to its neighbourhood. Conceptualised and developed by The Ride Side, an adventure sports company, Trifecta is a groundbreaking board sports facility, which has officially opened its doors to the public on Oct 28 ,2023.

This marks it as the world’s first surf-snow-skate destination right here in Singapore. Promising to enhance the city’s allure for both tourists and locals, the expansive 49,611 sq ft space aims to redefine board sports accessibility and ignite a fusion of sports, food, art, and music in a vibrant and inclusive environment.

A multifaceted experience at Trifecta

Not a mere sports facility, at Trifecta you’ll be able to experience the thrill of the mountains, the rush of the waves and the excitement of skating, all in one here. The comprehensive offerings encompass surf, snow, and skate arenas, making it a one-stop destination for all board sports enthusiasts.

Introductory classes are available across its arenas, with certified instructors ensuring that beginners quickly grasp the fundamentals, while seasoned riders can refine their skills in the specially designed facilities. (You can ride solo or share credit packs with friends).

Surf

The jewel in Trifecta’s crown is its largest indoor surf arena in Asia. Stretching 10 meters wide with waves up to 1.5 meters high, this surf pool uses Citywave’s Deep-Water technology, which offers adjustable wave sizes for various skill levels.

This innovative system allows surfers to replicate real-surfing experiences with ease. Beginners can start with a grab-handle for stability, while intermediates can practice maneuvers and jumps. The sharks being missing in action is also a plus!

Class Pricing: S$120 (standard), S$100 (off-peak).

Open Pricing: S$100 (standard), S$80 (off-peak).

Snow

No snow mountains in Singapore? No problem, Trifecta’s Snow Arena features 4-directional rotation ski simulators that replicate natural mountain terrain. With speeds of up to 35 km/h and adjustable slope angles, these simulators cater to both beginners and seasoned riders, offering a risk-free space to sharpen their skills.

The freestyle jib area and airbag jump zone also provide a safe space for snowboarders to perfect tricks and jumps.

Class Pricing: S$100 (standard), S$80 (off-peak).

Open Pricing: S$60 (standard), S$40 (off-peak).

Skate

The skate bowl at Trifecta brings together elements from surfskating and skateboarding. Designed by skaters from Bali’s popular skate sports community like Pretty Poison and Amplitude Skate Park, it’s a dynamic addition to Orchard Road and its raving skate parks.

The Californian- skate-style pool is 5ft deep with a 3ft shallow-end and is alined with coping. Whether you’re a beginner looking to start skateboarding or a seasoned rider, this hybrid bowl offers an ideal environment for honing your skills.

Class Pricing: S$60 (standard), S$40 (off-peak).

Open Pricing: Free

Food, art, and music

Trifecta is more than just sports; The holistic lifestyle destination also houses Butter, an exclusive collaboration kitchen with Two Men Bagel House. With a diverse menu offering all-day breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, Butter is the perfect spot to refuel after sweating it out on the board.

Some highlights include the the Lox N’ Roll (S$15) with garlic butter, smoked salmon, slaw, pickled cucumbers, capers and sumac red onion salad, and Sweet Chicks (S$18) with sriracha honey butter, fried chicken, spicy aioli, slaw, pickled cucumber, and double cheddar.

Beyond the board, the destination is set to offer an array of experiences. The fun begins with the inaugural month-long celebration, the Trifecta Launch Festival, from now till Nov 19, 2023.

Expect community snow and skate jams, an art market featuring local creators, film screenings, and more in subsequent weeks, to engage the community and create opportunities for self-expression and creativity.

The closing music festival is simply a must attend with three stages and festival zones, and 28 music headliners from around the world like Ruel, Phum Viphurit, Fazerdaze, Lola Amour, and local favourites like Subsonic Eye, Ice Cream Sundays, and Cashew Chemists.

Whether you’re a seasoned board sports enthusiast or a curious beginner, Trifecta is poised to redefine Orchard Road, transcending its reputation as a shopping haven to become a vibrant, and dynamic enclave.

The thrilling package checks every box with sports, food, art, and music all under one roof. Ready to surf skate, and snow you weekends away? Try it out and become the master of all traits!

Trifecta is located at 10A Exeter Rd, Singapore 239958. Open daily 7 am–12 am. For class schedules and more information, please visit the website. All images courtesy of Trifecta Singapore.

This article was first published in City Nomads.