The ultimate list of 67 online furniture shops in Singapore for the house-proud

General furnishing

1 – Island Living

Inspired by the feelings of relaxation and ease of a resort getaway, Island Living brings a fresh, new take on furnishings. Their pieces are specially handpicked by in-house designer and co-founder Karin Rysgaard, and focuses on stylish, yet functional pieces that complements living on the sunny island of Singapore.

You will find lots of interesting textures from sustainable rattan to reclaimed teak wood, paired with white-washed finishes and luxurious textiles to create atmospheric interiors. One can shop for their pieces online or visit their showroom at Henry Design Centre to view their full range of furnishings in person.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Island Living

Address: Henry Design Centre: No. 5 Eunos Ave 8A, #02-05, 409459

Contact: 8028 2571

2 – Bed and Basics

Shoppers will not find a shortage of options on the Bed and Basics online store, as there is a wide range of all kinds of furnishing for your choosing. All at a reasonable price too!

Seeking to offer great design at the lowest price, Bed and Basics sets itself apart by cutting out unnecessary markups and middlemen, therefore, providing consumers with competitive prices without skimping on quality. So yes, there is no showroom as well in order to save on costs – it’s a fully online operation.

That said, Bed and Basics will provide a range of consumer-centric policies such as free deliveries, return & refunds policies, and price-matching guarantees.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Bed and Basics

Address: Online only

Contact: 6631 8500

3 – HipVan

Founded in Singapore in 2013, Hipvan has gained a reputation for its stylish designer furniture and homeware at fair prices. Shoppers can choose from over 3,000 trendy pieces for the modern homemade with high-quality materials such as herringbone acacia wood to cowhide leather sofas.

Other than furnishing, Hipvan has a collection of kitchenware, décor, and home appliances to choose from, simplifying your shopping experience.

Hipvan currently has a showroom located at 19 Kallang Avenue as well as an online platform with excellent customer service. Psst! There is free delivery and assembly for all orders above $250!

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Hipvan

Address: Online only – showroom coming soon

Contact: 6291 1725

4 – COMO Décor

As you can probably tell by the name, COMO décor is more on the upmarket side, with pieces that would not look out of place in a high end home. COMO décor’s range of furnishing that not only embodies contemporary design, but also allows the owner to take the reins and customise.

Whether it is sizes, colour, or storage options, COMO décor has got you covered in crafting pieces that are uniquely yours.

They are currently only available online but rest assured, they have all the services you need for a smooth buying to installation process.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Como

Address: Online only

Contact: sales@comodecor.com

5 – Originals

Combining vintage Indian pieces with Southeast Asian craftsmanship, Originals brings a uniquely vintage yet contemporary furnishing to the table (pun intended).

Their pieces are in fact remodels of recycled furniture sourced from India and Java, which gives their pieces an antique twist. They were founded in 2003, and with a sizable 12,000 sq ft showroom in Bukit Batok you do have the opportunity to visualise and touch some of the pieces as well.

Visit their website for their full collection or drop by their pinterest-esque showroom at 1 Bukit Batok Street 22.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Originals

Address: 1 Bukit Batok Street 22 Level 5,

Singapore 659592

Contact: 6471 9918

6 – Scanteak

Homegrown brand, Scanteak, offers beautiful Scandinavian designs that focuses on functionality and designed with ‘family’ in mind. Their pieces are made from sustainable sourced teak wood straight from plantation teak, allowing environment-conscious to have a peace of mind when buying furnishing from them.

Furthermore, the designs are timeless and durable and you can expect your pieces to remain classic and on-trend for a long time.

Not only do their online store have a wide selection of furnishing, they also a number of physical stores scattered all around Singapore.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Scanteak

Address: (Flagship store) 211 Henderson Road #01-04/05

Henderson Industrial Park

Singapore 159552, (Trade showroom) 60 Sungei Kadut Drive

Singapore 729569

Contact: 6365 9121

7 – Cellini

As another one of our homegrown brands, Cellini focuses on quality craftsmanship and exclusive designs by their in-house craftsman and artisans. With their own integrated group of specialists for each step of the process of production, from design, manufacture, and assembly, buyers can expect exclusive pieces from Cellini.

For those who want less of a hassle matching pieces of furniture together, Cellini provides a Home Package based on your budget and style. Cellini is available online and in-store at Space@Tampines. Make sure to also check out their virtual showroom on their website!

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Cellini

Address: 26 Changi North Crescent

Diethelm Keller Building Level 3

Singapore 499637

Contact: 8666 8101

8 – FortyTwo

One of the largest homegrown e-furniture sites, FortyTwo prides themselves in providing the best online shopping experience. Whatever your interior design style may be, you will definitely find pieces to fall in love with. Furthermore, their prices are extremely reasonable with good reviews all round.

In order to cut costs to deliver the lowest prices, FortyTwo is only available online through their website. Free delivery is available for purchases over $300!

Interestingly, they have a new concept called Homely by Fortytwo, where the space features more than 70 furnished rooms for you to get inspiration from. There’s no salesmen located there either, so you can be sure to browse in peace!

