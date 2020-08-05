Ultimate guide to the top 10 flooring options in Singapore + Where to get them

Choosing the right flooring for your home is crucial; it needs to be functional and be able to blend in with your home décor.

Need help with selecting a suitable type of flooring? Here’s an in-depth guide to help you with your decision!

TLDR – Overview of flooring options

Cost per square feet Pros Cons Suitable for Vinyl flooring $4 - $6 ✓ Affordable ✓ Waterproof ✓ Comes in many designs, styles, and colours ✓ Stain-resistant ☓ Tedious pre-installation process ☓ Not eco-friendly ☓ Not scratch-resistant • Living rooms • Bedrooms • Bathrooms • Kitchens Laminate flooring $4 - $8 ✓ Easy to clean ✓ Easy to install ✓ Wide variety of designs, styles, and colours to choose from ☓ Moisture can cause laminate flooring to swell ☓ Prone to discolouration • Living rooms • Bedrooms • Bathrooms • Kitchens Marble flooring $40 - $70 ✓ Durable ✓ Improves the value of your property ✓ Made using natural materials ☓ High installation cost ☓ Prone to discolouration ☓ High maintenance • Living rooms • Bedrooms • Bathrooms • Kitchens Ceramic tiles $3 - $6 ✓ Durable ✓ Stain-resistant ✓ Waterproof ✓ Wide variety of designs, styles, and colours to choose from ☓ Difficult to clean • Living rooms • Bedrooms • Bathrooms • Kitchens Porcelain tiles $4 - $6 ✓ Durable ✓ Stain-resistant ✓ Waterproof ✓ Wide variety of designs, styles, and colours to choose from ☓ Difficult to install ☓ High installation cost • Living rooms • Bedrooms • Bathrooms • Kitchens Engineered wood flooring $6 - $18 ✓ Affordable ✓ Easy to maintain ☓ Shorter lifespan compared to hardwood flooring ☓ Prone to discolouration ☓ Not scratch-resistant • Living rooms • Bedrooms Linoleum flooring $3 - $5 ✓ Low maintenance ✓ Durable ✓ Made using renewable materials ☓ Not scratch-resistant ☓ Prone to discolouration ☓ Not waterproof • Living rooms • Bedrooms Cement screed flooring $15 - $30 ✓ Low maintenance ✓ Durable ☓ Slippery ☓ Not scratch-resistant • Living rooms • Bedrooms Bamboo flooring $8 - $12 ✓ Easy to clean ✓ Easy to maintain ✓ Eco-friendly ☓ Not waterproof ☓ Limited shades and designs ☓ Not scratch-resistant • Living rooms • Bedrooms Hardwood flooring $28 - $50 ✓ Improves the value of your property ✓ Eco-friendly ☓ High installation cost ☓ Not waterproof ☓ Not scratch-resistant ☓ Prone to mould and termites • Living rooms • Bedrooms

Types of flooring

1. Vinyl flooring

Condominium PHOTO: Y-Axis ID

Cost: $4 – $6 per square feet

Vinyl flooring is a type of flooring made by compressing layers of different synthetic materials together. There are 3 common types of vinyl flooring, namely

Vinyl tile flooring

Vinyl sheet flooring, and

Self-click vinyl flooring.

This is one of the most popular flooring options among homeowners. Its popularity is spurred by its high durability, varied designs, and affordability.

Furthermore, because it’s not scratch-resistant, vinyl flooring is perfect for areas like your bedroom where human traffic is relatively low.

Pros Cons ✓ Affordable ✓ Waterproof ✓ Comes in many designs, styles, and colours ✓ Stain-resistant ☓ Tedious pre-installation process ☓ Not eco-friendly ☓ Not scratch-resistant

2. Laminate flooring

Condominium PHOTO: Design 4 Space

Cost: $4 – $8 per square feet

People tend to view laminate and vinyl flooring the same. However, unlike vinyl flooring, the former is mostly made using wood.

Just like its vinyl counterpart, laminate flooring also comes in a broad selection of designs and styles. This makes it a great addition to your home regardless of your interior design.

Pros Cons ✓ Easy to clean ✓ Easy to install ✓ Wide variety of designs, styles, and colours to choose from ☓ Moisture can cause laminate flooring to swell ☓ Prone to discolouration

3. Marble flooring

5 Room HDB PHOTO: Fuse Concept

Cost: $40 – $70 per square feet

Marble is prized for its beauty and elegance. It’s a luxurious choice for interiors and creates a sense of sophistication when used in your home.

