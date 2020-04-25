Ultimate compilation of hawker food delivery & promos

It’s the Circuit Breaker (CB) Period, people.
While I agree that it’s absolutely necessary for everyone to stay home in order to stem the spread of this Covid-19 outbreak.
It’s bad news for businesses out there because it means lesser traffic and potentially lower income for business owners (Read: Livelihoods are at stake).
One of the worst-hit are the small-time hawkers in your hawker centres and kopitiams.
They’re already dealing with long hours and less than ideal working conditions to serve affordable food to the masses.
And while Enterprise Singapore has announced a Food Delivery Booster Package to help reduce the business costs of selling on food delivery platforms.
Most of these hawkers don’t have the means or do not make enough to be able to put their food online.
So it really breaks my heart to see them struggling to make ends meet in times like this.
Thankfully, there’s a Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook Group, which was created to help hawkers reach out to the online community during this Circuit Breaker Period!
To help get the word out, I’ve started curating the various hawkers being posted on the Facebook group and sorted them into the genres of food that they serve.
I’ve also listed their promotions, discounts and delivery options, and even included their contact numbers!
So it’s all there at a glance.
The next time you’re hungry, remember to give them a call and support your local hawkers!
#HawkersUnited2020!
There’re tonnes of hawkers out there and as much as I wish to be able to include everyone, it’s going to take me a while.
So naturally, this list is not exhaustive.
Note: If you want the latest and most updated information, please check out the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook Group!
But I’ll be updating and adding more hawkers as often as I can.
For now, at least, let’s start with some local favourites.
FYI: I’ve also indicated if the options are halal as well! I can’t guarantee it but at least that’s what I gather from their post and information I can find online.
Chicken rice
|Type of Food
|Promo
|Self Pick Up Available?
|Delivery Available?
|Delivery Fee
|Address
|Opening Hours
|Contact
|Ah Tai Hainanese Chicken Rice
|Chicken Rice
|Open for business
|Yes
|No
|-
|1 Kadayanallur Street, Maxwell Food Centre, #01-07, Singapore 069184
|11am – 8pm
(Closed Tue)
|81376559
|Encik Heng Cafe Pte Ltd
|Chicken Rice
|Free delivery for min $15
|Yes
|Yes
- Jurong East
- Clementi
- Bukit Batok
|Free
($15 or more)
$2 flat
(below $15)
|2 Venture Drive, Vision Exchange #02-40 Singapore 608526
|11am – 5pm
(Mon – Fri)
11am – 3pm
(Sat)
|98346066
|Hainanese Delicacy
|Chicken Rice
|Discount Prices
- Chicken rice with braised egg ($5)
- Half chicken with 2 packets of rice ($20)
- Whole chicken with 4 packets of rice ($38)
|Yes
|Yes
(islandwide)
|$10
|14 Scotts Road, Far East Plaza, #05-116, Singapore 228213
|10:15am – 8pm
(Closed Mon)
|67340639
97951123
|Hong Xiang Hainanese Chicken Rice
|Chicken Rice
|Open for business
|Yes
|Yes
|WhyQ
|1 Kadayanallur Street, Maxwell Food Centre, #01-52, Singapore 069184
|11am – 9:30pm
(Closed Wed)
|94362996
|Maxwell Hainanese Chicken Rice
|Chicken Rice
|Open for business
|Yes
|Yes
|deliveroo
|1 Kadayanallur Street, Maxwell Food Centre, #01-10, Singapore 069184
|10am – 7:30pm
(Closed Mon)
|98164737
|Sinn Ji Hainanese Chicken Rice
|Chicken Rice
|Free delivery for orders above $30
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
($30 or more)
|275 Thomson Road, #01-03, Singapore 307645
|11am – 8:30pm
|62580855
90960974
|Sheng Hong HK Roasted Delight
|Chicken Rice
|Free delivery for orders above $50 (within 5km)
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
($50 or more; within 5km)
|959 Jurong West Street 91
|9am – 10pm
|96953636
|Upper Cross Street Soya Sauce Chicken Noodle & Rice
|Chicken Rice
|Soya sauce chicken
- Whole ($26)
- Half ($13)
|Yes
|No
|-
|6 Tanjong Pagar Plaza #02-11 Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market & Food Centre, Singapore 081006
|7am – 2pm
(Closed Tue)
|-
|Xin Long Chicken Rice
|Chicken Rice
|Free delivery for orders above $50
|Yes
|Yes
|$5 (within 5km)
$7 (within 10km)
$9 (within 15km)
$12 (within 20km)
|146 Jalan Bukit Merah , Singapore 160146
|9:30am – 7:30pm
|91441364
|Yong Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice
|Chicken Rice
|Open for business
|Yes
|No
|-
|347 Jurong East Avenue 1, #01-175, Singapore 600347
|Daily
(Closed Fri)
|-
Fish soup
|Type of Food
|Promo
|Self Pick Up Available?
