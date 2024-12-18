Uncle Roger opens 2 more fried rice outlets in KL, lowers prices of menu items

If you've tried Uncle Roger's fried rice yet, there are now a few more locations where you can have a taste of it in Kuala Lumpur.

And the good news? Prices have been lowered across the board for their fried rice as well as noodle items, according to the Malaysian-born comedian and owner Nigel Ng.

Nigel, who has made a name for himself with his persona Uncle Roger, recently opened the Fuiyoh! It's Uncle Roger eatery at MyTown Shopping Centre last Sunday (Dec 15) as well as at IPC Shopping Centre the next day.

And it appears the 33-year-old UK-based comedian had taken note of reviews that decried the high prices at his original eatery, reported The Rakyat Post.

A plate of Special Fry Rice now costs RM16 (S$4.84) instead of RM18.

He'd jokingly stated in a TikTok video for Best Food Malaysia on Monday that the reason he'd lowered the prices was because "MyTown is not Pavilion".

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@bestfoodmy/video/7448680455282511112?q=Uncle%20Roger&t=1734501556616[/embed]

"Pavilion's ground floor has Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, [whereas] MyTown ground floor has F.O.S, Focus Point, and Mr DIY," he quipped in the clip.

He continued that "any shopping mall which has Mr DIY... cannot charge RM18, too expensive", even going as far as describing how the store "smells like plastic".

In the video, Nigel added that portions at the MyTown outlet are also larger "because Malaysians love rice".

Netizens were tickled by his apparent dig at both the popular household goods chain as well as the shopping mall.

"Did he just roast Mr DIY? And the whole MyTown mall?" commented one netizen.

Other TikTok users suggested that he should continue to charge prices based on location.

Quipped one commenter: "Uncle, open a stall beside the road so you can sell it for RM8."

It seems, however, that many had the impression that the cheaper prices were only at the MyTown outlet.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Nigel clarified: "Uncle Roger want [sic] to confirm all fry rice and noodle now RM16 at all outlets. Fuiyoh!"

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@fuiyohitsuncleroger/video/7449375099632831762[/embed]

He added, however, that "more expensive items" will soon be added to the menu, so "nieces and nephews you can buy that and flex your money in front of your girlfriend or boyfriend".

