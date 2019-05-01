Second-hand shopping in Singapore: Top thrift and vintage stores to dress like a 90s fashion icon

Thrifting clothes is a growing popular as it is both environmentally friendly and affordable as compared to fast fashion options. To add, the 80s and 90s fashion seem to be making a resurgence among younger individuals and even celebrities nowadays.

Although the thrift and vintage community here isn't as big as it is in other countries, there are still a number of places for you to check out.

GENERAL SECOND-HAND GOODS

1. SALVATION ARMY PRAISEHAVEN MEGA FAMILY STORE

Photo: Red Shield Industries/Facebook

This is arguably the largest second-hand store in Singapore. You'll be able to find furniture, books and most importantly clothes of all kinds. There may be a lot to sift through but it'll be worth your time if you find a rare top you'll never be able to find any longer in the world. Furthermore, the proceeds will go to The Salvation Army for a charitable cause.

Location: 500 Upper Bukit Timah Road

Opening Hours: Mon - Thurs: 10 am - 6 pm, Fri & Sat, 10 am - 9 pm

2. CASH CONVERTERS

Photo: Cash Converters Singapore

Cash Converters claim they are the biggest second-hand dealer in Singapore. Cash Converters first opened their outlets in Asia in Singapore in 1999 and have grown since. You'll be able to find a variety of second-hand goods with some in a brand new shape. Looking for an electric guitar? Check. Looking for dumbbell weights? Check. Looking for clothes? Check. Their prices are pretty reasonable as well for items seemingly brand new.

Location: 7 stores across Singapore

Opening Hours: 10.30 am - 9 pm

3. SOMETHING OLD SOMETHING NEW

Photo: Something Old Something New Thrift Shop/Facebook

Something Old Something New (SOSN) was started in 1977 as a thrift shop to provide training to individuals with psychiatric illnesses. These individuals are given training for retail and logistic skills by tending to the thrift shop. You'll be able to find pre-owned accessories and household items here. Prices start from as low as $1.

Location: 7 stores across Singapore

Opening Hours: Various

4. MINDS SHOP

Photo: MINDS Shop

MINDS runs thrift stores to provide pre-vocational training in retail and customer service. Their thrift shops include second-hand furniture, clothes and collectables. The MINDS Shops provide an avenue for intellectually disabled individuals to interact with customers on a day-to-day basis and manage an inventory of items.

Location: 4 stores across Singapore

Opening Hours: Various

GENERAL SECOND-HAND FASHION

5. NEW2U

Photo: New2U Thrift Shop (SCWO)/Facebook

New2U is an entirely volunteer-run thrift shop within the Singapore Council of Women's Organisation. The thrift store started way back in 2000 and carries preloved women's fashion. You can find items from Zara, Forever 21 and more here for bargain prices!

Location: 96 Waterloo Street

Opening Hours: Mon - Fri: 10.30 am - 2.30 pm

VINTAGE DESIGNER DRESSES

6. STYLE TRIBUTE

Photo: StyleTribute

If you don't mind getting second hand designer clothes, Style Tribute is the place for you. Get Chanel, Gucci and Prada at a fraction of the price. We're talking about up to 90 per cent off the retail price. If you're looking to rock some slightly vintage fashion from these designer brands, you know where to look.

Location: 102F Pasir Panjang Road, #04-07

Opening Hours: 10 am - 9.30 pm

7. DARK HORSE VINTAGE

Photo: Dark Horse Vintage/Facebook

Looking for clothes perfect for an old soul like yourself? Dark Horse Vintage sources for secondhand vintage clothing from all over the world. Think you were born in the wrong era? Dark Horse Vintage probably has a piece that is just suited perfectly for you. Best part is no one else will have the same clothes as you because Dark Horse Vintage only picks one of a kind pieces.

Location: 129 Jalan Besar

Opening hours: By appointment only

8. DEJA VU VINTAGE

Photo: Deja Vu Vintage

Deja Vu Vintage offers designer vintage dresses sourced from the US, Europe, Australia and Japan. Expect pieces from Carolina Herrera, Moschino and many more when you shop at Deja Vu Vintage.

Location: 9 Raffles Boulevard, #01-70

Opening Hours: 11 am - 9 pm

9. DUSTBUNNY VINTAGE

Photo: Dustbunny Vintage/Facebook

If your ears perk up at the sound of vintage YSL and Hermes, you need to check out Dustbunny Vintage. The store is a treasure trove of gems of women's fashion from the 1950s and 1960s.

Location: 2-A Keong Saik Road

Opening Hours: 12.30 pm - 8.30 pm

VINTAGE STREETWEAR

10. LOOP GARMS

Photo: Loop Garms/Instagram

Loop Garms is a cosy little vintage thrift store nestled near Jalan Besar MRT. Although the store specialises in vintage streetwear (Nike, Adidas, Champion and many more), you can find other gems like retro football jerseys and workwear. They even have a display of vintage items like old Nintendo Gameboys and trading cards (although not for sale).

If you're looking to dress like you were in the 1980s and 1990s (imagine MC Hammer and Will Smith in their heydays), Loop Garms is definitely worth the visit. The owners, FJ and Isaac, are also super friendly and always up for a chat.

Location: 635 Veerasamy Rd, #01-148

Opening Hours: 12 pm - 8 pm (Closed on Wednesdays and 1 week of the month)

11. DEATH THREADS

Photo: Death Threads/Instagram

Death Threads has one of the biggest curated vintage collections of 1980s and 1990s clothing. Tucked away in Kapo Factory Building, Death Threads only opens for a week once a month.

You can find retro anime t-shirts, vintage sportswear and streetwear in Death Threads' collection. Each time they open, you can expect long queues even before the store opens their doors. The store also carries a great vintage vibe with decorations and posters which transport you back a few decades.

Location: 80 Playfair Rd, #04-06

Opening Hours: Depends (Usually once a month)

12. WHOLLY VINTAGE

Photo: Wholly Vintage/Instagram

Wholly Vintage is a relatively small vintage store located near Paya Lebar MRT station. The store is unusually hidden in a room in a unit shared with other businesses. Although the place is small, it carries a bunch of vintage gems.

Looking for vintage Guess shirts? They have it. Also, their prices for more uncommon pieces are pretty reasonable as compared to other vintage sellers in Singapore.

Location: Eunos Ave 3, #05-03

Opening Hours: Fri - Tues: 1 pm - 8 pm

13. EXIT

Photo: EXIT/Instagram

EXIT is located in Orchard Plaza and stands out among the other businesses in the rather aged mall. The thrift/ vintage store started with the founders selling their own personal streetwear and vintage collections. Although they sell vintage pieces, the store also sells many items from newly released streetwear which include shoes as well.

If you like to mix current streetwear drops with other vintage items, you'll be at home at EXIT.

Location: 150 Orchard Road, #05-50

Opening Hours: Wed-Sun: 3 pm - 8 pm

