Tying the knot? Registries of Civil and Muslim Marriages site at Canning Rise to temporarily move to Esplanade Mall in April

The Registries of Civil and Muslim Marriages (ROM and ROMM) will temporarily move to an interim site at Esplanade Mall in April.

The current site at 7 Canning Rise will undergo redevelopment until 2028 to better meet the needs of couples as a solemnisation venue and to prepare them for their marriage journey, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) in a joint press release on Tuesday (Jan 14).

Those looking to tie the knot should note that the final day of operations at the current site will be on April 11.

ROM and ROMM will resume services on April 14, taking over the space formerly occupied by Library@Esplanade located on Level 3.

During the weekend of April 12 and 13, in-person appointments and solemnisations at the current site will not be available. Solemnisations held at external venues, including video-linked solemnisations, will not be affected.

Existing ROM and ROMM appointments and solemnisations scheduled from April 14 onwards will automatically be transferred to the interim site at Esplanade Mall.

Couples who have made such bookings will be notified of the change.

During the transition period, couples are advised to check the Our Marriage Journey portal at https://www.marriage.gov.sg for the latest information, or call the ROM hotline at 6338-7808 and the ROMM hotline at 6337-0207 for queries about the shift.

What to expect of redevelopment works

ROM and ROMM have been housed at the current site since August 1983, known for its distinctive architecture, which features an iconic pitched roof.

Upon the registries' return to Canning Rise in 2028, MSF and MCCY said that couples can expect a re-creation of the pitched roof, larger and more modern solemnisation venues (for example, a rooftop solemnisation space) and green spaces within the building.

There will also be a number of indoor and outdoor photo spots.

The building was previously renovated in 2010.

