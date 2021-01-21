The ultimate guide to thrift stores in Singapore for second-hand clothes, bags, furniture and more

Check out these thrift stores in Singapore that offer a huge variety of second-hand items!

Time to splurge, but not too much.

Have you been eyeing a certain luxury bag or accessory but aren’t willing to pay an exorbitant amount for it? We’ve got the perfect solution — get a pre-loved version!

These items are genuine and authenticated by the various websites but come at a significantly cheaper rate (plus, no one would know it’s pre-loved!).

General + Miscellaneous

1. Carousell

T-shirts, iPads, plants and toys are just some of the many, and we mean many, items that you can find on Carousell . Browse through hundreds of items uploaded by members, with some almost half of its retail price.

While most items are pre-owned, you can even find some brand new items up for sale. Buying through Carousell is easy too. Simply make an offer to the buyer, arrange a meet-up location or delivery time and receive your item.

2. Gumtree

Gumtree is yet another site that does it all! With at least 10,000 listings on the site, you are sure to spend hours browsing through them to sieve out the best deals.

Expect home furnishing, clothes, baby toys and food and even some rare antiques. Descriptions on the item as well as how to purchase the items is detailed under each listing.

3. Cash Converters

One of Singapore’s most well-known places to get preloved pieces, Cash Converters is located at different heartland locations around the island.

But if you have no time to head down to this second-hand store, here is some good news – you can now shop online! Cash Convertors offers many popular brands like Samsung and Michael Kors for a fraction of the price.

Being a store, you do not need to purchase your items separately from different buyers. Just simply add the items you want to your cart and check out! Bonus: They offer free delivery on orders above $40.

Visit the website for locations and opening hours

4. Sgfreecycle

This Facebook group was created with the aim of reducing waste by connecting people who are giving goods to those who need the same goods.

All items found on this group is free and not for exchange or sale. From larger items like Japanese garden lamps and coffee makers to smaller items like stickers and laptop cases, keep your eyes peeled on this Facebook group as items get snapped up fast as it is on a first come first served basis.

5. Pass-It-On

Have some items that you do not really need anymore? Why not donate them to those who need them! The Pass-It-On project seeks to distribute unwanted useful items to those in need in Singapore.

Anyone from the general public can access the list of items that Voluntary Welfare Organisations have requested and can donate their items to fulfil these wishes.

Pre-loved clothing, handbags and accessories

1. Swapaholic

This second-hand online store provides you with and easy way to declutter & refresh your closet with fashionable yet cheap pieces of clothing. The clothing and accessories are well organised into different categories, making for an easy browse.

You can even peruse through clothing of specific fashion styles such as Bohemian Chic or Vintage vibes. Simply swap in your good condition clothes and accessories for points and use these points to swap out for other clothes.

With different plans offering varying numbers of items and delivery services, enjoy flexibility when shopping here. (181 Orchard Rd., #04-07 Orchard Central, 238896; Opening hours: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily.)

2. Refash

Online store Refash makes it easy to clean out your closet for cash as well as shop for quality second-hand clothes from a variety of branded names like Zara, Love Bonito, Topshop, Mango and more.

3. thredUP

thredUP has gained a lot of traction in the past year and rightfully so! This online store offers clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories for a wide variety of body types.

They even offer a special called the Goody Box where 10 items will be specially handpicked for you to fit your size, style and budget. You can choose from themes such as Winter Warmth, Trending Clothes and even Work From Home.

4. Vestiaire Collective

The Vestiaire Collective works almost like Carousell, but on a larger, international scale. Items on this site are listed by members from all over the world. Buy a dress from someone living all the way in Italy or a Vintage Dior Saddle bag from someone from France.

5. The Fashion Pulpit

With both a physical store and an upcoming online store, The Fashion Pulpit is sure to impress with its range of second-hand clothing and accessories.

Sieve through rack upon rack at their gorgeous store at Marina One which offers a wide selection of clothes and accessories perfect for a night out or a day in the office.

They utilise a similar swapping system as Swapaholic which allows you trade out the old for the new. (5 Straits View, Marina One The Heart, #01-04, 018935; Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

6. StyleTribute

Looking for a new Tory Burch purse or Gucci wallet but refuse to pay their exorbitant prices? Then be sure to check out the StyleTribute for their second-hand collection of high-end clothing and accessories from the likes of Prada, Ted Baker and Louis Vuitton.

This marketplace remains highly curated and every single piece is authenticated by a team of in-house experts.

If you want to sell pieces from your wardrobe, StyleT r ib u te offers a white glove service , which means your items will be collected and listed, or you can choose to upload your own photos using a fuss-free sellers mobile app .

With some items being sold for only a fraction of the price, this site is your best bet to get those Chanel purses that you have been eyeing!

7. Reebonz

Reebonz has possibly Singapore’s widest range of both new and pre-loved luxury bags and accessories. The online platform curates designer labels from more affordable luxury brands like Tory Burch and Alexander McQueen to the much-coveted Hermes and vintage Chanels, and everything in between.

Even brand new bags are offered on discount, while pre-loved items are authenticated and graded by experienced professionals to guarantee quality and great condition. Delivery is free and promised under three days!

8. Madam Milan

With two physical stores in Singapore, Madam Milan is a popular place to sell, buy, consign, or even barter your authentic designer fashion. Second-hand luxury bags include up-to-date, in-season trends as well as vintage Hermes and Chanel pieces and more.

9. That Bag I Want

Unsure of whether the bag you’ve been eyeing is right for you? With some luck, you’ll find it available for rent at That Bag I Want . Popular luxury bags and accessories are available for rent by the week, with regular promotions such as a “buy 1 week, get 1 week free” scheme.