|Delivery Available?
|Delivery Fee
|Address
|Opening Hours
|Contact
|Ai Hut Fish Soup
|Fish Soup
|Signature dish:
- Grouper Fish Head Soup
|Yes
|No
|-
|505 Beach Road, Golden Mile Food Centre, #01-107, Singapore 199583
|8am – 8pm
(Mon – Fri, Sun)
|97690394
|Jin Hua Fish Head Bee Hoon
|Fish Soup
|Open for business
|Yes
|No
|-
|1 Kadayanallur Street, Maxwell Food Centre, #01-77, Singapore 069184
|11:15am – 8pm
(Closed Thu)
|-
|Fresh Fish Soup @ Goldenmile Food Centre
|Fish Soup
|Open for business
|Yes
|Yes
|WhyQ
|505 Beach Road, Golden Mile Food Centre, #B1-41, Singapore 199583
|9am – 9pm
|83933132
|Jun Yuan House of Fish
|Fish Soup
|Bicycle delivery by Ah Guai for orders within 1km of Old Airport branch
|Yes
|Yes
|deliveroo
foodpanda
|Old Airport Road Hawker Center
51 Old Airport Road, #01-69, Singapore 390051
|10:30am – 9:30pm
|93211866
|Mr Batang Fish @ 96
|Fish Soup
|Signature dish:
- Batang Slice Fish Soup
- Tom Yum Batang Slice Fish Soup
|Yes
|Yes
(limited)
|$5 (dinner)
- Hougang
- Sengkang
- Punggol
$8 (Sun Lunch, order by Sat night)
- Pasir Ris
- Tampines
- Toa Payoh
- Ang Mo Kio
- Bishan
- Sin Ming
- Yishun
- Woodlands
|7 Maxwell Road, Amoy Street Food Centre, #02-96, Singapore 069111
|10am onwards
(Closed Sat)
|94489000
|The Teochew Kitchenette
|Fish Soup
|30 per cent off selected take-away items
No GST, service charge, & delivery charge for deliveries within 1km
Set dinner menu
- 5:30pm
- 6:30pm
- 7:30pm
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
|7 Tanjong Pagar Plaza, #02-102, Singapore 081007
|11am – 9pm
(Closed Sun)
|64433781
86062588
Noodles
|Type of Food
|Promo
|Self Pick Up Available?
|Delivery Available?