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Fortytwo

Address: Toh Guan Road East

Contact: 6777 7667

9 – Born In Colour

Featured on various Mediacorp channels, Born in Colour has brought trendy yet functional designer pieces to Singapore at an affordable price point. Their pieces are made with the typical Singaporean household in mind, offering compact and well-fitted furnishings.

Their designs range from Scandinavian, Industrial to Modern Contemporary and even expanded into Korean furniture designs.

With two stores located at Apex@Henderson and Yishun Industrial Park, as well as an online portal, you will definitely find that missing piece at Born in Colour.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Born in colour

Address: (Henderson studio) Apex@Henderson, 201 Henderson Road #07-11 S159545, (Yishun studio) 1024 Yishun Industrial Park A #02-31 S768763

Contact: 69883308

10 – Hock Siong

Starting from humble beginnings, Hock Siong has evolved from rag and bone traders to a second-hand furnishing paradise. Supplying equipment and antiquities to local hotels and residential households, their pieces are uniquely Singaporean vintage.

They believe that each piece, passed from hands to home, have its own stories which are then passed to new generations to cherish and keep.

Buying pieces of furniture online is easy but what makes a vintage piece so memorable is the hard work of obtaining it. Hence, we highly recommend heading over to their store, located at 153 Kampong Ampat, to get your hands down and dirty to find your own piece of treasure.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Hock siong

Address: 153 Kampong Ampat

Contact: 62818338

11 – Grey and Sanders

What sets Grey and Sanders apart from others on our list is their embrace of natural imperfections in the materials they use. Known for their high-quality wood furnishing that can easily be the centrepiece of any household, each piece of their wood or leather used in crafting is unique.

They believe that the freckles and scarification of full grain leather as well as each sinuous ripple and knots in wood grains is a celebration of the origins of materials. Any furniture from them can easily become a centrepiece or a statement in your home.

Grey and Sanders operate online as well as in-store at Tan Boon Liat Building and Millenia Walk with customisation available at their in-house workshop.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Grey and sanders

Address: (Flagship studio) 315 Outram Road #06-02 Singapore 169074, (Millenia walk) 9 Raffles Boulevard #02-42 Singapore 039596

Contact: 83718864

12 – The Table Guy

Specialising in solid wood furniture making, The Table Guy makes sure to source wood that are not only durable and high quality, but are also good for the environment.

Their movement on conscious consumption is inspiring as they have led the way by taking the first step, as a business, towards providing thoughtful purchases and great quality pieces meant to be passed down for generations.

Visit their show room over at Tan Boon Liat Building to see their pieces up close. They also provide custom-made furnishings via appointment.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Table Guy

Address: 315 Outram Road, Tan Boon Liat Building

#06-04

Singapore 169074

Contact: 84998989

13 – Soul and Tables

Soul and Tables has it all — contemporary, eco-friendly and high-quality pieces, all with affordable prices. On top of it all, their pieces are made with the environment in mind and only uses ethically sourced oak and teak materials. We especially love their spirit of prioritising people and planet above all, definitely one of our top picks of this list.

The brand offers their full range online with stellar customer service and complimentary lifetime maintenance. Those who prefer showrooms can head down to Tan Boon Liat Building to see their pieces up close.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Soul and tables

Address: Tan Boon Liat Building, #02-03 and #02-09

315 Outram Road Singapore 169074

Contact: 92721545

14 – Crate and Barrel

Crate and Barrel bring US-made furniture inspired by global designs and aesthetics to Singapore with well, prices above the average but with that, you should expect a higher quality as well. Their online spread of furnishing will definitely make you fall in love with its modernity and timeless designs.

With over 55 years of experience in providing home furnishing and operations in 42 countries, this store is one that shouldn’t miss when furnishing your home.

Their spread of furnishing can be accessed online as well as their retail store with their franchise partner Proof Living. You can find their store at ION Orchard along with other designers and brands.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Crate & barrel

Address: 2 Orchard Turn, #04-21/22

Singapore, SG 238801

Contact: 66348488

As Asia’ largest sourcing company, they carry more than 30,000 different furniture in their inventory at any one time. From brands like Ralph Lauren Home and Schnadig, Taylor B. provides home owners to chance to snag their pieces at wholesale prices. Need inspiration? Check out their blogposts on how to spice up your home or personal spaces.

Their showroom is a whopping 55,000 sqft located at 65 Mohamed Sultan Road with 3 floors of pure shopping bliss. The website is no less impressive as with pages upon pages of furnishing to choose from.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Taylor B.

Address: 65 Mohamed Sultan Rd Singapore 239003

Contact: 97583598

16 – Roger and Sons

Managed by three brothers, Roger and Sons have made waves in the local furniture industry through their thoughtful designs and quality craftsmanship in woodworking (they are an impressively young team).

You can find their works in a number of F&B, retail and corporate settings, and have been a trusted supplier of quality woodworks. By buying their pieces, you can support their ethical furniture initiative, The Local Tree Project, which salvages trees that have been felled for urban development.

