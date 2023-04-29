Un-Hinged love story: Singaporean flies 10,000km to London to meet Hinge date

How far are you willing to go to find love?

For this Singaporean, love seems to know no boundaries, or in this case, borders.

In a TikTok video uploaded yesterday (April 28), the man, who goes by the username ionlyeatasparagus, documented his journey to London to meet a date he encountered on Hinge, a dating app.

"Follow me to London to meet my Hinge date," the man wrote on the first slide of his 25-image slideshow clip.

But it was anything but a smooth journey.

Ionlyeatasparagus encountered his first hurdle after arriving at Changi Airport, where he said he "couldn't check in because my passport name didn't match the name I booked with".

Thankfully the issue was quickly resolved by Emirates, the airline he was flying on.

His misfortune followed him up the plane though, where he claimed that he got a bad flight neighbour.

"He kept trying to push me off the armrest, but I won the elbow tussle" he detailed. "Stay considerate, y'all".

Upon landing at his transit destination, Ionlyeatasparagus then realised he had a nine-hour layover at Dubai, something he did not realise prior to the flight.

Looking to kill the time, he visited the Plaza Premium Lounge, where he enjoyed free-flow food, such as eggs Benedict, before using the shower amenities available.

Recalling a prior experience in the Middle Eastern city, Ionlyeatasparagus was happy the public showers had "cold a** water".

"Warm boys like me almost got scalded when I tried showering in the public restrooms here years back because the water was hot enough to make kopi," he said.

He then got back on his flight to London, which went "great".

Upon reaching the English capital, Ionlyeatasparagus took a ride on the London Underground train, where he observed that everyone had "cute" outfits, although there was virtually no mobile data on the subway.

He then reached the home of his date, who was at work and told him to retrieve the house key from a bush.

"How I find the bush sia," he asked.

Ionlyeatasparagus then "contemplated my life decisions" and questioned if he was being gullible, fearing that his date might stand him up, leaving him with no accommodation for the night.

He then fell asleep in his date's house, and woke up to the date cooking him beef bourguignon for dinner.

"Face reveal will come if his cooking is not a one hit wonder," Ionlyeatasparagus said at the end of the slideshow.

"If so, then we're getting married."

The video proved to be a hit among viewers, having accumulated 500,000 views and 34,000 likes despite being posted for less than 24 hours.

In the comments section, many netizens questioned why he was willing to travel halfway across the world for a Hinge date, with one calling him "desperate" for doing so.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/ionlyeatasparagus

Others were more supportive, saying that they are invested in the story and asked for a part two.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/ionlyeatasparagus

AsiaOne has reached out to Ionlyeatasparagus for more details.

7km run for first date

He's willing to fly 10,000km for a date, but what about a pre-dawn 7km run on a first date?

Last November, TikTok user Wikendvidspam found a Bumble match and suggested doing a run together with him.

The 26-year-old woman then prepared something unconventional for her date: A feedback form for him to fill in.

"Good exercise buddy, would hang out again," wrote the date.

Netizens reacted to the woman's first-date experience positively, but many focused on the feedback aspect of the date, championing her for being innovative.

