Ultimate guide to the top 10 flooring options in Singapore + Where to get them

Choosing the right flooring for your home is crucial; it needs to be functional and be able to blend in with your home décor.
Need help with selecting a suitable type of flooring? Here’s an in-depth guide to help you with your decision!
TLDR – Overview of flooring options
|Cost per square feet
|Pros
|Cons
|Suitable for
|Vinyl flooring
|$4 - $6
|✓ Affordable ✓ Waterproof ✓ Comes in many designs, styles, and colours ✓ Stain-resistant
|☓ Tedious pre-installation process ☓ Not eco-friendly ☓ Not scratch-resistant
|• Living rooms • Bedrooms • Bathrooms • Kitchens
|Laminate flooring
|$4 - $8
|✓ Easy to clean ✓ Easy to install ✓ Wide variety of designs, styles, and colours to choose from
|☓ Moisture can cause laminate flooring to swell ☓ Prone to discolouration
|• Living rooms • Bedrooms • Bathrooms • Kitchens
|Marble flooring
|$40 - $70
|✓ Durable ✓ Improves the value of your property ✓ Made using natural materials
|☓ High installation cost ☓ Prone to discolouration ☓ High maintenance
|• Living rooms • Bedrooms • Bathrooms • Kitchens
|Ceramic tiles
|$3 - $6
|✓ Durable ✓ Stain-resistant ✓ Waterproof ✓ Wide variety of designs, styles, and colours to choose from
|☓ Difficult to clean
|• Living rooms • Bedrooms • Bathrooms • Kitchens
|Porcelain tiles
|$4 - $6
|✓ Durable ✓ Stain-resistant ✓ Waterproof ✓ Wide variety of designs, styles, and colours to choose from
|☓ Difficult to install ☓ High installation cost
|• Living rooms • Bedrooms • Bathrooms • Kitchens
|Engineered wood flooring
|$6 - $18
|✓ Affordable ✓ Easy to maintain
|☓ Shorter lifespan compared to hardwood flooring ☓ Prone to discolouration ☓ Not scratch-resistant
|• Living rooms • Bedrooms
|Linoleum flooring
|$3 - $5
|✓ Low maintenance ✓ Durable ✓ Made using renewable materials
|☓ Not scratch-resistant ☓ Prone to discolouration ☓ Not waterproof
|• Living rooms • Bedrooms
|Cement screed flooring
|$15 - $30
|✓ Low maintenance ✓ Durable
|☓ Slippery ☓ Not scratch-resistant
|• Living rooms • Bedrooms
|Bamboo flooring
|$8 - $12
|✓ Easy to clean ✓ Easy to maintain ✓ Eco-friendly
|☓ Not waterproof ☓ Limited shades and designs ☓ Not scratch-resistant
|• Living rooms • Bedrooms
|Hardwood flooring
|$28 - $50
|✓ Improves the value of your property ✓ Eco-friendly
|☓ High installation cost ☓ Not waterproof ☓ Not scratch-resistant ☓ Prone to mould and termites
|• Living rooms • Bedrooms
Types of flooring
1. Vinyl flooringCondominium PHOTO: Y-Axis ID
Cost: $4 – $6 per square feet
Vinyl flooring is a type of flooring made by compressing layers of different synthetic materials together. There are 3 common types of vinyl flooring, namely
- Vinyl tile flooring
- Vinyl sheet flooring, and
- Self-click vinyl flooring.
This is one of the most popular flooring options among homeowners. Its popularity is spurred by its high durability, varied designs, and affordability.
Furthermore, because it’s not scratch-resistant, vinyl flooring is perfect for areas like your bedroom where human traffic is relatively low.
|Pros
|Cons
|✓ Affordable ✓ Waterproof ✓ Comes in many designs, styles, and colours ✓ Stain-resistant
|☓ Tedious pre-installation process ☓ Not eco-friendly ☓ Not scratch-resistant
2. Laminate flooringCondominium PHOTO: Design 4 Space
Cost: $4 – $8 per square feet
People tend to view laminate and vinyl flooring the same. However, unlike vinyl flooring, the former is mostly made using wood.
Just like its vinyl counterpart, laminate flooring also comes in a broad selection of designs and styles. This makes it a great addition to your home regardless of your interior design.
|Pros
|Cons
|✓ Easy to clean ✓ Easy to install ✓ Wide variety of designs, styles, and colours to choose from
|☓ Moisture can cause laminate flooring to swell ☓ Prone to discolouration
3. Marble flooring5 Room HDB PHOTO: Fuse Concept
Cost: $40 – $70 per square feet
Marble is prized for its beauty and elegance. It’s a luxurious choice for interiors and creates a sense of sophistication when used in your home.