This is typically the flooring of choice for bathrooms and kitchens. However, it’s more susceptible to damage as compared to other flooring materials.

Pros Cons ✓ Durable ✓ Improves the value of your property ✓ Made using natural materials ☓ High installation cost ☓ Prone to discolouration ☓ High maintenance

4. Ceramic tiles

4 room HDB PHOTO: Design 4 Space

Cost: $3 – $6 per square feet

Ceramic tiles are a classic flooring choice. They can be commonly found in kitchens and bathrooms because they’re easy to clean and non-porous.

They are available in a wide range of textures, patterns, designs, and styles, making them suitable for virtually any interior design.

Pros Cons ✓ Durable ✓ Stain-resistant ✓ Waterproof ✓ Wide variety of designs, styles, and colours to choose from ☓ Difficult to clean

5. Porcelain tiles

HDB Executive Apartment PHOTO: Design 4 Space

Cost: $4 – $6 per square feet

Porcelain tiles are characterised by their high durability and water-resistant properties. They are one of the toughest flooring options available in the market and are great for spaces with high traffic like your living room.

Pros Cons ✓ Durable ✓ Stain-resistant ✓ Waterproof ✓ Wide variety of designs, styles, and colours to choose from ☓ Difficult to install ☓ High installation cost

6. Engineered wood flooring

4 room HDB PHOTO: Posh Living Interior Design

Cost: $6 – $18 per square feet

Engineered wood flooring can usually be found in bedrooms and living rooms.

It’s constructed by placing a thin piece of hardwood on top of high-quality plywood. This prevents it from expanding and contracting when there are changes in temperature.

Pros Cons ✓ Affordable ✓ Easy to maintain ☓ Shorter lifespan compared to hardwood flooring ☓ Prone to discolouration ☓ Not scratch-resistant

7. Linoleum flooring

4 room HDB PHOTO: Swiss Interior Design

Cost: $3 – $5 per square feet

The natural make-up of linoleum flooring is one of its bestselling points. It’s made using materials such as ground cork dust and solidified linseed oil and is, therefore, free from harmful chemicals.

Because it’s not water-resistant, linoleum flooring cannot be used in bathrooms.

Pros Cons ✓ Low maintenance ✓ Durable ✓ Made using renewable materials ☓ Not scratch-resistant ☓ Prone to discolouration ☓ Not waterproof

8. Cement screed flooring

Industrial Theme PHOTO: De Style Interior

Cost: $15 – $30 per square feet

The rise of the industrial style in recent years has contributed to the growing popularity of cement screed flooring. This type of flooring is suitable for homeowners going for a modern, warehouse chic look.

Do note that cement screed tends to be slippery. Thus, it should not be used in bathrooms.

Pros Cons ✓ Low maintenance ✓ Durable ☓ Slippery ☓ Not scratch-resistant

9. Bamboo flooring

5 room HDB PHOTO: Leef Deco

Cost: $8 – $12 per square feet

Bamboo flooring is a great alternative to hardwood flooring. Compared to the latter, it’s more sustainable and better for the environment.

It can be used in most areas of your home except for the toilet because it’s not water-resistant.

Pros Cons ✓ Easy to clean ✓ Easy to maintain ✓ Eco-friendly ☓ Not waterproof ☓ Limited shades and designs ☓ Not scratch-resistant

10. Hardwood flooring

4 room HDB PHOTO: DISTINCTidENTITY

Cost: $28 – $50 per square feet

Hardwood flooring is made from a single piece of wood. It’s well-liked for its natural charm that adds a touch of character to your home.

Homeowners are advised to avoid installing hardwood flooring in their bathrooms because it isn’t waterproof.

Additionally, according to The Spruce, hardwood flooring mostly comes in 3 variations: strip, plank, and parquet.

Pros Cons ✓ Improves the value of your property ✓ Eco-friendly ☓ High installation cost ☓ Not waterproof ☓ Not scratch-resistant ☓ Prone to mould and termites

Flooring contractors in Singapore

PHOTO: Home Reno GuruPHOTO: Hafary

Hafary is a building material supplier that’s been around since 1980. They carry over 3,000 products that are sourced from around the world.

In addition, their extensive procurement network allows them to bring in cutting-edge products at reasonable prices.