Head over to their showroom at 115 King George’s Avenue to see their woodworks up close, or visit their retail site to pre-order their pieces.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Roger and Sons

Address: 115 King George’s Avenue,

#01-01, Singapore 208561

Contact: 62696269

17 – Bo Concept

Established in Denmark in 1952, BoConcept has grown to be one of the most global furniture stores worldwide. In traditional Scandi style, the overall aesthetic of their furnishing is kept simple but focuses all the craftsmanship into details, materials, and exceptional execution.

Those looking for timeless pieces that you will be owning for a long, long time, do check out BoConcept.

Not only do they operate online, BoConcept also has a stunning flagship store over at Paragon Shopping Centre.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Bo Concept

Address: 290 Orchard Rd, 04-01/02/03, Singapore 238859

Contact: 67360777

18 – Danish Design

Much like BoConcept, Danish Design is inspired by the comfort and luxury of Scandinavian designs. Danish Designs curates over 30 Scandinavian brands and designers as well as iconic furniture items from designers such as Finn Juhl.

All pieces are made in Europe and meticulously crafted with traditional craftsmanship passed down through generations. As you might expect, price points here are not to be sniffed at.

Visit their showroom at B&D building along Pasir Panjang Road, or head online to view their beautiful Virtual Showroom.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Danish Design

Address: 100e Pasir Panjang Road #06, 03 B&D Building, 118521

Contact: 62708483

19 – Etch and Bolts

Locally grown and proudly so, Etch&Bolts have been providing high-quality, customisable furniture pieces to Singaporean homes. Making sure that only the best materials are used in their pieces, you are looking at lasting furniture that will accompany you for a lifetime.

Each piece is also carefully designed and custom-made by their own in-house artist and designers who also add a uniquely Singaporean flavour to their designs.

Drop by their studio at 3 Little Road or their concept store at 1 Zabir Said Drive. Alternatively, view their entire collection on their website.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Etch and Bolts

Address: (Flagship store) 3 Little Road Level 2, S536982, (Concept store) 1 Zubir Said Drive #01-01, S227968

Contact: 63864721

20 – Mountain Living

Some of you might know them previously as Mountain Teak. Now named Mountain Living, they have a number of retail chains in Singapore, Taipei, Taichung, and Shanghai, which specialises in minimalist wood furniture collections.

Mindful of the wood materials and the process of manufacture, their furniture causes minimal harm to nature and is certified by the FSC (Forest Stewardship Council). You can bring home a quality timeless piece with peace of mind knowing that the materials are sustainably sourced and of top quality.

One can browse their collection online, that is conveniently classified into ID styles, or head over to their Singapore store is located at the Tan Boon Liat building.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Mountain Living

Address: 315 Outram Rd, #07-02, Singapore 169074

Contact: 62247176

21 – Nook and Cranny

One of the few online furniture stores focusing on an elegant eclectic style, Nook and Cranny definitely offer pieces that fits well with other furnishing yet brings character and uniqueness to the table.

Their furnishings are sourced from all over the world, including Vietnam, India and the Netherlands, and they have new collections each season. If you are looking for affordable yet unique pieces, Nook and Cranny is definitely for you!

Not only do they have an extensive online selection, their physical store even includes gorgeous décor pieces that are in-store exclusives.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Nook and Cranny

Address: 200 Turf Club Rd, #03-07, Singapore 287994

Contact: 93831176

22 – Journey East

Vintage furnishing and décor have been all the hype recently and we can definitely see why! There’s just something about owning vintage furniture that is so classy and romantic.

Journey East has been ahead of this trend for years and was first set-up to sell original vintage and retro collectibles. Over the years, they have expanded into furniture crafted using reclaimed teak wood as well as iron. Nevertheless, their vintage and retro collection remains highly sought-after.

Their furnishing is available online for sale, but nothing beats strolling around in their showroom located at Tan Boon Liat building.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Journey East

Address: 315 Outram Rd, #03-02 Tan Boon Liat Building, Singapore 169074

Contact: 64731693

23 – Black and Walnut

‘Challenge the conventional and embrace eccentricity and details’, this is a quote from their website and we couldn’t agree more. Furnishings offered by Black and Walnut are conventional when you first look at them, but you will begin to notice certain details to it that give the furniture character.

Whether it is the unique colour, or a small detail that greatly improves the functionality, it is definitely worth your time to take a second look.

You can browse their furnishings on their website, or visit their gallery at 43 Keppel Road.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Black and Walnut

Address: 43 Keppel Road #W1-02, 099418

Contact: 67813201

24 – House of AnLi

One of the more eccentric ones on this list, furnishing from House of AnLi celebrates the artistic and maximalist design. They carry all sorts of homeware, décor, furnishing and a range of glassware from brands all across Europe.

Most notably, their exclusive glassware by the band Costa Nova from Portugal exudes elegance and luxury, an eye-catching piece that will definitely impress house guests.

For furniture and lifestyle products, House of AnLi only carries them online. However, their physical store at Tanglin Mall not only carries some of their décor for sale, but also doubles as a bistro serving mouth-watering food, and 100% worth the visit.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: House of AnLi

Address: 163 Tanglin Rd, #03-17 Tanglin Mall, Singapore 247933

Contact: 62353851

25 – Muji

Muji is not an unfamiliar name, but did you know they sell furnishing as well? True to the Japanese style, Muji’s furniture is kept simple and functional which gives it a classy and timeless look to it. Unlike most stores on this list, there’s more to Muji’s furniture than meets the eye.

