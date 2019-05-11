True story: This mum-to-be put on 45kg during pregnancy

Read also

"My husband had to pull me out of the seat because I couldn't get out on my own. Everyone thought I was pregnant with twins," she says.

As your baby grows and your body takes on a curvier and more voluptuous silhouette, gaining extra kilos is a given during pregnancy.

Even so, doctors say it's no excuse to binge. Eating for two during pregnancy is an outdated notion, says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Christopher Ng of GynaeMD Women's and Rejuvenation Clinic.

"You should eat as per normal. It's not the amount of food, but the quality that matters," he says.

The recommended weight gain during pregnancy is 12kg to 16kg, says Dr Tan Wei Ching, a senior consultant at Singapore General Hospital's (SGH) Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

But if you're overweight to begin with, you should put on less weight (and vice versa if you're underweight).

Dr Ng says that, on average, most women put on the bulk of the weight in the second half of the pregnancy. In the first 20 weeks, the gain is only 2kg to 3kg.