Eunos outlet: 105 Eunos Avenue 3, Singapore 409836

Contact: +65 6250 1368

Email: eunosshowroom@hafary.com.sg

Operating hours: Monday – Saturday, 9.00am – 7.00pm l Sunday & PH, 10.30pm – 5.30pm

PHOTO: Soon Bee Huat

Soon Bee Huat has over 2 decades of experience and is a leading supplier in the tiles and surface materials industry.

Here, you’ll be able to find products that come in a range of designs such as Asian-inspired and contemporary tiles.

Changi outlet: 257 Changi Road, Singapore 419746

Contact: +65 6440 1900

Operating hours: Monday – Saturday, 9.00am – 7.00pm l Sunday & PH, 10.30pm – 6.00pm

PHOTO: Lian Seng Hin

Lian Seng Hin was established in 1971. Throughout their years of operations, they’ve grown to become the preferred flooring contactor of many homeowners.

Customers can find a broad selection of floor tiles such as ceramic and marble-inspired tiles here.

Balestier outlet: 568 Balestier Road, Singapore 329885

Contact: +65 6252 2222

Email: sales@liansenghin.com.sg

Operating hours: Monday – Saturday, 10.00am – 7.00pm l Sunday & PH, 10.00pm – 6.00pm

PHOTO: Evorich

Evorich is a well-known flooring contractor in Singapore recognised for their impeccable customer service and outstanding product quality.

In addition, they offer a selection of vinyl floorings including the Evo High End Resilient Flooring – a flooring material created by them that boasts features such as water resistance and high durability.

Address: 16 Tampines Street 92, Singapore 528873

Contact: +65 6348 7333

Email: biz@evorich.com.sg

Operating hours: Monday – Friday, 9.30am – 9.30pm l Saturday, 10.00am – 8.00pm

PHOTO: Hup Kiong

Established in the 1980s, Hup Kiong started as a renovation company. In response to changing market conditions, the company shifted their focus to become a supplier of building materials in 1991.

Since then, they’ve become a leading tile supplier in Singapore, offering their customers a wide assortment of superior quality products.

Address: 11 Defu Lane 9, Singapore 539253

Contact: +65 6382 2626

Operating hours: Monday – Saturday, 9.00am – 6.00pm l Sunday & PH, 11.00am – 5.30pm

PHOTO: The Floor Gallery

The Floor Gallery is one of Singapore’s leading flooring suppliers and contractors. The company’s mission is to provide their customers with high-quality products and services, while offering sustainable solutions to their flooring needs.

Address: 1 Tampines North Drive 1, #02-41 T-Space, Singapore 528559

Contact: +65 6341 6656

Email: sales@thefloorgallery.sg

Operating hours: Monday – Friday, 9.00am – 8.00pm l Saturday, 11.00am – 8.00pm l Sunday, 11.00am – 6.00pm l Public Holidays, 11.00am – 9.00pm

PHOTO: Rice Fields

Also known as RICE, Rice Fields is a firm that’s committed to providing their customers with products of the highest quality.

Over here, you can expect to find a variety of tiles such as porcelain tiles designed to mimic the look of marble and wood.

Address: 213 Henderson Rd, #01-03, Singapore 159553

Contact: +65 6692 1199

Operating hours: Monday – Friday, 10.00am – 7.00pm l Saturday, 10.00am – 6.00pm

PHOTO: Laflor Living

Laflor Living places emphasis on providing their customers with top-notch service. Their superb customer service, coupled with excellent workmanship, makes them a flooring contractor that’s unlike any other.

Address: 261 Kaki Bukit Ave 1, Singapore 416065

Contact: +65 6745 1407

Email: sales@laflorliving.com

Operating hours: Monday – Friday, 9.00am – 6.30pm l Saturday, 9.00am – 1.00pm

PHOTO: Paramount Construction

Paramount Construction believes in providing their customers with quality service and workmanship at the best pricing.

Aside from cement screeding, they offer a wide range of services that include drywall partition installation, electrical services, and more.

Address: 2 Yishun Industrial Street 1, #08-14 Northpoint Bizhub, Singapore 768159

Contact: +65 8877 8643

Operating hours: Monday – Saturday, 8.00am – 5.00pm

PHOTO: Singapore Flooring

Singapore Flooring prides themselves as being a reliable flooring contractor that provides their customers unparalleled levels of service. They offer products such as

Bamboo flooring,

Vinyl flooring,

Engineered wood flooring and more.

Address: 263 Kaki Bukit Ave 1, Shun Li Industrial Park, Singapore 416054

Contact: +65 6692 1389