Designed with the user’s comfort and needs in mind, they offer innovative ways of resolving daily pains, such as storage issues, using furniture. Keep in mind that you won’t be finding furnishings that are brightly coloured, but are either muted or wood finishing.

Muji has too many stores in Singapore for us to list, but you can definitely find what you need on their online catalogue. They even have an interior advisory service available through their website!

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Muji

Address: 2 Orchard Turn, #B4-16 ION ORCHARD Above Orchard MRT Station, Singapore 238801

Contact: 65099321

26 – Iuiga

Like Japanese furniture but want an edge to it? Iuiga has attained the perfect balance between simple chic and an industrial edge. While true to Japanese furnishing design of functionality and simplicity, Iuiga puts a modern twist to it using darker finishes, geometry patterns, and metal accents.

The result? Slick and contemporary furnishing made to impress. We also like how they are very transparent with how their prices are derived, with a complete breakdown of material cost, labour, tax, and transport. Positives aside, the lack of a contact number when you want a quick response is a downer though.

Like Muji, they have a number of stores island-wide, as well as a elegantly designed website where you can find other home appliances and personal care items.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Iuiga

Address: (Flagship store) 501 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238880 #02-21/22

Contact: support@iuiga.com

27 – Next Phase

A modern contemporary heaven, Next Phase offers cutting-edge furnishing for homes in the 21st century, all at a reasonable price point. In lieu with the theme of a modern 21st century home, they also offer wall arts from a number of local and international artists.

Their artworks cover a range of themes from abstract to landscape and are a perfect cherry-on-top for any home renovations. They do offer an in-house interest free installment plan as well, which is useful.

Their physical store is located at the Enterprise One Building, but you can also browse their range of furnishings and art on their website.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Next Phase

Address: 1 Kaki Bukit Rd 1, #01-07/08 Enterprise One, Singapore 415934

Contact: 68489118

28 – The Furniture Makers

The Furniture Makers is a family-run furniture factory from East Java, Indonesia. They have been manufacturing and exporting their furnishings for over 30 years and has recently started to sell directly to consumers.

Their pieces are simple yet elegant, with a special focus on ensuring that their furnishings are suitable for the tropical weather. A lot of high-quality rattan is used and provides a cooling sensation that normal chairs or sofas do not.

Besides operating online, they also have a store at Joo Seng Warehouse open to those who have made an appointment. Here’s a little secret for you: click the ‘samples & surplus’ tab on their site to browse their experimental furnishings at a huge discount!

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: The Furniture Makers

Address: 1 Upper Aljunied Link, #05-01, Singapore 367901

Contact: 92344966

29 – Castlery

If you ever looked up pieces of furniture online, you must have seen the brand Castlery. They have every type of furnishing and décor you can think of in all different design styles.

Ranging from contemporary to eccentric and everything in between, you are bound to find what you need on Castlery. Best part? Their pieces are affordable, yet do not skimp on the quality and design.

You can find them online or at Jit Poh Building! However, they have an amazing Virtual Studio on their website which showcases their beautiful studio and is almost as good as visiting their physical store.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Castlery

Address: 19 Keppel Rd, #02-06 Jit Poh Building, Singapore 089058

Contact: 31381999

30 – Attic Living

With a motto of ‘aesthetics, functionality, and personality’, Attic Living does not disappoint when it comes to quality furniture that are well designed and at pocket-friendly prices.

They have a keen eye for designer collections and have hand-picked well-crafted pieces from distinguished European designers. Among them are the key signature collections—The Brilliance Top and Tidlös Marble Series.

Browse their pieces online or checkout their showroom at Yi Xiu Building!

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Attic Living

Address: 65 Sims Ave, #01-02 Yi Xiu Building, Singapore 387418

Contact: 92307175

31 – Star Living

Recently celebrating 40 years of excellence, Star Living is no stranger to the local furnishing scene. The mega-store has seven signature brands covering all the furnishing you need for a renovation or a makeover.

While their designs have evolved over the years, they still keep that retro-Singapore reminiscent of the early 2000s that you can’t find anywhere else.

Their online selection is pretty extensive but with Star Living having so many store locations, there is definitely one near you.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Star Living

Address: 52 Sungei Kadut Avenue

Star Building Singapore 729675

Contact: 63658832

32 – Second Charm

Starting out as a vintage store selling restored mid-century pieces sourced around Southeast Asia, Second Charm has since then focused on directing their expertise into manufacturing their own pieces.

Using quality materials and craftsmanship, they have produced high-quality furnishing, all the while retaining that rustic, mid-century charm. They have a lovely Instagram feed as well so do check that out.

Visit their store at 21 Kallang Ave or head over to their website to shop for their pieces.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Second Charm

Address: Blk 21 Kallang Avenue #05-165 Mapletree Industrial Building, 339412

Contact: 98300115

33 – Mega Furniture

Mega Furniture is home to some of the best mattresses with them carrying brands like Viro and Somnuz. On top of these, they also have a surprisingly wide-range of home and kitchen appliances including washing machines and air conditioners.