This is typically the flooring of choice for bathrooms and kitchens. However, it’s more susceptible to damage as compared to other flooring materials.
|Pros
|Cons
|✓ Durable ✓ Improves the value of your property ✓ Made using natural materials
|☓ High installation cost ☓ Prone to discolouration ☓ High maintenance
4. Ceramic tiles4 room HDB PHOTO: Design 4 Space
Cost: $3 – $6 per square feet
Ceramic tiles are a classic flooring choice. They can be commonly found in kitchens and bathrooms because they’re easy to clean and non-porous.
They are available in a wide range of textures, patterns, designs, and styles, making them suitable for virtually any interior design.
|Pros
|Cons
|✓ Durable ✓ Stain-resistant ✓ Waterproof ✓ Wide variety of designs, styles, and colours to choose from
|☓ Difficult to clean
5. Porcelain tilesHDB Executive Apartment PHOTO: Design 4 Space
Cost: $4 – $6 per square feet
Porcelain tiles are characterised by their high durability and water-resistant properties. They are one of the toughest flooring options available in the market and are great for spaces with high traffic like your living room.
|Pros
|Cons
|✓ Durable ✓ Stain-resistant ✓ Waterproof ✓ Wide variety of designs, styles, and colours to choose from
|☓ Difficult to install ☓ High installation cost
6. Engineered wood flooring4 room HDB PHOTO: Posh Living Interior Design
Cost: $6 – $18 per square feet
Engineered wood flooring can usually be found in bedrooms and living rooms.
It’s constructed by placing a thin piece of hardwood on top of high-quality plywood. This prevents it from expanding and contracting when there are changes in temperature.
|Pros
|Cons
|✓ Affordable ✓ Easy to maintain
|☓ Shorter lifespan compared to hardwood flooring ☓ Prone to discolouration ☓ Not scratch-resistant
7. Linoleum flooring4 room HDB PHOTO: Swiss Interior Design
Cost: $3 – $5 per square feet
The natural make-up of linoleum flooring is one of its bestselling points. It’s made using materials such as ground cork dust and solidified linseed oil and is, therefore, free from harmful chemicals.
Because it’s not water-resistant, linoleum flooring cannot be used in bathrooms.
|Pros
|Cons
|✓ Low maintenance ✓ Durable ✓ Made using renewable materials
|☓ Not scratch-resistant ☓ Prone to discolouration ☓ Not waterproof
8. Cement screed flooringIndustrial Theme PHOTO: De Style Interior
Cost: $15 – $30 per square feet
The rise of the industrial style in recent years has contributed to the growing popularity of cement screed flooring. This type of flooring is suitable for homeowners going for a modern, warehouse chic look.
Do note that cement screed tends to be slippery. Thus, it should not be used in bathrooms.
|Pros
|Cons
|✓ Low maintenance ✓ Durable
|☓ Slippery ☓ Not scratch-resistant
9. Bamboo flooring5 room HDB PHOTO: Leef Deco
Cost: $8 – $12 per square feet
Bamboo flooring is a great alternative to hardwood flooring. Compared to the latter, it’s more sustainable and better for the environment.
It can be used in most areas of your home except for the toilet because it’s not water-resistant.
|Pros
|Cons
|✓ Easy to clean ✓ Easy to maintain ✓ Eco-friendly
|☓ Not waterproof ☓ Limited shades and designs ☓ Not scratch-resistant
10. Hardwood flooring4 room HDB PHOTO: DISTINCTidENTITY
Cost: $28 – $50 per square feet
Hardwood flooring is made from a single piece of wood. It’s well-liked for its natural charm that adds a touch of character to your home.
Homeowners are advised to avoid installing hardwood flooring in their bathrooms because it isn’t waterproof.
Additionally, according to The Spruce, hardwood flooring mostly comes in 3 variations: strip, plank, and parquet.
|Pros
|Cons
|✓ Improves the value of your property ✓ Eco-friendly
|☓ High installation cost ☓ Not waterproof ☓ Not scratch-resistant ☓ Prone to mould and termites
Flooring contractors in SingaporePHOTO: Home Reno GuruPHOTO: Hafary
Hafary is a building material supplier that’s been around since 1980. They carry over 3,000 products that are sourced from around the world.
In addition, their extensive procurement network allows them to bring in cutting-edge products at reasonable prices.
