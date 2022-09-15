Tyre workshops where you can buy affordable (and good) used tyres

Swapping out your worn-out tyres can be an expensive affair. A decent set of brand-new tyres could cost you anything between $500 to $800!

If you did not set the budget for this expense, an alternative would be to buy used car tyres instead.

But, as your tyres are the four main contact points between the road and your car, you should only buy used car tyres from trusted tyre workshops.

365 Automotive

Sgcarmart Star Merchant 2019-2022 - Tyres & Rims category

Specialising in both brand new and used car tyres, 365 Automotive Pte Ltd embraces the latest technology and knowledge as well as utmost sincerity and honesty to provide automotive solutions to car owners.

Its well-stocked inventory of tyres from prestigious global brands will leave you spoiled for choice.

365 Automotive comes equipped with a fully automatic tyre changer for fast and precise fitting with zero error. The automatic tyre changer ensures that nothing or no one will scratch or damage your rims in the process of a tyre change.

Address: 25 Kaki Bukit Road 4 #01-55 Synergy @ KB, Singapore (417800)

Opening hours: 10:00am - 7:00pm (Mon - Sat)

Contact number(s): 8799 2284 / 6385 3327

Pitstop Tyres Pte Ltd

Founded in 2009, Pitstop Tyres Pte Ltd is the one-stop shop for all your tyre, wheel and servicing needs. All its tyre and wheel fitment machines and tools are the latest from Italy, capable of up to 24-inch tyre fitments.

Many of its clients come in to trade in their tyres for an upgrade. Some of these used tyres have only been on the road for as long as one hour!

When customers bring in a set of tyres, the workshop will do a standard inspection; any tyres that have hardened up or seem damaged will be rejected and/or disposed of.

A must-try service (based on its user reviews) is its rim rash/kerb rash repair. No harm enquiring about it while you wait for a new set of tyres for your ride.

Address: 9 Tagore Lane #03A-22 9@Tagore, Singapore (787472)

Opening hours: 11:00am - 7:00pm (Mon - Sat)

Contact number(s): 9247 9969 / 6254 5575

Mrrjestic Tyres

If you're in the market for a set of used car tyres, Mrrjestic Tyres has made a name for itself by catering to the masses for tyres in a vast majority of sizes.

Maybe you have no idea whether you need to purchase used or new tyres. No problem! The fine people at Mrrjestic tyres will help you make the right choice based on your needs.

All used car tyres sold under Mrrjestic Tyres come with a six-month warranty, paired with its wallet-friendly pricing. Now, that's not a good deal. It's a great deal!

Address: 3 Ang Mo Kio Street 62 #01-22 Link @ AMK, Singapore (569139)

Opening hours: 10:00am - 7:00pm (Mon - Sun)

Contact number(s): 8860 1269

ALSO READ: Tyres: 5 things you can do to make them last longer

Arrow Tyres

Arrow Tyres Pte Ltd operates two workshops located in the North and East of Singapore. It carries many used car tyres from notable brands such as Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear, Dunlop, and more.

It only sells used car tyres that are fully functional, safe to use, and in good condition. Do not expect anything less at Arrow Tyres, as it adheres strictly to the tread count requirements and will never sell you anything less.

Every single used car tyre undergoes professional maintenance and is kept in storage. Doing so prevents any chemical, heat, or water damage to the tyres.

Address: 50 Serangoon North Avenue 4 #01-16 First Centre, Singapore (555856)

Opening hours: 9:00am - 6:30pm (Mon - Fri) 9:00am - 6:00pm (Sat) 9:00am - 3:30pm (Sun)

Contact number(s): 8399 8810 / 9128 3828 / 6570 8087

AL Tyres Pte Ltd

AL Tyres Pte Ltd is one of the few workshops in Singapore that stay open until 3:00am. It has four outlets across Singapore - Ubi (East), Toh Tuck Road (West), Woodlands (North), and Bukit Merah (South).

Besides carrying over a whopping 50,000 used and new tyres, AL Tyres also stocks thousands of used rims in its warehouse.

If you're looking for something specific, AL Tyres is the place to go. It has made itself synonymous with any tyre or wheel-related need.

Address: 150C Paya Lebar Road, Singapore (409052)

Opening hours: 09:00am - 03:00am (Mon - Sun)

Contact number(s): 8418 1000

Exotic Wheels Singapore

Exotic Wheels Singapore started its business as a used car wheel/tyre retailer in 2015. Due to its ever-growing customer base and increasing demand for wheels, it is expanding to bring more wheels, such as its in-house brand APEX Racing, VLF and even 305Forged.

If you browse the Exotic Wheels Singapore reviews, you'll feel assured after reading the numerous positive reviews about its reliability, professionalism, and good customer service.

Address: 4 Defu Lane 1, Singapore (539479)

Opening hours: 9:00am - 6:00pm (Mon - Fri) 9:00am - 5:00pm (Sat & Sun)

Contact number(s): 8775 2222

Kheng Keng Auto Pte Ltd

Kheng Keng Auto Pte Ltd has been around for 40 years, and it's managed by an experienced specialist who started helping the family automotive business when he was just a schoolboy.

It carries a wide range of used car tyres and parts for various car brands and models - from commercial vehicles to passenger car parts, Kheng Keng will get you sorted no matter what issue you may have.

You can also find them for used automobile parts from car makes such as Toyota, Honda, Mitsubishi, Mercedes, BMW, and Nissan. All car owners, enthusiasts and workshop mechanics are welcome to shop at its Defu yard.

Address: 47 Sungei Kadut Loop, Singapore (729512) (Headquarter)

Opening hours: 8:30am - 5:30pm (Mon - Fri) 8:30am - 5:00pm (Sat)

Contact number(s): 9862 6666 / 6844 3333

ALSO READ: Roadside assistance and car workshops open for business during CNY

This article was first published in sgCarMart.