Truly a one-stop shop for all things furnishing, it greatly simplifies the furniture buying process, perfect for those looking for a hassle-free shopping experience.

Find their showrooms at Hillview Terrace or the flagship store at Natural Cool Lifestyle Hub. That said, their showroom isn’t great so do adjust your expectations.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Mega Furniture

Address: 34 Hillview Ter, Singapore 669254

Contact: 69502657

34 – Comfort Furniture

Comfort Furniture offers not only a great range of furnishings at affordable prices, they are also one of the few on this list that also provides smart solutions. From self-stabilising table bases to innovative space-saving furniture, their smart solutions have one goal in mind—to make life a little smart, one furniture at a time.

Their showroom is definitely worth a visit! Located at the Comfort Design Building in Eunos, the entire building is dedicated to showcases their furniture. With four levels of furniture, be prepared to spend an afternoon browsing.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Comfort Furniture

Address: 110 Eunos Ave 7,

Comfort Design Building

Singapore 409573

Contact: 67474809

35 – Commune Life

Balancing both design and functionality, Commune Life brings in furniture that encapsulates quiet modernity.

Their designs are human-centric, with thought that has been put into how the furniture pieces interact and coexist with people’s lives, as well as how furnishing can enhance their experience. All of this can be achieved without having to break the bank.

They have a number of stores, including Millenia Walk and Tan Boon Liat Building. Do give their beautifully designed website a visit as well as they have a Virtual Showroom as well as Lookbooks to get you inspired.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Commune

Address: (Millenia walk) 9 Raffles Blvd, 02-50 Singapore 039596, (Tan Boon Liat) 315, #11-09 Outram Rd, Singapore 169074

Contact: 63383823

36 – Stitch and Kit

One of the newer ones on this list, Stitch and Kit offers a variety of modern home furnishings that combines traditional craftsmanship with modern designs. Interestingly, their furnishings are highly customisable, allowing buyers to control the materials, colours and measurements to their liking.

Their showroom at Lion Building is under renovation at the time of writing, but interested buyers can book a viewing slot with them or browse their collection online.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Stitch and Kit

Address: 12, #01-02 Arumugam Rd, LTC Building B, 409958

Contact: 68460033

37 – Fullhouse

Fullhouse is a furniture retail company that have been around since 2008. Their furniture is selected based on research from what locals are looking for, and other than the spruced up online experience, they also offer a 12,000 square feet retail space where all the online products are shown here as well. The best part? They have free onsite parking as well!

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: fullhouse

Address: 51 Sims Avenue, Singapore 387414

Contact: 3138 5353

Contrary to its name, Myseat does not deal in just furniture that you can sit on, but they stock a range of furniture from the usual living room stuff, to the bedrooms as well. They are actually relatively new to the market, having only been introduced in 2016.

Other than furniture they do have carpentry work and a made to measure furniture service as well that they claim to be able to be designed and delivered in 2 to 3 weeks.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: myseat.sg

Address: 1 Maude Road #02-40

Contact: 6610 8588

39 – Living Solution

Living Solution have been around for awhile (since 2008 to be exact). While the website is obviously easy enough to navigate around, as an online shopping experience it does leave a little wanting on the visual side as the photos are small, or taken at awkward angles.

Still, there is a wide selection for those who are willing to source for more designs, and they do have a showroom and outlet to peruse the actual stock as well.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Living Solution

Address: 10 Toh Guan Road, #01-24/25

Contact: 6316 0018

40 – Artva

Artva is a home products brand that was founded by young home owners, with a vision to cater to a niche between the ubiquitous mass market brands that are in every home, but yet have more exclusive pieces that are not excessively priced.

The selection here is admittedly not as wide as other brands, but it also does mean that the browsing experience is much easier on the eye, and you do have less of a selection headache.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Artva

Address: No Showroom

Contact: Use their contact form on their website

41 – Xtra Home Decor

Xtra is an all in one home furnishing shop that caters to both furniture, decoration and home products. While their website is not really the most aesthetically pleasing, there is still a wide selection and range to pick from, with prices that are still competitive with most brands available today.

You’ll get more of a modern Scandinavian look from here, which is definitely very popular in Singapore.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Xtra Home Decor

Address: 81, Ubi Avenue 4, UB One, Singapore 408830

Contact: info@fjnjoseph.com

42 – Attic Living

Attic Living is a homegrown brand that is known for its more affordable prices that is great for those who are on a budget. They are also known for their dining tables that are split into 3 signature series, Brilliance Top, TIDLÖS, and Barcelona Spain.

The Brilliance Top series features tables with marble surfaces that are resistant to stains, scratches and abrasions, weather, UV light, burn, and shock. While their TIDLÖS series are made of 100 per cent marble with oil coatings to be stain resistant. The Barcelona series features wooden tables that are for owners that are going for a different more homely look for their space.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Attic Living

Address: #01-02, 65 Sims Avenue, Yi Xiu Building

Singapore 387418

Contact: +65 92307175

43 – Masons Home Decor

Like a few of the selections on this list, Masons Home Decor is an online-only furniture shop. This means that they don’t have a showroom, and thus the cost savings can be passed down to you, the customer.

