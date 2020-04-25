Ultimate compilation of hawker food delivery & promos

It’s the Circuit Breaker (CB) Period, people.

While I agree that it’s absolutely necessary for everyone to stay home in order to stem the spread of this Covid-19 outbreak.

It’s bad news for businesses out there because it means lesser traffic and potentially lower income for business owners (Read: Livelihoods are at stake).

One of the worst-hit are the small-time hawkers in your hawker centres and kopitiams.

They’re already dealing with long hours and less than ideal working conditions to serve affordable food to the masses.

PHOTO: Seedly

And while Enterprise Singapore has announced a Food Delivery Booster Package to help reduce the business costs of selling on food delivery platforms.

Most of these hawkers don’t have the means or do not make enough to be able to put their food online.

So it really breaks my heart to see them struggling to make ends meet in times like this.

Thankfully, there’s a Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook Group, which was created to help hawkers reach out to the online community during this Circuit Breaker Period!

To help get the word out, I’ve started curating the various hawkers being posted on the Facebook group and sorted them into the genres of food that they serve.

I’ve also listed their promotions, discounts and delivery options, and even included their contact numbers!

So it’s all there at a glance.

The next time you’re hungry, remember to give them a call and support your local hawkers!

#HawkersUnited2020!

There’re tonnes of hawkers out there and as much as I wish to be able to include everyone, it’s going to take me a while.

So naturally, this list is not exhaustive.

Note: If you want the latest and most updated information, please check out the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook Group!

But I’ll be updating and adding more hawkers as often as I can.

For now, at least, let’s start with some local favourites.

FYI: I’ve also indicated if the options are halal as well! I can’t guarantee it but at least that’s what I gather from their post and information I can find online.

Chicken rice

Type of Food Promo Self Pick Up Available? Delivery Available? Delivery Fee Address Opening Hours Contact Ah Tai Hainanese Chicken Rice Chicken Rice Open for business Yes No - 1 Kadayanallur Street, Maxwell Food Centre, #01-07, Singapore 069184 11am – 8pm

(Closed Tue) 81376559 Encik Heng Cafe Pte Ltd Chicken Rice Free delivery for min $15 Yes Yes

- Jurong East

- Clementi

- Bukit Batok Free

($15 or more)



$2 flat

(below $15) 2 Venture Drive, Vision Exchange #02-40 Singapore 608526 11am – 5pm

(Mon – Fri)



11am – 3pm

(Sat) 98346066 Hainanese Delicacy Chicken Rice Discount Prices

- Chicken rice with braised egg ($5)

- Half chicken with 2 packets of rice ($20)

- Whole chicken with 4 packets of rice ($38) Yes Yes

(islandwide) $10 14 Scotts Road, Far East Plaza, #05-116, Singapore 228213 10:15am – 8pm

(Closed Mon) 67340639



97951123 Hong Xiang Hainanese Chicken Rice Chicken Rice Open for business Yes Yes WhyQ 1 Kadayanallur Street, Maxwell Food Centre, #01-52, Singapore 069184 11am – 9:30pm

(Closed Wed) 94362996 Maxwell Hainanese Chicken Rice Chicken Rice Open for business Yes Yes deliveroo 1 Kadayanallur Street, Maxwell Food Centre, #01-10, Singapore 069184 10am – 7:30pm

(Closed Mon) 98164737 Sinn Ji Hainanese Chicken Rice Chicken Rice Free delivery for orders above $30 Yes Yes Free

($30 or more) 275 Thomson Road, #01-03, Singapore 307645 11am – 8:30pm 62580855



90960974 Sheng Hong HK Roasted Delight Chicken Rice Free delivery for orders above $50 (within 5km) Yes Yes Free

($50 or more; within 5km) 959 Jurong West Street 91 9am – 10pm 96953636 Upper Cross Street Soya Sauce Chicken Noodle & Rice Chicken Rice Soya sauce chicken

- Whole ($26)

- Half ($13) Yes No - 6 Tanjong Pagar Plaza #02-11 Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market & Food Centre, Singapore 081006 7am – 2pm

(Closed Tue) - Xin Long Chicken Rice Chicken Rice Free delivery for orders above $50 Yes Yes $5 (within 5km)



$7 (within 10km)



$9 (within 15km)



$12 (within 20km) 146 Jalan Bukit Merah , Singapore 160146 9:30am – 7:30pm 91441364 Yong Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice Chicken Rice Open for business Yes No - 347 Jurong East Avenue 1, #01-175, Singapore 600347 Daily

