Twelve Cupcakes shutters, in provisional liquidation

Homegrown confectionery chain Twelve Cupcakes announced it has closed and is under provisional liquidation.

This was shared in a notice on the popular dessert chain's website.

"Dear valued business partners, we regret to inform you that Twelve Cupcakes Pte Ltd has been placed under provisional liquidation with effect from Oct 29, and our last day of operations is Oct 29," it read.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to express our heartfelt thanks for your kind support and partnership over the years."

The notice did not share the reason why the company was placed under provisional liquidation.

AsiaOne has reached out to Twelve Cupcakes and the liquidation company, AAG Corporate Advisory, for more details.

The dessert chain has not announced the news on its social media platforms. Its last post on Oct 29 was to encourage customers to buy its 10 mini cookie bundle.

Twelve Cupcakes also posted an Instagram story on Oct 29 encouraging customers to purchase its Halloween cupcakes.

The chain currently has 20 outlets in Singapore, according to its website.

The confectionary was founded by former model Jaime Teo and radio DJ Daniel Ong in 2011. It was later bought over by Kolkata-based Dhunseri Group in 2016 for $2.5 million.

AsiaOne has also reached out to the group as well as Jaime and Daniel.

In December 2020, the company pleaded guilty to 15 charges of underpaying its employees in 2017 and 2018.

Jaime was fined $65,000 for failing to prevent the business from underpaying its foreign workers.

She pleaded guilty to 10 charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act in Feb 2021 and 14 other charges were taken into consideration during the sentencing.

Later in May 2020, Daniel was also fined $65,000 for the same reason. He pleaded guilty to 10 charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, with another 14 similar charges taken into consideration for sentencing.