Eunos outlet: 105 Eunos Avenue 3, Singapore 409836
Contact: +65 6250 1368
Email: eunosshowroom@hafary.com.sg
Operating hours: Monday – Saturday, 9.00am – 7.00pm l Sunday & PH, 10.30pm – 5.30pmPHOTO: Soon Bee Huat
Soon Bee Huat has over 2 decades of experience and is a leading supplier in the tiles and surface materials industry.
Here, you’ll be able to find products that come in a range of designs such as Asian-inspired and contemporary tiles.
Changi outlet: 257 Changi Road, Singapore 419746
Contact: +65 6440 1900
Operating hours: Monday – Saturday, 9.00am – 7.00pm l Sunday & PH, 10.30pm – 6.00pmPHOTO: Lian Seng Hin
Lian Seng Hin was established in 1971. Throughout their years of operations, they’ve grown to become the preferred flooring contactor of many homeowners.
Customers can find a broad selection of floor tiles such as ceramic and marble-inspired tiles here.
Balestier outlet: 568 Balestier Road, Singapore 329885
Contact: +65 6252 2222
Email: sales@liansenghin.com.sg
Operating hours: Monday – Saturday, 10.00am – 7.00pm l Sunday & PH, 10.00pm – 6.00pmPHOTO: Evorich
Evorich is a well-known flooring contractor in Singapore recognised for their impeccable customer service and outstanding product quality.
In addition, they offer a selection of vinyl floorings including the Evo High End Resilient Flooring – a flooring material created by them that boasts features such as water resistance and high durability.
Address: 16 Tampines Street 92, Singapore 528873
Contact: +65 6348 7333
Email: biz@evorich.com.sg
Operating hours: Monday – Friday, 9.30am – 9.30pm l Saturday, 10.00am – 8.00pmPHOTO: Hup Kiong
Established in the 1980s, Hup Kiong started as a renovation company. In response to changing market conditions, the company shifted their focus to become a supplier of building materials in 1991.
Since then, they’ve become a leading tile supplier in Singapore, offering their customers a wide assortment of superior quality products.
Address: 11 Defu Lane 9, Singapore 539253
Contact: +65 6382 2626
Operating hours: Monday – Saturday, 9.00am – 6.00pm l Sunday & PH, 11.00am – 5.30pmPHOTO: The Floor Gallery
The Floor Gallery is one of Singapore’s leading flooring suppliers and contractors. The company’s mission is to provide their customers with high-quality products and services, while offering sustainable solutions to their flooring needs.
Address: 1 Tampines North Drive 1, #02-41 T-Space, Singapore 528559
Contact: +65 6341 6656
Email: sales@thefloorgallery.sg
Operating hours: Monday – Friday, 9.00am – 8.00pm l Saturday, 11.00am – 8.00pm l Sunday, 11.00am – 6.00pm l Public Holidays, 11.00am – 9.00pmPHOTO: Rice Fields
Also known as RICE, Rice Fields is a firm that’s committed to providing their customers with products of the highest quality.
Over here, you can expect to find a variety of tiles such as porcelain tiles designed to mimic the look of marble and wood.
Address: 213 Henderson Rd, #01-03, Singapore 159553
Contact: +65 6692 1199
Operating hours: Monday – Friday, 10.00am – 7.00pm l Saturday, 10.00am – 6.00pmPHOTO: Laflor Living
Laflor Living places emphasis on providing their customers with top-notch service. Their superb customer service, coupled with excellent workmanship, makes them a flooring contractor that’s unlike any other.
Address: 261 Kaki Bukit Ave 1, Singapore 416065
Contact: +65 6745 1407
Email: sales@laflorliving.com
Operating hours: Monday – Friday, 9.00am – 6.30pm l Saturday, 9.00am – 1.00pmPHOTO: Paramount Construction
Paramount Construction believes in providing their customers with quality service and workmanship at the best pricing.
Aside from cement screeding, they offer a wide range of services that include drywall partition installation, electrical services, and more.
Address: 2 Yishun Industrial Street 1, #08-14 Northpoint Bizhub, Singapore 768159
Contact: +65 8877 8643
Operating hours: Monday – Saturday, 8.00am – 5.00pmPHOTO: Singapore Flooring
Singapore Flooring prides themselves as being a reliable flooring contractor that provides their customers unparalleled levels of service. They offer products such as
- Bamboo flooring,
- Vinyl flooring,
- Engineered wood flooring and more.
Address: 263 Kaki Bukit Ave 1, Shun Li Industrial Park, Singapore 416054
Contact: +65 6692 1389
This article was first published in HomeRenoGuru.