(Closed Fri) -

Fish soup

Type of Food Promo Self Pick Up Available? Delivery Available? Delivery Fee Address Opening Hours Contact Ai Hut Fish Soup Fish Soup Signature dish:

- Grouper Fish Head Soup Yes No - 505 Beach Road, Golden Mile Food Centre, #01-107, Singapore 199583 8am – 8pm

(Mon – Fri, Sun) 97690394 Jin Hua Fish Head Bee Hoon Fish Soup Open for business Yes No - 1 Kadayanallur Street, Maxwell Food Centre, #01-77, Singapore 069184 11:15am – 8pm

(Closed Thu) - Fresh Fish Soup @ Goldenmile Food Centre Fish Soup Open for business Yes Yes WhyQ 505 Beach Road, Golden Mile Food Centre, #B1-41, Singapore 199583 9am – 9pm 83933132 Jun Yuan House of Fish Fish Soup Bicycle delivery by Ah Guai for orders within 1km of Old Airport branch Yes Yes deliveroo

foodpanda Old Airport Road Hawker Center

51 Old Airport Road, #01-69, Singapore 390051 10:30am – 9:30pm 93211866 Mr Batang Fish @ 96 Fish Soup Signature dish:

- Batang Slice Fish Soup

- Tom Yum Batang Slice Fish Soup Yes Yes

(limited) $5 (dinner)

- Hougang

- Sengkang

- Punggol



$8 (Sun Lunch, order by Sat night)

- Pasir Ris

- Tampines

- Toa Payoh

- Ang Mo Kio

- Bishan

- Sin Ming

- Yishun

- Woodlands 7 Maxwell Road, Amoy Street Food Centre, #02-96, Singapore 069111 10am onwards

(Closed Sat) 94489000 The Teochew Kitchenette Fish Soup 30 per cent off selected take-away items



No GST, service charge, & delivery charge for deliveries within 1km



Set dinner menu

- 5:30pm

- 6:30pm

- 7:30pm Yes Yes Free 7 Tanjong Pagar Plaza, #02-102, Singapore 081007 11am – 9pm

(Closed Sun) 64433781



86062588

Noodles

Type of Food Promo Self Pick Up Available? Delivery Available? Delivery Fee Address Opening Hours Contact 928 Yishun Laksa Noodles

(Laksa) Open for business Yes Yes

- Yishun

- Khatib $5 928 Yishun Central 1, #01-155, Singapore 760928 10:30am – 6:30pm

(Closed Sun) 92788282 Bee Kee Truffle Wanton Noodle Noodles

(Wanton Mee) Call in advance to order and collect Yes No - Blk 2 Lorong Lew Lian FoodPark, Singapore 531002 7am – 2pm (Mon)

7am – 8pm (Tue – Sun) 92267686 5 Cross Street #01-15 Market Street Interim Hawker Centre, Singapore 048481 7am – 2:30pm 92267686 CCK190 Wanton Mee Noodles

(Wanton Mee) Open for business Yes No - Blk 89 Circuit Road #01-110 Singapore 370089 6am – 2pm

(Closed Wed) 94521798 Eng Kee Noodles House Noodles

(Wanton Mee) Handmade Wanton

- 33pcs ($10)



Handmade Prawn Dumpling

- 10pcs ($10)



Free islandwide delivery for min orders $20 Yes Yes Free

($20 or more) 155 Bukit Batok Street 11, Singapore 650155 6am – 8:30pm 91754336 FiveFoodPath Noodles

(Halal) Wholesale; assorted noodles for cooking Upon enquiry Yes Upon enquiry 24 Woodlands Terrace Singapore 738448

9am – 9pm

(Mon – Fri)



1pm – 9pm

(Sun) 67590555



82856620



83655022 Hong Kee Fried Kway Teow Noodles Signature:

- Fried Kway Teow

- Carrot Cake

- Oyster Omelette Yes No - 302 Woodlands Street 31, Singapore 730302 Daily - Hong Kong Beef King Noodles

(Beef) Free delivery for orders $50 or more Yes Yes Free

($50 or more)



$10

(below $50) 83 Punggol Central, Waterway Point West Wing, #02-20, Singapore 828761 11am – 9pm 81260773 Noodles

(Beef - Halal) The Food Market, Century Square, 2 Tampines Central 5, Singapore 529509 Blk 768 Woodlands Mart Woodlands Ave 6 Singapore 730768 Jit Man Prawn Noodle & Lor Mee Noodles AM

- Prawn noodle

- Laksa

- Lor Mee



PM

- Sliced Fish Soup Yes No - Blk 112 Jalan Bukit Merah #01-16, Singapore 160112 AM