As a result, the prices here are definitely wallet-friendly, so for those of you who have budget constraints, this would be a very viable choice.

Another solid point is they offer free delivery and assembly above $200, which as you might know by now for furniture isn’t hard to hit at all!

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Masons Home Decor

Address: Online only

Contact: hello@mason.com.sg

44 – Ikea

We half considered not putting Ikea in, considering how it is probably the most ubiquitous furniture brand around. It also isn’t too far-fetched to say that every household in Singapore would contain at least one item from Ikea! But just in case you’ve been living under a rock and have not heard of it, it’s Singapore’s favourite one-stop shop for all things interior.

Ikea truly has it all when it comes to furniture, decor items, and even kitchenware. Each piece is seen to be designed in a human-centric way and to provide upmost ease and comfort to the user.

One can always find innovative ideas intertwined with practical design in each of their pieces of furniture. Their pieces are also very budget-friendly, another one of their selling points. However, it is known to not be the most durable.

Strolling through an Ikea store is an experience itself and, honestly, one of our favourite ways to past time or get inspired. Alternatively, their online store provides Pinterest-like inspiration and is extremely easy to navigate.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Ikea

Address: (Alexandra showroom) 317 Alexandra Rd, Singapore 159965, (Tampines showroom) 60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764, (Jurong showroom) 50 Jurong Gateway Road, #02-12/13/14, #03-15/16/17 & #04-20/21/22, Jem, Singapore 608549

Contact: 6786 6868

Décor Focused

45 – Elements Concept

Home to a number of handcrafted and elegantly designed décor, Elements Concept provides buyers with décor that fits seamlessly into any home. With a heavy focus on rattan materials, their furnishings look light and breezy, perfect for the tropical weather.

Their décor and furnishings have even been picked up by a number of trendy restaurants and cafes, proving that their pieces are well sought after.

Visit their website to browse their handmade pieces or visit their boutique at AC Boutique along Joo Chiat Road.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Elements Concept

Address: 420 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427641

Contact: 87427670

46 – Layard Interiors

Inspired by the love for art, travel and cultures, Layard Interiors’ collections have classic contemporary style topped with wanderlust. You can definitely see the Indonesian influence in their pieces, curtesy of their founder, which makes their pieces a must in any tropical interior designs.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Layard Interiors

Address: 315 Outram Rd, 01-10 Emperors Attic, Tan Boon Liat Building, Singapore 169074

Contact: 91446903

47 – Mobler

Scandinavian vintage décor — something we didn’t know we needed until Mobler came along. Sourced directly from Sweden by a pair of sisters, Mobler brings in pieces that possess a unique charm in its elegance and brilliance.

Some pieces come straight from the early 1900s, and has that beautiful old European royalty vibes to it.

You can find their flagship store at Isetan Scotts or purchases their pieces through their website.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Mobler

Address: Isetan Scotts Singapore 350 Orchard road #02-01, Singapore 238868

Contact: +46 0739 838686

48 – Noden

On the opposite end of Mobler, we have Noden’s understated, minimalist vintage Scandi décor. You can definitely see their love for the Scandinavian design that creates beauty through simplicity.

They also carry beautifully crafted vintage Scandinavian furniture from the mid-1900s and is a heaven for Scandinavian design lovers. If you’ve come across their Instagram feed before, it’s hard to even tell that it’s a shop in Singapore – they certainly have quite the following.

Interested buyers can head down to their showroom at 211 Henderson Road, but browsing their online platform is immensely enjoyable with their amazing photography.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Noden

Address: 211 Henderson Road, 02-02, Singapore 159552

Contact: 67410190

49 – Hacienda Blue

Hacienda Blue designs and produces using the beautiful but rare bone inlays and mother of pearl furniture at an affordable price.

Their homewares are handcrafted by artisans from India using traditional techniques passed down through generations. Using traditional techniques doesn’t mean out-of-date designs, however, as they keep their pieces striking yet contemporary.

Do drop by their showroom at 17 Woking Road to see their pieces up close, or visit their website to browse and even custom your own furniture.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Hacienda Blue

Address: 17 Woking Rd, #02-04, Singapore 138696

Contact: 98661024

50 – Kulture Home Décor

Kulture Home Décor is the one-stop shop for anyone who is looking to buy Balinese-inspired décor pieces handcrafted by Balinese artisans and shipped straight from Bali.

You can see their love and respect for Balinese art culture in every lovingly handcrafted piece as well as the innovation and skill that goes into their crafts. Especially their beautifully handcrafted carved headboards, which is quite unlike anything you might find on the market now.

They do not have a physical store as of yet but do have a 10-days return policy for all their pieces online.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Kulture Home Décor

Address: 10 Anson Rd, International Plaza, Singapore 079903

Contact: 92321285

51 – Bungalow 55

Bungalow 55 offers a range of imported collections of home accessories, furniture, art and lighting. Each piece is handpicked and sourced by their owner and is a reflection of her unique style.

