Ultimate festive staycation and hotel packages 2023: Your gateway to holiday bliss

Celebrate the festive season by indulging in a luxurious and celebratory staycation experience. From exclusive perks to enticing dining offers, these packages spur up the perfect opportunity to bid farewell to the year in style. Immerse yourself in the spirit of the festive season with our curated list of staycation and hotel packages, ensuring a delightful blend of comfort, joy, and celebration in Singapore.

Pan Pacific Orchard

Embark on an enchanting festive journey amid the luminous beauty of Singapore’s iconic Orchard shopping district at Pan Pacific Orchard. This Christmas, indulge in their exclusive Illuminating Retreat in Orchard Package, (from S$500++ per night) inclusive of a welcome bottle of wine, delightful in-room Christmas treats, and complimentary internet access. Within the architectural oasis of the hotel, find solace in their four nature-inspired spaces: Forest, Beach, Garden, and Cloud.

As the morning sun graces the horizon, relish a delectable international buffet spread for breakfast at Mosella, with complimentary service for young guests under the age of 12. Additionally, treat your palate to gastronomic delights, from scrumptious lunches to festive dinners and creative cocktails, all elevated by $200 F&B credits valid at Mosella, Florette, Pacific Breeze, and Aqua Bar.

Pan Pacific Orchard’s Illuminating Retreat in Orchard Package is available for bookings from now till Dec 31, 2023 for stays between Dec 1 and Jan 5, 2024. Pan Pacific Orchard is located at 10 Claymore Road, Singapore 229540, p. 6991 6888. For more information and bookings, click here.

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza

Embark on an extraordinary Christmas adventure at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza as you explore their Explore Orchard Road Package (from S$385++ per night) with your loved ones. Indulge in the luxury of their spacious rooms and suites, offering breathtaking views of the festive lights illuminating Orchard Road. Just a short stroll away, discover hidden, photo-worthy spots on the streets, capturing moments that will last a lifetime. The festive package includes complimentary breakfast for two and S$50 credits to be used at Orchard Road’s Great Christmas Village.

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza’s Explore Orchard Road is available for bookings from now till Dec 25, 2023. Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza is located at 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865, p. 6735 5800. For more information and bookings, click here.

The Capitol Kempinski Singapore

Ring in the New Year with The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore’s Year-End Revelry Package (from S$450++ per night). Immerse yourself in the heritage charm of their well-appointed guest rooms, inclusive of complimentary daily breakfast. Enjoy festive welcome amenities, including a bottle of sparkling wine to toast to the New Year with your loved ones and cap off your celebration with a delightful three-course festive set lunch at 15 Stamford. As the year draws to a close, make your celebration memorable with the perfect blend of elegance and indulgence in the heart of Singapore.

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore is located at 15 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178906, p. 6368 8888. For more information and bookings, click here.

JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach

Indulge in the epitome of luxury and the spirit of togetherness this festive season with JW Marriott’s exclusive Stay In The Moment Package (from S$500++ per night). Designed for you to take a breather and be present and nourished, immerse yourself in a world of mindfulness with their designer rooms and suites, relish delectable experiences at award-winning restaurants, unwind in experiential bars, and rejuvenate at their signature spa.

This thoughtfully curated package for two offers a night’s retreat in your preferred haven of either the Premier Marina Bay View Room or the Signature Suite inclusive of a delightful breakfast at Beach Road Kitchen, followed by an exclusive Gin & Tonic experience at the chic lobby lounge, Tonic. To add a touch of tranquility, enjoy day access to Spa by JW, where you can indulge in the sauna, jacuzzi, and the Relaxation Lounge equipped with zero-gravity inversion therapy massage chairs.

JW Marriott’s Stay In The Moment Package is available for bookings from now till Dec 31, 2023. JW Marriott is located at 30 Beach Road, Nicoll Hwy, Access Via, 189763, p. 6818 1888. For more information and bookings, click here.

Carlton City Hotel

Celebrate the magic of Christmas with Carlton City’s Festive Getaway Package (S$288++ per night) and create lasting memories in the heart of the city. Immerse yourself in the comfort of their spacious designer-inspired rooms, complemented with a delightful breakfast buffet at Plate, a refreshing mocktail experience at The Trading Floor, and complimentary unlimited WiFi access for seamless connectivity during your stay. Unwind and embrace the festive spirit at Carlton City.

Carlton City’s Festive Getaway Package is available for bookings from now till Jan 6, 2024 excluding blackout dates on Dec 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2023. Carlton City Hotel is located at Gopeng St, 1, Singapore 078862, p. 6632 8888. For more information and bookings, click here.

Shangri-La Singapore

Experience an enchanting holiday at Shangri-La Singapore with their special festive room package available for stays between November 2023 to January 2024. The package, called A Wondrous Holiday at Shangri-La Singapore, is tailored for two adults and starts from S$508++ per night. For the ultimate treat, the hotel package includes an Enchanted High Tea experience at The Rose Veranda too. Dive into the cozy festive ambiance and take home the Essence of Shangri-La Candle, beautifully wrapped in festive packaging, as a cherished memento of your stay.

Shangri-La Singapore’s A Wondrous Holiday at Shangri-La Singapore is available for bookings from now till Jan 1, 2024. Shangri-La Singapore is located at 22 Orange Grove Rd, Singapore 258350, p. 6737 3644. For more information and bookings, click here.

Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore

Round off a hectic year by experiencing ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation in the Wellness Suite – Presented by OSIM at Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore. Treat yourself and your loved ones to a Wellness Staycation, embracing a world of well-being within your own sanctuary-like suite. During your stay, indulge in OSIM’s premium offerings, including the luxurious uDream Pro Well-Being Chair, the uThrone Gaming Chair for unparalleled relaxation, and the soothing uSqueez 3 Smart Leg Massager.

Access the Wellness Sanctuary via the Dao app, offering a range of OSIM products from well-being chairs to massage chairs and sofas, ensuring your holiday staycation is a haven of wellness. The package includes complimentary breakfast at Collective. Book now and embark on a journey of serene rejuvenation at Dao by Dorsett Singapore.

Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore’s Wellness Suite, presented by OSIM is available for bookings from now till Sept 30, 2024. Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore is located at 6 Shenton Wy, #07-01 OUE Downtown 1, Singapore 068809, p. 6812 6000. For more information and bookings, click here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.