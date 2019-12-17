Ultra-processed foods linked to diabetes risk

People who eat lots of ultra-processed foods are more likely to develop diabetes than those whose diets contain more foods found in nature, a new study suggests.

Heavily processed foods are often high in sugar, fat and empty calories. Consuming lots of these foods has long been linked to an increased risk of a wide variety of health problems including heart disease, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, obesity and certain cancers.

The current study offers fresh evidence linking these foods to type 2 diabetes, the more common form of the disease, which is often associated with excess weight. Among people in the study who ate the most ultra-processed foods, 166 in every 100,000 developed diabetes, compared with 116 out of every 100,000 people who ate the smallest amounts of these foods.

"We advise people to limit their consumption of ultra-processed foods and privilege unprocessed or minimally processed foods - of course in addition to a nutritionally healthy diet low in salt, sugar, fat and energy density; an optimal BMI; and healthy lifestyle behaviours," said lead study author Bernard Srour and senior author Mathilde Touvier of Universite Paris 13 in France.

In particular, people looking to lower their risk of diabetes should limit their intake of red and processed meats and sodas and other sugary drinks, Srour and Touvier said by email. People should also eat lots of yogurt, vegetables, whole grains and nuts to help decrease their diabetes risk, they advised.

For the study, the researchers examined data on more than 104,000 adults without diabetes. Participants were 43 years old, on average, at the start of the study; researchers followed most of them for at least six years.

Overall, about 17 per cent of participants' diets consisted of ultra-processed foods. People who consumed more of these foods tended to eat more calories overall, to have lower quality diets, and to be more likely to be obese and inactive.

During the study period, 821 people were diagnosed with diabetes.