|Delivery Fee
|Address
|Opening Hours
|Contact
|928 Yishun Laksa
|Noodles
(Laksa)
|Open for business
|Yes
|Yes
- Yishun
- Khatib
|$5
|928 Yishun Central 1, #01-155, Singapore 760928
|10:30am – 6:30pm
(Closed Sun)
|92788282
|Bee Kee Truffle Wanton Noodle
|Noodles
(Wanton Mee)
|Call in advance to order and collect
|Yes
|No
|-
|Blk 2 Lorong Lew Lian FoodPark, Singapore 531002
|7am – 2pm (Mon)
7am – 8pm (Tue – Sun)
|92267686
|5 Cross Street #01-15 Market Street Interim Hawker Centre, Singapore 048481
|7am – 2:30pm
|92267686
|CCK190 Wanton Mee
|Noodles
(Wanton Mee)
|Open for business
|Yes
|No
|-
|Blk 89 Circuit Road #01-110 Singapore 370089
|6am – 2pm
(Closed Wed)
|94521798
|Eng Kee Noodles House
|Noodles
(Wanton Mee)
|Handmade Wanton
- 33pcs ($10)
Handmade Prawn Dumpling
- 10pcs ($10)
Free islandwide delivery for min orders $20
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
($20 or more)
|155 Bukit Batok Street 11, Singapore 650155
|6am – 8:30pm
|91754336
|FiveFoodPath
|Noodles
(Halal)
|Wholesale; assorted noodles for cooking
|Upon enquiry
|Yes
|Upon enquiry
|24 Woodlands Terrace Singapore 738448
|9am – 9pm
(Mon – Fri)
1pm – 9pm
(Sun)
|67590555
82856620
83655022
|Hong Kee Fried Kway Teow
|Noodles
|Signature:
- Fried Kway Teow
- Carrot Cake
- Oyster Omelette
|Yes
|No
|-
|302 Woodlands Street 31, Singapore 730302
|Daily
|-
|Hong Kong Beef King
|Noodles
(Beef)
|Free delivery for orders $50 or more
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
($50 or more)
$10
(below $50)
|83 Punggol Central, Waterway Point West Wing, #02-20, Singapore 828761
|11am – 9pm
|81260773
|Noodles
(Beef - Halal)
|The Food Market, Century Square, 2 Tampines Central 5, Singapore 529509
|Blk 768 Woodlands Mart Woodlands Ave 6 Singapore 730768
|Jit Man Prawn Noodle & Lor Mee
|Noodles
|AM
- Prawn noodle
- Laksa
- Lor Mee
PM
- Sliced Fish Soup
|Yes
|No
|-
|Blk 112 Jalan Bukit Merah #01-16, Singapore 160112
|AM
3:30am – 11am
PM
12pm – while stocks last
|AM
94561239
PM
98377151
|Kallang Mee Hoon Kueh
|Noodles
(Mee Hoon Kueh)
|Open for business
|Yes
|Yes
- Central
- East
- North-East
|Free
($40 or more)
$5
(min $15)
|5 Kallang Sector, #01-01, Singapore 349279
|9am – 2:30pm
|93381968
|Quan Xiang Prawn Noodles
|Noodles
(Prawn)
|Delivery service within Toa Payoh district
|Yes
|Yes
- Toa Payoh
|$2
(no min order)
|Blk 66 Toa Payoh Lorong 4 Coffee shop Singapore 310066
|6:30am – 2:30pm
|98280404
|Quanji Teochew Noodles
|Noodles
(Fishball)
|10 per cent off when order from Telegram group
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
($50 or more)
$3
(AMK and Bedok)
$10
(islandwide)
|Block 260 Ang Mo Kio Street 21, Singapore 560260
|9am – 7:40pm
|91882844
|Shi De Fu
|Noodles
|Pre-order & self-collect available
|Yes
|No
|-
|Blk 69 Geylang Bahru, #01-65, Singapore 330069
|11am – 7pm
|91131752
97324672
Order online
|Shi Hui Yuan Original Singapore Hor Fun
|Noodles
(Hor Fun)
|Call in advance to order and collect
|Yes
|Yes
|foodpanda
Grabfood
|Lau Pa Sat, 18 Raffles Quay, Singapore 048582 (Stall 18)
|7am – 11pm
|96195258
|Si Chao
|Noodles
|Open for business
|Yes
|No
|-
|Eunos Crescent Market and Food Centre, 4A Eunos Crescent, #01-11, Singapore 402004
|Daily
|-
|Tan's Noodles
|Noodles
(Fishball)
|Open for business
|Yes
|Yes
- Punggol
- Sengkang
|Punggol: $3
(min $10)
Sengkang: $5
(min $20)
|312A Sumang Link, Singapore 821313
|7am – 3pm
(Closed Wed)
|88086218
|The Fishbowl Noodle Co.
|Noodles
(Fishball)
|Call in advance to order and collect
|Yes
|Yes
|deliveroo
foodpanda
Grabfood
Oodle (islandwide)
|The commerze @ Irving 1, #01-23 Irving Pl, Singapore 369546
|10am – 8pm
(Mon – Fri)
11am – 8pm
(Sat)
|97233636
|One Prawn Noodle
|Noodles
(Prawn)
|$5 off delivery charge with min order $25
|Yes
|Yes
|foodpanda
Grabfood
|505 Golden Mile Food Centre, #01-93, Singapore 199583
|9am – 1am
|96398668
Thai
|Type of Food
|Promo
|Self Pick Up Available?