3:30am – 11am



PM

12pm – while stocks last AM

94561239



PM

98377151 Kallang Mee Hoon Kueh Noodles

(Mee Hoon Kueh) Open for business Yes Yes

- Central

- East

- North-East Free

($40 or more)



$5

(min $15) 5 Kallang Sector, #01-01, Singapore 349279 9am – 2:30pm 93381968 Quan Xiang Prawn Noodles Noodles

(Prawn) Delivery service within Toa Payoh district Yes Yes

- Toa Payoh $2

(no min order) Blk 66 Toa Payoh Lorong 4 Coffee shop Singapore 310066 6:30am – 2:30pm 98280404 Quanji Teochew Noodles Noodles

(Fishball) 10 per cent off when order from Telegram group Yes Yes Free

($50 or more)



$3

(AMK and Bedok)



$10

(islandwide) Block 260 Ang Mo Kio Street 21, Singapore 560260 9am – 7:40pm 91882844 Shi De Fu Noodles Pre-order & self-collect available Yes No - Blk 69 Geylang Bahru, #01-65, Singapore 330069 11am – 7pm 91131752



97324672



Order online Shi Hui Yuan Original Singapore Hor Fun Noodles

(Hor Fun) Call in advance to order and collect Yes Yes foodpanda

Grabfood Lau Pa Sat, 18 Raffles Quay, Singapore 048582 (Stall 18) 7am – 11pm 96195258 Si Chao Noodles Open for business Yes No - Eunos Crescent Market and Food Centre, 4A Eunos Crescent, #01-11, Singapore 402004 Daily - Tan's Noodles Noodles

(Fishball) Open for business Yes Yes

- Punggol

- Sengkang Punggol: $3

(min $10)



Sengkang: $5

(min $20) 312A Sumang Link, Singapore 821313 7am – 3pm

(Closed Wed) 88086218 The Fishbowl Noodle Co. Noodles

(Fishball) Call in advance to order and collect Yes Yes deliveroo

foodpanda

Grabfood

Oodle (islandwide) The commerze @ Irving 1, #01-23 Irving Pl, Singapore 369546 10am – 8pm

(Mon – Fri)



11am – 8pm

(Sat) 97233636 One Prawn Noodle Noodles

(Prawn) $5 off delivery charge with min order $25 Yes Yes foodpanda

Grabfood 505 Golden Mile Food Centre, #01-93, Singapore 199583 9am – 1am 96398668

Thai

Type of Food Promo Self Pick Up Available? Delivery Available? Delivery Fee Address Opening Hours Contact 87 Just Thai Thai Open for business Yes Yes $10

(min $50) 87 Pasir Panjang Rd, Singapore 118510 11:45am – 2:30pm

5:30pm – 10pm

(Closed Wed) 64733396 A Roy Thai Thai Free delivery with min $50 and above



10 per cent off ala carte for self collection Yes Yes Free

($50 and above) 238 Thomson Road #03-61/64 Novena Square (Velocity) Singapore 307684 10:30am – 9pm 92258852



63383880 205 East Coast Road Singapore 428904 10:30am – 9pm 92258852



69705028 Sawadee Thai 20 per cent off self-collect takeaway



15 per cent off Oddle order with code "STC15" Yes

(Drive-thru available) Yes Oddle 9 Tan Quee Lan Street

TQL Suites #01-01

Singapore 188098 11am – 8:30pm 89232091

Tze Char

Type of Food Promo Self Pick Up Available? Delivery Available? Delivery Fee Address Opening Hours Contact 38 BBQ Seafood Tze Char

(Seafood) Signature Dish:

- BBQ Prawns

- Chili Crab

- Sambal Sotong Yes No - 1220 East Coast Parkway, #01-38, East Coast Lagoon Food Village, Singapore 468960 4pm – 11pm

(Mon, Wed – Sat)



12pm – 11pm

(Sun) 97382910 Ah Boon Drinks Stall & Eating House Tze Char View menu Yes Yes

- Jurong (East/West)

- Clementi

- Bukit Batok

- Bukit Panjang

- Bukit Gombak

- Choa Chu Kang

- Boon Lay

- Pioneer

- Teban/Pandan Garden

- West Coast

- Tuas Free

($60 or more)



$5 flat 8 Boon Lay Way, Singapore 609964 11am – 8:30pm 97971799 Chong Qing Grilled Fish (Serangoon) Tze Char 20 per cent off ala carte

- Walk-in takeaway only

- 1 free drink Yes Yes Free

- min $20 (2km)

