The ultimate cheat sheet to maximising the best deals on Amazon’s Prime Day

It’s that time of the year again! The fifth edition of Amazon’s Prime Day will be back this July and you can expect some of the biggest deals and best savings Amazon has to offer.

Happening from July 12 to 13, Prime Day will offer shoppers numerous savings and promotions on thousands of deals globally across toys, electronics, beauty, kitchen, home, book, baby products and more. However, this year, you can expect some of the deals to start as early as July 7.

For the unacquainted, the Prime membership is perfect for those who love shopping online. But what are some of the perks you might ask? For new signups, get a 30-day free trial ($2.99/month) to enjoy free, fast delivery (domestically and internationally), exclusive access to Amazon Originals, get early access to the best deals across a range of categories, and enjoy a selection of free games every month.

Insider tip: If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, sign up before July 7, 2022 and save $30 off $50* this Prime Day. On top of that, you can also use promo codes to stack to offset your bill. Simply shop your first order on Amazon Singapore (app only) on Prime Day and check out using the codes: NEWPRIME5 + PRIMEDAY15 + NEWBIE to get $30 off $50.

For those looking to shop for groceries, you can also expect to save $20 off $70* when you shop on Amazon Fresh. The promo codes to use to offset your bill when you check out on Amazon Fresh are NEWPRIME5 + PRIMEDAY15 + FRESH20.

To get an earlier kickstart on your shopping journey, we’ve also done the legwork and rounded up some of the best deals that you can add to your cart this Prime Day.

Dyson Pure Cool Purifer Tower Fan, $419 (U.P. $599), Amazon

What better way to stay cool at home than with this trusty Dyson Tower fan. Known for its impeccable features, the fan doesn’t just provide cool air all day long, but it also traps ultra-fine particles including pollen, bacteria and pet dander, gives an uninterrupted stream of airflow and projects and circulates purified air ’round the clock.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, $329 (U.P. $379), Amazon

Whether you’re always working out or always on the go, a wireless pair of earphones is a must so there’s no cable that might get caught or restrict your movement.

Take, for instance, this pair by Sony. It’s water-resistant so you can wear them all day, rain or shine, and it also comes with a long battery life that lasts up to 8 hours on one charge. What’s more, a 5-minute quick charge gives you up to 60 minutes of play time, so it’s perfect especially if you’re always in a hurry.

Braun Series 3 310s Wet & Dry Electric Shaver for Men, $65 (U.P. $101.87), Amazon

Looking for a gift for the man in your life? Why not surprise him with a practical electric shaver like this one from Braun.

Featuring three different pressure-sensitive blades, the shaver delivers a close and gentle shave that also adapts to every facial contour for maximum skin contact. As its name suggests, you can also use the shaver with water, foam or gel, and you can also use it in the shower.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones with Google Assistant, $499, Amazon

This pair of headphones from Sony has been a fan-favourite on TikTok for good reason.

First and foremost, it changes the ambient sound based on if you’re moving or staying in place. Secondly, the headphones can also be connected to two devices at once, so you don’t have to go through the trouble of switching your devices every now and then. And of course, it goes without saying that this pair also looks really aesthetically pleasing, and it goes well with any outfit, whether you’re hitting the gym or going back to the office.

Apple AirPods Max, $848, Amazon

Now that most of us are heading back to the office, we could probably do with some upgrades to improve your daily commute to work. For those who love listening to music or watching shows on the way to work, we recommend investing in a pair of Apple AirPods Max for your day-to-day commute.

Otherwise known as one of the best noise-cancelling headsets in the market now, the AirPods Max boasts active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and adaptive EQ.

Kindle Paperwhite, $231.45, Amazon

But if you’re not into listening to music and you prefer to read something while you’re on the go, then consider the Kindle Paperwhite. What’s great about this particular Kindle is that it comes with a 6.8” display, thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20per cent faster page turns.

Mini Portable Projector, $284, Amazon

With an image size of about 120 inches, this portable projector will let you have the best cinematic experience wherever you go. Thanks to the USB ports, you can easily connect your old DVD, PlayStation, smartphone, laptop, PC & other HDMI devices to the projector so you can watch anything you want on the big screen.

Waxing Kit, $67.25, Amazon

Can’t make it for your next trip to the waxing salon? This fantastic home waxing kit is perfect for you if you’d like to experiment and try waxing in the comfort of your own home. What’s great about this set is that it also comes fully equipped with items such as an LCD DIGITAL Wax Warmer, five bags of hard wax beads, 20 pieces of wax strips, two pairs of waxing gloves, pre-wax oil and post-wax oil, ten large wax sticks and ten eyebrow waxing applicators.

Blackhead Remover Comedone Extractor Acne Removal Kit, $30.81, Amazon

Can’t stop picking on your blackheads or blemishes? This Blackhead Remover Comedone Extractor Acne Removal Kit will come in handy. Made with premium stainless steel, the kit consists of different tools that can help to remove blackheads, acne and various blemishes. The six-piece set also comes with a leather case for you to store and carry your tools around with you, which is great especially if you’re always travelling.

Tineco Moda One Smart Ionic Hair Dryer, $299 (U.P. $350), Amazon

Afraid of frying your hair from blowdrying it every day? You will definitely dig this genius device from Tineco that measures your hair moisture levels and air temperature over 20 times per second and automatically adjusts heat and airflow in real-time to prevent damage to hair. You can definitely look forward to hair that’s more manageable and shiny.

On top of that, you can also connect the hair dryer to the MODA ONE app with your smartphone to select from different pre-programmed drying modes such as Manual, Cool, Pet, Kids, and Eco Mode.

Instant Pot Duo 6 Quart Smart Pressure Cooker, $259, Amazon

Whether you’re a new homeowner or you’re looking for a housewarming gift, this smart pressure cooker might just be what you need.

Here, the Duo does everything you can do with 7 other appliances. That includes a pressure cooker, saute pan, steamer, slow cooker, rice cooker, food warmer, and yoghurt maker. It speeds up cooking by two to six times and saves up to 70per cent of the energy used in traditional cooking methods.

Now, you won’t have to worry about juggling different cooking contraptions that clutter up your cupboards and you can also save time preparing your food, especially if you’re always busy.

This article was first published in Her World Online.