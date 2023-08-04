Tuk Tuk Cha offering 58-cent Thai milk tea to mark National Day

Craving something to beat the heat this National Day? Thai milk tea specialist Tuk Tuk Cha has a deal just for you.

Just for Singapore's 58th birthday, they will be selling their Thai Milk tea and Thai Green Milk tea for 58 cents.

Only 580 cups are available a day at each store, while stocks last. Customers are also not allowed to make adjustments to the drink.

The deal will run from Aug 8 to 10 and is available at all Tuk Tuk Cha outlets except Tampines 1 and Compass One.



Do note that the promotion is only available for regular-sized drinks and must be redeemed in-stores.

Deal ends: Aug 10