- min $30 (2 – 5km)

- min $60 (islandwide) 2 Maju Ave, Singapore 556680 12pm – 2am 67026680



94490698 Chong Qing Grilled Fish (Bugis) 40 per cent off ala carte

- walk-in takeaway only Yes Yes Free

- min $20 (5km) + 1 free can drink

- min $60 (outside 5km) get 10 per cent off 1 Liang Seah Street

#01-03 to 06, Singapore 189022 12pm – 1am 63339148



85801441 Chong Qing Grilled Fish

(Chinatown) 18 Mosque Street, Singapore 059498 11am – 11pm 62250087



85801441 Eastern House of Seafood Delicacy Tze Char 20 per cent off all take-away



Lobster noodle @ $28.80 (U.P. $38.80) Yes

(Drive-thru available) No - 46 Lorong 23 Geylang, Fansida Building, Singapore 388375 11:30am – 11pm 93390714 Fragrance Court Seafood Tze Char Signature Dish

- Curry Fish Head Yes Yes foodpanda 590 Montreal Link, #01-17, Singapore 750590 10:30am – 2pm

4:15pm – 10:30pm 84330123 Foody Bento & Cafe Tze Char $50 Hainanese set meal

- Signature curry fish head

- Thai style chicken cutlet

- Omelette

- Ai yu dessert Yes

(Drive-thru available) No Grabfood 1 Anthony Road, Cairnhill Community Centre, #01-02, Singapore 229944 10am – 8pm

(Closed Sun) 81131173 Good Chance Restaurant Tze Char Signature Popiah Family Set (4 pax) for $38



Signature Popiah Family Set (2 pax) for $28



Special Promo Dishes Yes Yes $15 1 Jln Berseh, #01-15 New World Centre, Singapore 209037 11am – 2:30pm

5:30pm – 9:30pm 88236363 Guan Kee 53 Halal Seafood Tze Char

(Halal) Free delivery for $100 and above Yes Yes Free

($100 or more)



$8

(below $100)



$12

(below $50) Newton Circus Food Centre, Clemenceau Ave N, Singapore 229495 5:30pm – 11:30pm 97663531 Hai Yan BBQ Seafood Tze Char

(Seafood) Signature Dish:

- BBQ Stingray

- BBQ King Prawn

- Sambal Crayfish Yes

(Drive-thru available) Yes

(6pm onwards) $6 - $10

(depending on area)



Free

($100 or more)



Free Midnight Delivery

- Orchard

- Newton

- Novena

- Balestier

- Upper Serangoon

- Potong Pasir

- Hougang

- Sengkang

- Punggol

- Bishan

- Thomson

- Ang Mo Kio Newton Food Centre, #01-11, Singapore 229495 5pm – 12am

(Tue - Thu)



5pm – 2am

(Fri - Sun) 93398248 Hotpot Dynasty Tze Char 3 x Crabs for $39.90



10 per cent off ($50 & above )



15 per cent off ($100 & above) Yes No - 50 Serangoon North Ave 4, #01-30 First Centre, Singapore 555856 11am – 10:30pm 83123483 Jin Hock Seafood Restaurant Tze Char

(Seafood) Signature Dish

- Deep Fried Hor Fun

- Crispy Eggplant

- Deep Fried Pork With Garlic Yes Yes $10 for Tampines only

(min $80) 844 Tampines Street 82, Singapore 520844 11am – 9pm 67874255 Oddle

(no min order) 36 Chai Chee Avenue, Singapore 461036 64488700 505 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, Singapore 560505 64524955 446 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, Singapore 560446 64557274 Keng Eng Kee Seafood Alexandra Tze Char 10 per cent off first online order (min $50) with code 'KEK10' Yes Yes $5

(min $50) 124 Bukit Merah Lane 1, #01-136, Singapore, 150124 12pm – 2:30pm

5:30pm – 10pm Order online Kongwai Cantonese Cuisine Tze Char 1 Person Meals

(from $3.50) Yes No - 30 Seng Poh Road, Tiong Bahru Market, #02-52, Singapore 168898 12pm – 10:30pm

(Closed Wed) 90039117 Lai Wah Restaurant Block 44 Bendemeer Road Tze Char 1 Person Meals

($5) Yes Yes deliveroo

food panda

Grabfood 44 Bendemeer Rd, #01-1436, Singapore 330044 11am – 2:30pm

(last order 2pm)