|Delivery Available?
|Delivery Fee
|Address
|Opening Hours
|Contact
|87 Just Thai
|Thai
|Open for business
|Yes
|Yes
|$10
(min $50)
|87 Pasir Panjang Rd, Singapore 118510
|11:45am – 2:30pm
5:30pm – 10pm
(Closed Wed)
|64733396
|A Roy Thai
|Thai
|Free delivery with min $50 and above
10 per cent off ala carte for self collection
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
($50 and above)
|238 Thomson Road #03-61/64 Novena Square (Velocity) Singapore 307684
|10:30am – 9pm
|92258852
63383880
|205 East Coast Road Singapore 428904
|10:30am – 9pm
|92258852
69705028
|Sawadee
|Thai
|20 per cent off self-collect takeaway
15 per cent off Oddle order with code "STC15"
|Yes
(Drive-thru available)
|Yes
|Oddle
|9 Tan Quee Lan Street
TQL Suites #01-01
Singapore 188098
|11am – 8:30pm
|89232091
Tze Char
|Type of Food
|Promo
|Self Pick Up Available?
|Delivery Available?
|Delivery Fee
|Address
|Opening Hours
|Contact
|38 BBQ Seafood
|Tze Char
(Seafood)
|Signature Dish:
- BBQ Prawns
- Chili Crab
- Sambal Sotong
|Yes
|No
|-
|1220 East Coast Parkway, #01-38, East Coast Lagoon Food Village, Singapore 468960
|4pm – 11pm
(Mon, Wed – Sat)
12pm – 11pm
(Sun)
|97382910
|Ah Boon Drinks Stall & Eating House
|Tze Char
|View menu
|Yes
|Yes
- Jurong (East/West)
- Clementi
- Bukit Batok
- Bukit Panjang
- Bukit Gombak
- Choa Chu Kang
- Boon Lay
- Pioneer
- Teban/Pandan Garden
- West Coast
- Tuas
|Free
($60 or more)
$5 flat
|8 Boon Lay Way, Singapore 609964
|11am – 8:30pm
|97971799
|Chong Qing Grilled Fish (Serangoon)
|Tze Char
|20 per cent off ala carte
- Walk-in takeaway only
- 1 free drink
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
- min $20 (2km)
- min $30 (2 – 5km)
- min $60 (islandwide)
|2 Maju Ave, Singapore 556680
|12pm – 2am
|67026680
94490698
|Chong Qing Grilled Fish (Bugis)
|40 per cent off ala carte
- walk-in takeaway only
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
- min $20 (5km) + 1 free can drink
- min $60 (outside 5km) get 10 per cent off
|1 Liang Seah Street
#01-03 to 06, Singapore 189022
|12pm – 1am
|63339148
85801441
|Chong Qing Grilled Fish
(Chinatown)
|18 Mosque Street, Singapore 059498
|11am – 11pm
|62250087
85801441
|Eastern House of Seafood Delicacy
|Tze Char
|20 per cent off all take-away
Lobster noodle @ $28.80 (U.P. $38.80)
|Yes
(Drive-thru available)
|No
|-
|46 Lorong 23 Geylang, Fansida Building, Singapore 388375
|11:30am – 11pm
|93390714
|Fragrance Court Seafood
|Tze Char
|Signature Dish
- Curry Fish Head
|Yes
|Yes
|foodpanda
|590 Montreal Link, #01-17, Singapore 750590
|10:30am – 2pm
4:15pm – 10:30pm
|84330123
|Foody Bento & Cafe
|Tze Char
|$50 Hainanese set meal
- Signature curry fish head
- Thai style chicken cutlet
- Omelette
- Ai yu dessert
|Yes
(Drive-thru available)
|No
|Grabfood
|1 Anthony Road, Cairnhill Community Centre, #01-02, Singapore 229944
|10am – 8pm
(Closed Sun)
|81131173
|Good Chance Restaurant
|Tze Char
|Signature Popiah Family Set (4 pax) for $38
Signature Popiah Family Set (2 pax) for $28
