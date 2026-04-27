Struggling to focus? The snacks you're munching on might be to blame, study finds

If you have been struggling to focus, your favourite bag of chips might be the culprit.

Research recently published in the Alzheimer's Association's journal has found that a slight increase in daily intake of ultra-processed foods could lead to a drop in attention span despite a generally healthy diet.

This study, conducted by researchers at Monash University, the University of Sao Paulo and Daekin University, observed the eating habits of over 2,100 Australian middle-aged and older adults who were dementia-free.

About 41 per cent of these participants' daily energy intake came from ultra-processed food, which mirrored Australia's national average of 42 per cent.

This category of food includes items such as soft drinks, packaged salty snacks and ready-made meals.

The participants' cognitive abilities were also tested, with the study looking into aspects needed for daily tasks, decision-making and learning, such as visual attention and processing speed.

"For every 10 per cent increase in ultra-processed food a person consumed, we saw a distinct and measurable drop in a person's ability to focus," said Monash University's Dr Barbra Cardoso, who led the study.

"[This] is roughly equivalent to adding a standard packet of chips to your daily diet," she explained, adding that the effect remained even for those who had overall "healthy" diets.

According to researchers working on the study, the degree of food processing plays a critical role in the damage.

Ultra-processing often destroys the natural structure of food while introducing potentially harmful substances such as artificial additives or processing chemicals, Dr Barbara said.

The study also found a correlation between eating more ultra-processed foods and an increase in dementia risk factors, including high blood pressure or obesity.

Despite finding no direct association between ultra-processed foods and memory loss, researchers find their impact on attention span — the foundation for many important brain operations — concerning.

Ultra-processed food linked to poorer mental health

Another study by Deakin University's Food and Mood Centre also found that heavy consumption of ultra-processed food increases the risk of depression.

The study, which was conducted in January 2023, involved 23,299 patients in Melbourne, Australia.

According to its findings, those with a higher dependence on foods such as soft drinks, packaged snacks, canned meat and mass-produced bread were more prone to elevated psychological distress and mental illness — by 23 per cent.

Poor intestinal health and a diet high in sugar were contributing factors, the study discovered.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com