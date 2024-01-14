The ultimate Palawan beach guide: Top attractions and eateries for your next beach day

Bright sun, white sands, and culinary treats — a day at Palawan Beach in Sentosa promises all of this and more. Whether you're seeking an adrenaline rush of go-karting or simply want to lounge at a serene beach club, our guide charts a course to an unforgettable island day for all ages on this picturesque tropical oasis in Singapore.

Food & drinks

FOC Sentosa

Inspired by Barcelona's iconic beach culture, FOC Sentosa infuses breezy Spanish coastal vibes into Palawan Beach. Sample tapas like blistering Padron Peppers (S$16) and the refreshing Burrata and Baby Tomato Salad (S$28) under the swaying palms.

As daylight fades, settle in for an elevated beachside dinner overlooking the sea with epic feasts like Ibérico Pork Paella (S$46++), best enjoyed with vibrant FOC Sangria (S$18++). With tasteful decor, serene oceanfront location, all-day enclaves and private event spaces, FOC whisks your mind, body, and taste buds to the Mediterranean without leaving the island.

FOC Sentosa is located at 110 Tanjong Beach Walk, 098943, p.+65 6100 1102. Open Wed-Thu 11.30am-10.30pm, Fri-Sat 11.30am-11pm, Sun 11.30am-10.30pm. Close Mon-Thu.

+Twelve

If you're looking for an opulent spot to party away with friends, +Twelve has got you covered. Featuring twelve exclusive terraced cabanas, enjoy scrumptious food, bubbling booze, and electrifying music, all while lounging in personal plunge pools faced with unparalleled sea views. Indulge in their signature +Twelve Club Sandwich (S$22) or the ever-so-tantalising +Twelve Wagyu Satay (S$35).

In addition to the sophisticated menu, a swim-up bar serves up expertly curated beverages such as the +Twelve Colada (S$28) and the refreshingly fruity The Painter (S$28) to beat the Singapore heat. Moreover, groove to the beats by their top DJs as they turn it up the party as the day goes by.

+Twelve is located at 54 Palawan Beach Walk, 098233, p. +65 6277 7095. Open Mon-Thu 10am-9pm, Fri-Sun 9.30am-10.30pm.

The Palawan Food Trucks

If you've been on the hunt for some retro food trucks — a sight rarely found in Singapore — The Palawan Food Trucks has got to be on your radar. Strategically parked along Palawan Beach, this fleet of ten trucks are ready to satisfy any craving, from street eats to sweets and boozy sips.

Highlights include Off the Hook, an Aussie-style seafood shack frying up crisp fish and chips or plump fried seafood. Burger aficionados will love Tropo Burgers, home to juicy smash burgers with plant-based options for your vegan friends. Additionally, no Singaporean experience is complete without bubble tea — luckily Sweet Mother of Pearl! serves up nostalgic boba drinks to help you cool off. Best of all, furry companions are welcome too!

The Palawan Food Trucks are located at 54 Palawan Beach Walk, The Palawan @ Sentosa, Singapore 098233, p. +65 6277 7089. Open Mon-Fri 12pm-8pm, Sun-Sun 11am-9pm.

Splash Tribe

Gear up to make waves at Splash Tribe! As Singapore’s premier family-friendly beach club, Splash Tribe promises adventure-filled days with mouthwatering delights. Poolside crowd-pleasers include the likes of Duck Lettuce Wraps (S$8) and Chicken Sliders (S$21) alongside refreshing Lychee Rose Mimosas (S$20) or sodas and milkshakes for little ones.

Make a splash rushing down water slides into kid-friendly pools featuring a sandcastle play zone, or lounge by the infinity-edge pool overlooking sandy shores. From toddlers to grandparents, a splashing good time awaits all ages at this lively aquatic playground complete with tropical treats and stunning sea views.

Splash Tribe is located at 54 Palawan Beach Walk, 098233, p. +65 6277 7096. Open Mon-Thu 10am-7pm, Fri-Sun 9.30am-10.30pm.

Things to do

HyperDrive

Craving speed? Hold onto your seats as HyperDrive’s hairpin circuit delivers a breakneck adrenaline rush! Asia’s first gamified indoor track, their three-level course weaves 14 tracks over 300 heart-dropping meters designed for the need-for-speed set by former karting world champion David Terrien himself.

Step into ride-ready rocket karts equipped with pro-grip steering as the lights turn green. If you’re going with your family, opt for the Dual Kart option — a tandem car built for double the fun. With skill challenges for you to take on solo or duking it out against fellow racers in living-video-game-mode, this electric experience offers way more traction than any virtual play!

HyperDrive is located at 54 Palawan Beach Walk, 098233, p. +65 6277 7091. Open Mon-Fri 12.30pm-9pm, Sat-Sun 10am-9pm. Tickets are priced from S$40.

Ultra Golf

Grab your club, it’s tee time! Channel your inner Tiger Woods as miniature golf goes maximum at Ultra Golf’s larger-than-life course spanning over 1,900 exhilarating square meters.

Their championship-level design packs 18 monumental holes, each with two tee-off points tailored for pros and beginners. Putt your way through 750 meters of unexpected thrills and delightful competition, with clever contours at every hole offering ultimate family fun.

Ultra Golf is located at 54 Palawan Beach Walk, 098233, p. +65 6277 7093. Open Mon-Fri 12.30pm-9pm, Sat-Sun 10am-9pm. Tickets are priced from S$15.

HydroDash

HydroDash dials up aquatic adventure with Singapore’s first floating obstacle course. The oversized inflatable course thrills across multiple challenge levels — Bounce on trampolines to catapult friends sky-high, see who can monkey bar the fastest, balance beam over waves.

Leap, paddle and laugh your way through floating ninja warrior courses built for maximum splash. With climbing, jumping and diving action galore, Hydrodash offers hour after hour of wet and wild bonding at this floating playground where landlubbers become sea thrill-seekers.

HydroDash is located at 54 Palawan Beach Walk, 098233, p.+65 6277 7090. Open Mon-Fri 12pm-6pm, Sat-Sun 10am-6pm. Tickets are priced from S$19.

The Palawan Dog Run

At The Palawan beach, “it’s a dog’s life” means paw-some paradise! Here, your fur babies are able to run wild unleashed across secure green spaces filled with new furry friends and watering holes.

Bond with your pup as they romp with other canines, and explore to their heart’s content at this dedicated playground. Treat your furry companion to a vacation from walks and ‘whine’ down with relaxing views. Here, no pups are left behind when it comes to five-star island fun.

The Palawan Dog Run is located at 54 Palawan Beach Walk, 098233, p. +65 6277 7089. Open daily 10am-9pm.