On top of selling timelessly designed pieces, they offer additional design services such as in-home styling and interior projects.

Do drop by their showroom at Dempsey Hill to receive an in-store complimentary consultation to help you decide what products you need.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Bungalow 55

Address: 8D Dempsey Rd, #03-04, Singapore 249672

Contact: 83185358

52 – Home and Marble

Looking for quality marble pieces that you can treasure forever? Home & Marble has got you covered with their extensive range of natural marble and stone furnishings. Bringing together designers and marble craftsman, you can expect high quality and elegant marble furniture.

The founder also believes that high quality marble pieces does not need to break the bank, and has adopted a direct-to-consumer approach to keep their prices affordable.

Home & Marble has a showroom located at Ubi Techpark for interested buyers to touch and feel their marble furniture.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Home and Marble

Address: 10 Ubi Crescent, #06-07B

Ubi Techpark Lobby A

Singapore 408564

Contact: 65918877

53 – Chairs N Décor

Curating a number of décor pieces and homeware, Chairs n Décor is a one-stop shop to get all that you need. The store does not have a fixed style, like most on this list, and instead carries décor of all different kinds of style.

It might take some digging to find what you are looking for, but what you find along the way can be equally inspiring.

They are currently only available online and provide door-to-door delivery service to any street address in Singapore.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Chairs N Décor

Address: –

Contact: sales@chairsndecor.com

54 – The GoDown Store

Full of eccentric décor and trinkets, The GoDown Store is a treasure trove of vintage décor. You will find interesting and unique antique pieces that carry the old rustic charm of the 1900s.

Stepping into their physical store is like stepping into an antique collector’s house and even their online catalogue carries interesting vintage items such as carved wooden ducks, vintage kerosene stoves and brass paperweights.

Check out their quaint little boutique at The Meissa along Pasir Panjang Road, or shop online on their website.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: The GoDown Store

Address: 100 D Pasir Panjang Road #02-08 The Meissa, Singapore 118520

Contact: 63338966

55 – Affordable Style Files

Affordable Style Files brings to Singapore an array of Australian furnishings and décors to Singapore. They collaborate with Australian makers and designers and handpicks all the pieces in their collection.

Their collection also goes beyond typical home décor and has expanded into bringing in books, fashion as well as beauty products.

Shop their collection online or head down to their newly opened studio at Dempsey Road.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Affordable Style Files

Address: 6A Dempsey Rd, Singapore 247661

Contact: 69090115

Outdoors

56 – OHMM

Specialising in luxury outdoor furniture, OHMM provides customers with timelessly designed outdoor furnishing that is crafted using only the best-in-class materials and crafted by their in-house manufacturing facility in the Philippines.

Can’t find what you are looking for? They also offer special customisation of fibre and fabric colours to suit your lifestyle.

Head down to their showroom at Riverside Point or browse their selection of woven outdoor furnishings on their website.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: OHMM

Address: 30 Merchant Rd, #03-09 Riverside Point, Singapore 058282

Contact: 68362747

57 – Boulevard Outdoor Furniture

Bring you trendy outdoor furniture, Boulevard Outdoor Furniture (or inspirations, as they call it), offers a variety of high-quality pieces at affordable prices. Their collections draw inspirations from nature and each piece retain the natural ruggedness from their materials, allowing their pieces to blend seamlessly into the outdoor setting.

Check out their collections in the number of concept stores located at Parkway Parade, The Grandstand and their gallery, located at 43 Keppel Road.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Boulevard Outdoor Furniture

Address: (Gallery) 43 Keppel Road #W1-01/02/03 Singapore 099418, (Concept) 200 Turf Club Road #01-18 The Grandstand (South), (Concept) 80 Marine Parade Road #04-K3 Parkway Parade

Contact: 67813218

Kids Furniture

58 – Kuhl Home

Treat your kids to something nice at Kuhl Home, which offer ingenious children furniture that grows with your child. Their collection features convertible beds that meet the needs of your child through different phases of their childhood.

Sourcing from trusted Danish brands, Lifetime Kidrooms and Oliver Furniture, Kuhl Home ensures that their furnishings are is environmentally friendly and safe for children.

Their showroom is located at the B&D Building along Pasir Panjang Road, where you can enjoy complimentary furniture styling for your little ones. Alternatively, you can browse their entire catalogue on their website.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Kuhl Home

Address: 100E Pasir Panjang Road #08, 01 B&D Building, 118521

Contact: 62708487

Luxury Furniture

59 – Roche Bobois

Inject modern French luxury into your home with French furniture label, Roche Bobois. With over 60 years of history, Roche Boboi has been providing luxurious modern statement pieces designed by renowned designers.

Each of their piece is made-to-order and offers high level of customisation in their European workshops. Each piece not only a work of art but offers maximum comfort to its users.

