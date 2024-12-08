Turkey's day off: Festive feast ideas that will steal the show

Not everyone's a fan of roast turkey, and even if you are, there is only so much you can eat before you refuse another serving and make quiet plans to head for a steamy bowl of bak chor mee when dinner is finally over.

Besides, we've seen the countless articles offering a list of turkeys to order this season and figured we'd suggest something else.

So here's our list of delicious things you could order when you gather with friends and family at your holiday table at home.

Da Paolo Gastronomia

When noshing with friends, we like grazing on light bites while knocking back our favourite tipples. To that end, Da Paolo's Rustic Ossobucco Pie with Black Truffle and Foie Gras ($218, serves up to eight people) and Smoked Salmon Terrine ($168, serves up to 10) are great options.

The former is filled with luscious white wine-braised beef shanks, padded with a layer of black truffle paste and slices of duck liver. The decidedly lighter Smoked Salmon Terrine features layers of dill-infused cream cheese, grilled zucchini slices, baked spinach, and balsamic "caviar" wrapped in velvety slivers of Norwegian smoked salmon.

Osteria Mozza

There's no reason you shouldn't have a pizza party for Christmas, especially if the pizzas come from Nancy Silverton's Osteria Mozza. There's a Pizza Party for $180, which comes with five wood-fired pizzas of your choice, including flavours like Fennel Sausage, Funghi Misti (mixed mushrooms), Meat Lovers, and Prosciutto di Parma.

Supplement them with an Antipasto Combo ($100) that could include Meatballs Al Forno, Roasted Cauliflower, or Chicken Wings Alla Diavola (choose two, serves up to eight people), and you'll have a proper party on your hands.

PAUL

Turkey ham is never our first choice, except when it's done by PAUL. We don't know what the magic sauce is, but year after year, their turkey ham hits the spot and delights everyone at the table, even steadfast pork lovers.

This year, the French bakery debuts a Char Siew Glazed Turkey Ham ($89) along with Lamb Rack ($89, 1 kg) crusted with almonds and lemon, and served with mint yoghurt and rosemary sauce.

PS. Cafe

When you need a showstopper, go for the Australian Tajima Wagyu Tomahawk Steak MS 5 ($298, 1.6kg) from PS. Cafe Alternatively, the Smoked Gammon Bone-in Ham ($238, 3.7kg) will last you through dinner and days or even weeks to come.

From the list of sides are options like Creamy Baked Vegetable Lasagne ($26, 1kg) or Maple-glazed Brussels Sprouts ($18, 500g).

Rempapa

Chef Damian D'Silva's Festive Bundle ($128) at Rempapa is great fare for family gatherings of up to six hungry folks. In proper Eurasian style, there's a fiery Debal simmered with roast pork belly and pork sausages in a rempah of onions, ginger and dried chillies, along with his Sunday Salad, an old-school staple comprising mayo-slicked potatoes, eggs, pickles and veggies. To finish, a cosy, comforting Bread Pudding that's the perfect send-off to the couch for a post-meal snooze.

Waa Cow

Beef bowl specialists Waa Cow has teamed up with the couple behind South & East Restaurant for this year's Beefier Christmas Bundles. Choose from two bundles ($268, serves up to six; $388, serves eight) that come with mains like Charcoal-roasted Wagyu Striploin, Koji-marinated Roast Chicken Thighs, and Aburi Salmon Fillet.

The delicious-sounding sides include Corn with Black Garlic Butter, Mushroom Relish with Black Pepper Rempah, and Roasted Baby Potatoes with Curry Butter.

[[nid:711589]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.