Special Promo Dishes
|Yes
|Yes
|$15
|1 Jln Berseh, #01-15 New World Centre, Singapore 209037
|11am – 2:30pm
5:30pm – 9:30pm
|88236363
|Guan Kee 53 Halal Seafood
|Tze Char
(Halal)
|Free delivery for $100 and above
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
($100 or more)
$8
(below $100)
$12
(below $50)
|Newton Circus Food Centre, Clemenceau Ave N, Singapore 229495
|5:30pm – 11:30pm
|97663531
|Hai Yan BBQ Seafood
|Tze Char
(Seafood)
|Signature Dish:
- BBQ Stingray
- BBQ King Prawn
- Sambal Crayfish
|Yes
(Drive-thru available)
|Yes
(6pm onwards)
|$6 - $10
(depending on area)
Free
($100 or more)
Free Midnight Delivery
- Orchard
- Newton
- Novena
- Balestier
- Upper Serangoon
- Potong Pasir
- Hougang
- Sengkang
- Punggol
- Bishan
- Thomson
- Ang Mo Kio
|Newton Food Centre, #01-11, Singapore 229495
|5pm – 12am
(Tue - Thu)
5pm – 2am
(Fri - Sun)
|93398248
|Hotpot Dynasty
|Tze Char
|3 x Crabs for $39.90
10 per cent off ($50 & above )
15 per cent off ($100 & above)
|Yes
|No
|-
|50 Serangoon North Ave 4, #01-30 First Centre, Singapore 555856
|11am – 10:30pm
|83123483
|Jin Hock Seafood Restaurant
|Tze Char
(Seafood)
|Signature Dish
- Deep Fried Hor Fun
- Crispy Eggplant
- Deep Fried Pork With Garlic
|Yes
|Yes
|$10 for Tampines only
(min $80)
|844 Tampines Street 82, Singapore 520844
|11am – 9pm
|67874255
|Oddle
(no min order)
|36 Chai Chee Avenue, Singapore 461036
|64488700
|505 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, Singapore 560505
|64524955
|446 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, Singapore 560446
|64557274
|Keng Eng Kee Seafood Alexandra
|Tze Char
|10 per cent off first online order (min $50) with code 'KEK10'
|Yes
|Yes
|$5
(min $50)
|124 Bukit Merah Lane 1, #01-136, Singapore, 150124
|12pm – 2:30pm
5:30pm – 10pm
|Order online
|Kongwai Cantonese Cuisine
|Tze Char
|1 Person Meals
(from $3.50)
|Yes
|No
|-
|30 Seng Poh Road, Tiong Bahru Market, #02-52, Singapore 168898
|12pm – 10:30pm
(Closed Wed)
|90039117
|Lai Wah Restaurant Block 44 Bendemeer Road
|Tze Char
|1 Person Meals
($5)
|Yes
|Yes
|deliveroo
food panda
Grabfood
|44 Bendemeer Rd, #01-1436, Singapore 330044
|11am – 2:30pm
(last order 2pm)
6pm to 9:30pm
(last order 9pm)
|62949922
62984460
93663971
|Lian Soon Huat Seafood
|Tze Char
(Seafood)
|Extended opening hours till 11:45pm
|Yes
|Yes
|deliveroo
Grabfood
|417 Yishun Ave 11, Yishun Mall, Singapore 760417
|11am – 11:45pm
|97955102
|Blk 259 Bukit Panjang Ring Road, Singapore 760417
|92269000
|Lye Heng
|Tze Char
(Halal)
|Set Menus
- 2 to 3 pax ($25, $33)
- 3 to 4 pax ($40)
- 4 to 5 pax ($52)
- 5 to 6 pax ($59)
Free Sunny Side Up Egg and Cordial Drink with Rice Sets (from $5.50)
|Yes
|Yes
Note: no delivery to Tuas, Jurong Island, Changi, and Sentosa
|$10 - $18
(depends on postal code)
|15 Woodlands Loop, #04-22, Singapore 738322
|9am – 6pm
(Closed Sun & PH)
|89331844
|Mei Mei BBQ Fish
|Tze Char
(Seafood)
|Signature Dish:
- Sambal Stingray
- Sambal Kang Kong