6pm to 9:30pm

(last order 9pm) 62949922



62984460



93663971 Lian Soon Huat Seafood Tze Char

(Seafood) Extended opening hours till 11:45pm Yes Yes deliveroo

Grabfood 417 Yishun Ave 11, Yishun Mall, Singapore 760417 11am – 11:45pm 97955102 Blk 259 Bukit Panjang Ring Road, Singapore 760417 92269000 Lye Heng Tze Char

(Halal) Set Menus

- 2 to 3 pax ($25, $33)

- 3 to 4 pax ($40)

- 4 to 5 pax ($52)

- 5 to 6 pax ($59)



Free Sunny Side Up Egg and Cordial Drink with Rice Sets (from $5.50) Yes Yes



Note: no delivery to Tuas, Jurong Island, Changi, and Sentosa $10 - $18

(depends on postal code) 15 Woodlands Loop, #04-22, Singapore 738322 9am – 6pm

(Closed Sun & PH) 89331844 Mei Mei BBQ Fish Tze Char

(Seafood) Signature Dish:

- Sambal Stingray

- Sambal Kang Kong

- Sambal La La

- Sambal Crayfish Yes Yes

(Pre-order by 3pm)



Delivery slots

4pm – 5:30pm



5:45pm – 7:15pm



7:30pm – 9pm Free

($60 and above)



$7

(Pasir Ris, Punggol, Seng Kang)



$5

(Tampines, Chai Chee, Bedok North, Bedok South) Blk 511 Bedok North Street 3, #01-36, Singapore 460511 4pm – 9pm

(Closed Tue) 8101 1004 New Station Snack Bar Tze Char Signature Dish:

- Salted Egg Pork Rib

- Teochew Kway Teow

- Kum Hiong Clams Yes Yes $5

(min $33 – $45 depending on location) 14 Scotts Road, Far East Plaza, #05-96, Singapore 228213 10:30am – 8:30pm 67342862 Oceanspoon Dining Tze Char Signature Dish:

- Fish Head Curry

- Prawn Paste Chicken Yes Yes

(2 hours in advance) $12

(islandwide) 249 Sembawang Road, Sembawang Country Club, Singpaore 758352 11am – 8pm Order online Puncak Best Noodles Tze Char

(Halal) View menu Yes Yes $5

($50 or more)



$8

($40 – $50) 14 Scotts Road Far East Plaza #05-94, Singapore 228213 11:30am – 9:30pm 67384348 Sin Hoi Sai Eating House Tze Char Signature Dish:

- Dried Chili Chicken

- Sambal Kang Kong

- Sambal Chicken Rice Yes Yes Free

(if meet min order to your area) 187 East Coast Road, Singapore 428893 4:30pm – 4am

(last order 3:45am) 64406956



92354274 Sum Kee Food Tze Char Signature dish:

- Curry Fish Head

- Salted Egg "Ultraman" Chicken Yes Yes Oddle No 2 Yeo’s Building, Telok Blangah Street 31, Singapore 108942 11am – 2:30pm

5pm – 10pm

(last order 9:30pm) 67373233 19 Yung Ho Road, Singapore 618592 68733079 The Salted Plum Tze Char

(Taiwan Style) View menu Yes Yes Free

(min $60) Suntec City 3, Temasek Boulevard, #B1-122A (West Wing), Singapore 038983 11am – 8:30pm 67219398 Tong Ah Eating House Tze Char Signature Dish:

- Fragrant Tofu

- Fragrant Chicken

- Scallop Roll Yes

(call 30min before for pick-up) Yes

(if within 10 mins walk) Free

(min $10) 35 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089142 7am – 10pm 62235083 99 Thai Story Kitchen SG Tze Char

(Thai) Free delivery with min order met Yes Yes Within 5km

- Min $20

- Free ($30 or more)



5km to 10km

- Min $30

- Free ($60 or more)



10km and above

- Min $40

- Free ($80 or more) 151 Bishan Street 11, #01-195, Singapore 570151 11am – 10pm 97738887 Yi Jia Le Wah Chye Seafood Restaurant Tze Char

(Seafood) 1 Person Meals

(from $4) Yes No - 546 Jurong West Street 42, #01-113, Singapore 640548 2pm – 11pm 96623055 Yu Cun Claypot Curry Fish Head Tze Char 10 per cent off return voucher Yes Yes Free

($100 or more; min order $30) 147 Upper Paya Lebar Road, Singapore 534849 11am – 8pm 6286 491



Order online Zichar House Tze Char 1 Person Meals

(from $4) Yes No - 446 Pasir Ris Drive Singapore 510446 12pm – 11pm 90831183 1 Person Meals

(from $4) 11 Upper Boon Keng Singapore 380011 84227975

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in Seedly.