Unconventional homes: What is it like to rent a shophouse unit in Singapore?

After over three decades of living with my family, I finally decided to take the plunge and rent my own space in the heart of Singapore.

I wanted independence, a unique environment, and to finally answer that lingering question of "What if?" when it came to living on my own. So, here I am, calling a charming shophouse in the vibrant Jalan Besar neighborhood my home.

Why rent a shophouse?

At 32, I found myself needing a change — something beyond the typical HDB flat or condo that most Singaporeans gravitate towards. I've always been fascinated by quirky, unique living spaces, especially ones with history.

Shophouses in Singapore possess a character and charm that's hard to find elsewhere, with their narrow layouts, vintage architecture, and proximity to bustling streets.

These places have always intrigued me, and I wanted a setting that didn't feel like just another "cookie-cutter" living arrangement.

Another plus is its location. Jalan Besar is close to the city centre and is home to the Jalan Besar Stadium, where I can catch local football games — a huge perk for a football enthusiast like myself.

And with cafes, restaurants, and heritage sites right on my doorstep, it felt like I'd be living right at the intersection of history and modern city life. As someone who works in a creative field, I thought this unique setup might also double as an inspiring workspace.

Joys of shophouse living

One of the biggest perks of my shophouse unit is the attached balcony, which has quickly become my favourite part of the apartment.

Every morning, I can sit with a cup of coffee, watch the streets come to life, and soak in the lively atmosphere below. It's an ideal spot for people-watching, and with a bakery and cafe downstairs, the smell of freshly baked bread wafts up every morning, making it a cosy sensorial delight.

Living above a boutique hotel within a shophouse also adds a unique aesthetic that feels like I'm somewhere between a traditional home and a chic urban loft.

The character of the building, with its colonial influences and charming interiors, makes it all the more appealing. It's not just a place to live — it feels like a part of Singapore's heritage. And with cafes and eateries just a few steps away, I'm spoiled for choice when it comes to dining options.

Challenges and downsides of shophouse life

Of course, shophouse living isn't without its challenges. Sharing the kitchen and shower area with three other tenants has been a bit of a learning curve. The kitchen is communal, and we're only allowed induction cooking.

I have to admit, I miss the days of frying up a quick nasi goreng or making breakfast without limitations. The lack of a private cooking space means I'm less inclined to whip up meals, which has led me to dine out more often than I'd planned.

The constant presence of dust has also been an unexpected downside. Jalan Besar is a busy area, and the street-facing nature of shophouses means that dust accumulates at an alarming rate. It's a far cry from the relatively low-maintenance HDB flat where I grew up.

Regular cleaning and dusting have become necessities rather than occasional chores, and it's a minor hassle to stay on top of it all.

Then there's the maintenance. Unlike HDB flats, shophouses tend not to have the same upkeep, so occasional wear and tear can be noticeable.

For instance, my unit occasionally deals with small issues, like weak water pressure or creaky windows. It's not something I'd call a deal breaker, but it's an aspect of shophouse living that I hadn't fully anticipated.

Conversations with fellow tenants

Living in a shared space has led to some interesting conversations with my fellow tenants. Most of them are foreigners who work in the city and wanted a unit in a central location without the exorbitant costs.

One couple I met is waiting for their BTO (Build-To-Order) flat to be ready, and in the meantime, they wanted a place that felt a bit different from the norm.

Then there's another tenant, a single man in his early 30s like me, who's also after his own slice of independence. We've bonded over our shared desire to experience living in a unique space while being close to the city.

I guess I needed to hear other people's justifications for choosing this unusual setup instead of a more traditional one, to validate my own reasons. Goodness knows my own family think I'm nuts. But hey, #YOLO right?

Advice for renting a shophouse in Singapore

For those considering a similar living arrangement, here's some advice I've gathered from my own experience:

Budget wisely: Renting a shophouse may not be the most affordable option in Singapore, so make sure it fits within your budget. Avoid stretching yourself too thin, and account for hidden costs like moving, maintenance, and cleaning supplies.

Consider communal living: Sharing a kitchen or bathroom may not be everyone's cup of tea. If you're used to complete privacy, consider whether you're comfortable with a shared arrangement. It can take some getting used to, but with respect and communication, it's manageable. For me, having grown up in a small 2-room HDB flat, I'm used to sharing amenities with my siblings so it wasn't too bad. But still, I understand that it's not for everyone.

Plan for upkeep: Shophouses often come with unique maintenance needs. For example, I didn't realise how much dust my shophouse windows would collect. Stock up on essentials like cleaning supplies, dehumidifiers, and dusting tools. Regular cleaning is necessary, especially since these units are older and tend to accumulate dust faster.

Embrace the experience: Renting a shophouse is a privilege and an opportunity to experience a bit of Singapore's history. Enjoy the proximity to the city centre, where you're close to Bugis and other popular spots. I can literally walk over to Bugis Junction, Sim Lim Square or Dhoby Ghaut in my flip flops and I do not take that for granted. The flexibility to lease for shorter terms (one to two years) is also a bonus if you're testing out independent living for the first time.

Understand your tenancy agreement: You might be all excited about moving in but before you sign off on your lease, be sure to read your contract carefully and understand the term. Fine print items such as deposit requirements and any rules about shared spaces shouldn't be glossed over. Taking care of your rented unit, maintaining cleanliness, and paying your rent on time go a long way in making the experience smooth and enjoyable.

Ultimately, moving out on my own has been a learning curve, but renting a shophouse in Jalan Besar has given me a newfound appreciation for independence and a unique way of living.

It's an experience that's both challenging and rewarding, and while it may not suit everyone, it has offered me a chance to live, work, and find inspiration in a place I can call my own.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.