- Sambal La La
- Sambal Crayfish
|Yes
|Yes
(Pre-order by 3pm)
Delivery slots
4pm – 5:30pm
5:45pm – 7:15pm
7:30pm – 9pm
|Free
($60 and above)
$7
(Pasir Ris, Punggol, Seng Kang)
$5
(Tampines, Chai Chee, Bedok North, Bedok South)
|Blk 511 Bedok North Street 3, #01-36, Singapore 460511
|4pm – 9pm
(Closed Tue)
|8101 1004
|New Station Snack Bar
|Tze Char
|Signature Dish:
- Salted Egg Pork Rib
- Teochew Kway Teow
- Kum Hiong Clams
|Yes
|Yes
|$5
(min $33 – $45 depending on location)
|14 Scotts Road, Far East Plaza, #05-96, Singapore 228213
|10:30am – 8:30pm
|67342862
|Oceanspoon Dining
|Tze Char
|Signature Dish:
- Fish Head Curry
- Prawn Paste Chicken
|Yes
|Yes
(2 hours in advance)
|$12
(islandwide)
|249 Sembawang Road, Sembawang Country Club, Singpaore 758352
|11am – 8pm
|Order online
|Puncak Best Noodles
|Tze Char
(Halal)
|View menu
|Yes
|Yes
|$5
($50 or more)
$8
($40 – $50)
|14 Scotts Road Far East Plaza #05-94, Singapore 228213
|11:30am – 9:30pm
|67384348
|Sin Hoi Sai Eating House
|Tze Char
|Signature Dish:
- Dried Chili Chicken
- Sambal Kang Kong
- Sambal Chicken Rice
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
(if meet min order to your area)
|187 East Coast Road, Singapore 428893
|4:30pm – 4am
(last order 3:45am)
|64406956
92354274
|Sum Kee Food
|Tze Char
|Signature dish:
- Curry Fish Head
- Salted Egg "Ultraman" Chicken
|Yes
|Yes
|Oddle
|No 2 Yeo’s Building, Telok Blangah Street 31, Singapore 108942
|11am – 2:30pm
5pm – 10pm
(last order 9:30pm)
|67373233
|19 Yung Ho Road, Singapore 618592
|68733079
|The Salted Plum
|Tze Char
(Taiwan Style)
|View menu
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
(min $60)
|Suntec City 3, Temasek Boulevard, #B1-122A (West Wing), Singapore 038983
|11am – 8:30pm
|67219398
|Tong Ah Eating House
|Tze Char
|Signature Dish:
- Fragrant Tofu
- Fragrant Chicken
- Scallop Roll
|Yes
(call 30min before for pick-up)
|Yes
(if within 10 mins walk)
|Free
(min $10)
|35 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089142
|7am – 10pm
|62235083
|99 Thai Story Kitchen SG
|Tze Char
(Thai)
|Free delivery with min order met
|Yes
|Yes
|Within 5km
- Min $20
- Free ($30 or more)
5km to 10km
- Min $30
- Free ($60 or more)
10km and above
- Min $40
- Free ($80 or more)
|151 Bishan Street 11, #01-195, Singapore 570151
|11am – 10pm
|97738887
|Yi Jia Le Wah Chye Seafood Restaurant
|Tze Char
(Seafood)
|1 Person Meals
(from $4)
|Yes
|No
|-
|546 Jurong West Street 42, #01-113, Singapore 640548
|2pm – 11pm
|96623055
|Yu Cun Claypot Curry Fish Head
|Tze Char
|10 per cent off return voucher
|Yes
|Yes
|Free
($100 or more; min order $30)
|147 Upper Paya Lebar Road, Singapore 534849
|11am – 8pm
|6286 491
Order online
|Zichar House
|Tze Char
|1 Person Meals
(from $4)
|Yes
|No
|-
|446 Pasir Ris Drive Singapore 510446
|12pm – 11pm
|90831183
|1 Person Meals
(from $4)
|11 Upper Boon Keng Singapore 380011
|84227975
For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.
This article was first published in Seedly.