You can also purchase the bags if you like. Delivery is a breeze, with an in-house courier team happy to arrange delivery at your convenience, right down to the hour.

10. P.S. for vintage Chanel bags? Vintage Qoo

Securing good, and more importantly credible, vintage buys is no easy feat for the most discerning of luxury collectors – especially so in Asia.

Your best bet? Vintage Qoo hails from Japan, the biggest consumer of luxury items back in the 1980s, and is one of the only online stockists to have a fully functional site in English.

They also have physical stores in Tokyo and Osaka. We hear the folks behind Vintage Qoo themselves are huge fans of Chanel, so if vintage Chanels are your thing, you know where to look!

11. P.P.S. for rental bags: Lendor

Think of Lendor as an Airbnb for things. Including luxury bags that perhaps you only need once, so why buy when you can rent? Fellow fashion mavens are renting their bags out a day at a time – fancy a classic Chanel shopper? You might find one for only $10 a day.

More of a Prada person? They’ve got options, too. The mobile app might be fairly new to the scene, but it’s gaining a fair amount of traction.

It’s already Singapore’s largest rental marketplace, with thousands of items listed in their 20+ categories – not just luxury goods, but also camera equipment, party props and more.

Pre-loved furniture

1. Hock Siong & Co

This family-run business has an eye for treasure, and specialises in restoring old Chinese-style and classic homeware such as wardrobes, sideboards, chairs, tables vases and crockery.

They might ask for a photograph of the items to assess them before they arrange for collection and pay for your offerings.

They also like to buy in bulk, so this is the perfect service if you’re moving house or upgrading your dining room. (153 Kampong Ampat,#01-03, Junjie Industrial Building, 368326; Opening hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:50 p.m. daily.)

2. The GoDown

Selling some of the best reconstructed and reconditioned furniture from around the world, The GoDown is not just a second-hand furniture store.

The store has all the antique furniture you possibly need – from old tables to antique lamps to typewriters. (100D Pasir Panjang Road, The Meissa, #02-08, 118520; Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

3. Noden

If you’re a fan of sleek, minimalistic, Scandinavian furnishings, check out Noden. Sourced by the owners when they were travelling in Europe, Noden is full of Scandinavian classic ranging from designer offerings to handpicked rare items.

These pieces will surely add a clean, minimalistic look to your room! (211 Henderson Rd., #02-02, 159552; Opening hours: Wednesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; closed on Mondays and Tuesdays)

4. Singapore Trading Post

Looking for furniture that contains some sort of Asian charm? Look no further beyond Singapore Trading Post . Manned by the team behind Expat Auctions, the store handpicks pieces from Asian countries such as Vietnam, India and Indonesia.

From linens to cabinets to bedside tables, the store has a whole selection of cute, charming Asian pieces you might be looking for. Visit the website for locations and opening hours.

5. Long-longtime Store

With a mixture of new, old, vintage and second-hand furniture, this store has all the pieces you could possibly need. There are plenty of refurbished furniture from the olden days as well, such as vintage wooden consoles and even old sewing machines.

The pieces are limited in numbers, so make sure to make a purchase quickly before the pieces are gone! (8 Boon Lay Way, Tradehub 21, #03-11, 609964; viewings are by appointment only.)

6. Just Anthony

A must-visit store if you’re looking for refurbished Chinese antique pieces, Just Anthony carries one of the widest range of Chinese antique furniture and accessories in Singapore.

From antique bedside tables and wedding cabinets to modern Chinese ceramic accessories and table lamps, the store has all the Chinese pieces you’re looking for. (379 Upper Paya Lebar Rd., 534972; Opening hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.)

7. Lorgan’s The Retro Store

Boasting pieces from the ’30s to the ’70s, Lorgan’s The Retro Store is certainly the store to check out if you’re looking for bold, quirky vintage pieces from the past.

Check out the ceiling pieces if you’re at the store in-person, there are plenty of unique light pieces hanging from the ceiling! (Orion@Paya Lebar, 160 Paya Lebar Rd., #02-07, 409022; Opening hours: 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

8. Second Charm

Second Charm specialises in vintage furniture with a strong lead from the Scandi and retro movements. If you love minimalist pieces, this is the shop for you.

They showcase re-issued and custom-made pieces for both your home and working space, delivering a great customisation service in which you can request pieces to be changed to fit a particular space.

They’re also keen on upcycling old pieces and restoring antique pieces, such as transforming old spider web sewing machine legs into a marble top table.

You can even choose which colour legs you would like for the sewing machine table, which is another great aspect of this store: Pieces can be amended in both colours and fabrics, as chosen by their customers. (Block 21 Kallang Av., #05-165, Mapletree Industrial Building, 339412; Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 11 a.m. -5 p.m.)

Pre-loved baby clothes, toys and books

1. Singapore Baby and Mummy Marketplace and Forum

This Facebook group sells both brand new and pre-owned baby clothes and toys that are in good condition. You can even find out about special promotions from other members in the groups or ask your questions about pregnancy and on caring for your babies and toddlers.

2. Singapore Boutique and Designer Baby Clothes Brands Buy/Sell/Trade

Looking to dress your baby in some cute designer outfits? Then you should join this Facebook group where you can buy, sell and trade luxury baby clothes. Chateau de Sable, Gingersnaps and Zara Baby are just some of the many brands that you can find on this group.

3. Better World Books

Started by a group of friends in Indiana, this online book store selling used and new books has been incredibly successful in bring about positive changes for the environment and for those in need.

This book store does not fall short in providing a huge variety of genres that is perfect for every bookworm. Bonus: For every book you purchase, a book is donated to someone in need.

