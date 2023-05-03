True or not? $5 Aldo shoes sale in Kinex piques shoppers' interest

How much did you spend on your last meal?

Chances are that an Aldo footwear at this particular sale would cost less than that.

Head down to the main atrium of Kinex shopping mall in Paya Lebar and you can get a pair of Aldo shoes for just $5.

Yes, you read that right.

TikTok user Elenayusri took to TikTok on Tuesday (May 2) to share more about this "insane sale".

If you've yet to comprehend how unbelievable this sale is, Elenayusri paid $5 for shoes with an original price of $159.

There has to be a catch though, right?

"Come here at your own risk. You have to dig but you'll find amazing gems," she shared.

There were options aplenty, from slip-ons to boots, heels to sandals.

The tricky bit will be finding the right pair you're looking for.

"There's plenty of sizes and yes, everything is freaking $5," Elenayusri added, doing her best to drive the point home.

Even then, some netizens weren't quite convinced.

"Buy and throw away," one user commented.

Another TikTok user suggested that these shoes were sold at such a low price as they were "expired".

Amid the scepticism, there were also potential shoppers excited for the sale.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Elenayusri

Even if you're not a big fan of Aldo, other brands such as Levis and T.M Lewin are also on sale, with apparel and accessories for men and women.

The sale lasts until May 7 with up to 80 per cent discounts.

amierul@asiaone.com