We highly recommend interested parties to visit their exquisite showroom at the Boon Siew Building to see their furniture up close.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Roche Bobois

Address: 75 Bukit Timah Rd, #01-02 Boon Siew Building, Singapore 229833

Contact: 65131918

60 – Scene Shang

Scene Shang wows us with their unique aesthetic — a blend of Chinese elements with Western contemporary. Their pieces are made to remind us of the glorious 1930s Shanghai, which was an era of blooming exuberance and unapologetic luxuries.

This is achieved by working with traditional artisans in Asia who have long been crafting heirloom-worthy furniture and decorative fittings. They’ve also done a cool collab with unique co-living space Figment, which you should definitely check out.

Their flagship stores are located at Raffles Hotel and 263 Beach Road, both amazing scenic locations to get you inspired along the way.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Scene Shang

Address: (Flagship) 263 Beach Rd, Singapore 199542, (Raffles) 328 North Bridge Rd, #02-09, Singapore 188719

Contact: 62919629

61 – Fritz Hansen

Founded in Denmark in 1972, Fritz Hansen has produced a number of iconic collections designed by renowned Danish architects. Their pieces blur the lines between art and furnishing and has united artistic expressions with functionality in order to create beautiful furnishing that has a presence and purpose.

Solidifying its place as a global forerunner in luxury design, Fritz Hansen pieces are the epitome of luxury and elegance.

With their showroom at Tan Boon Liat Building designed by Jaime Hayon, you are bound to be wowed by their array of luxurious designs if the price points are palatable to you.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Fritz Hansen

Address: 315, #13-08 Outram Rd, Tan Boon Liat Building, 169074

Contact: 62708828

62 – Finn Avenue

Offering luxury furnishing at an affordable price, Finn Avenue is able to achieve what may be too good to be true. Being the first online luxury furniture store, Finn Avenue has expanded into the Australia, Hong Kong and Malaysia market.

They specialise in Living Room and Dining Room furnishing, and bring high-end luxury furniture straight from factories. An affordable price tag does not mean they cut corners either, as they use premium high-quality raw materials sourced straight from Europe and Australia.

Check out their website full of high-end premium furniture at value-for-money prices or check the quality for yourself at their showroom located at Apex@Henderson.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Finn Avenue

Address: #04-18, Apex@Henderson (Next to Lift, Henderson Rd, Lobby 3 201, Singapore 159545

Contact: 67533466

63 – Space Furniture

Bringing together a number of renowned furniture designers, Space Furniture has set a benchmark for design retailing worldwide. Since their entrance into the Southeast Asia market, they have become the largest and most progressive retailer of contemporary design.

They bring in pieces designed by popular furniture designers as well as exclusive European brands, which are all made and shipped directly from Europe.

Their showroom in Singapore is really a sight to see. Located along Bencoolen Street, the showroom has an extravagant interior and exterior.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Space Furniture

Address: 77 Bencoolen St, Singapore 189653

Contact: 64150000

64 – Hewn

Hewn is a boutique lifestyle furniture shop specialising in using solely wood and marble in creating their pieces.

What is unique about them is their distinct style in designing their pieces. Using clean lines, crisp angles, and symmetry, their pieces have a modern edge and a slightly rustic feel with their use of wood and marble.

Drop by their showroom at Lip Hing Industrial Building, which is only open by appointment. Otherwise, you can shop their collection online.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Hewn

Address: 3 Pemimpin Dr, #08-01 Lip Hing Industrial, Singapore 576147

Contact: 82451555

65 – Grafunkt

Believing that life is better when we are surrounded by furnishing that serve us well with its functionality and at the same time, inspire us with their beauty, Grafunkt puts their partnered brands through a stringent selection process.

With Grafunkt, you can be sure that their pieces are made with top-quality materials and craftsmanship, all while maintaining timeless and functional designs.

We highly recommend a visit to their 13,500 sqft flagship store at Funan Mall which also has an adjoined café—Café Grafunkt, for a cuppa after browsing.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Grafunkt

Address: 107 North Bridge Road #04-01 to 06 Funan Mall, 179105

Contact: 63366046

66 – Atomi

Created by local entrepreneur Andrew Tan and Mitsuko Murano, Atomi curates comfortable yet stylish Japanese furniture and lifestyle products.

Their collection includes brands that are exclusive to Atomi and are difficult to purchase outside Japan. Atomi has also expanded into a Nordic and Scandinavian style under their brand, ACTUS Häuse.

You can find their handpicked pieces on their website or head down to Mandarin Gallery along Orchard Road for their showroom.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Atomi

Address: #04-27 Mandarin Gallery Singapore 238897

Contact: 68874138

67 – Vitra

Vitra combines technical and conceptual expertise with the creativity of contemporary designers. Their pieces are captures the spirit of innovation and modern design to create furniture and accessories that are orginal and avant-garde.

Working with an ever-expanding group of designers and architects from all over the world, Vitra never fails to impress and inspire.

Find their pieces at the W. Atelier at Tan Boon Liat building or check out their full selection via their website.

Price Point: $$$$$

Website: Vitra

Address: 315, #14-08 Outram Rd, Tan Boon Liat Building, 169074

Contact: 66379601

With so many options, we hope that you have found something you like, or at least have gotten inspired for your next interior design project.

What are some of your favourite furniture stores in Singapore?

