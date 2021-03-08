Under $40: 6 affordable dim sum buffets in Singapore

It doesn’t just make for a fun communal experience with sharing portions and bamboo baskets, but smaller morsels also mean you get to enjoy a variety of tastes.

These restaurants offer all the dim sum you can eat to satiate your appetite, and at prices that won’t break the bank. Exercising some self-control may be required.

1. Yumcha

It’s hard to go wrong with Yum Cha, which has been serving up quality dim sum since its inception in 2000. Plus, its location in Chinatown only adds to the yum cha experience.

There’s a dizzying array of 50 items on the menu, with a mix of perennial favourites and a couple that have been given a modern makeover, like the squid ink dumplings.

You can also dig into side dishes like double-boiled soup and prawn paste chicken, as well as various desserts.

When: Weekdays (excluding public holidays), from 3pm to 6pm (last order at 5.30pm).

Price: $26.80++ (adult) and $16.80++ (child)

Only available at Yumcha Chinatown at 20 Trengganu Street, #02-01, Singapore 058479. Visit its website for more information.

2. Swatow Seafood

While it’s famous for its Teochew cuisine and seafood, Swatow Seafood also serves up tempting handmade Hong Kong dim sum.

For free-flow servings of dim sum, make a reservation for its High Tea Buffet, which serves up over 30 varieties of traditional dim sum and offers a dose of nostalgia with a pushcart experience. Star dishes include the Teochew Five Treasures Crystal Dumpling as well as the adorable Gold Fish Dumpling.

When: Daily. 3pm to 5pm

Price:

Weekdays

$25.80++ (adult)

$16.80++ (child)

Weekends

$28.80++ (adult)

$19.80++ (child)

Swatow Seafood is at Blk 181 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh, #02-602, Singapore 310181. Visit its website for more.

3. Red House Seafood

This dining establishment goes way back to 1976, and is one of the oldest seafood restaurants in the country.

But it’s also known for its medley of dim sum, and offers a dim sum and seafood a la carte lunch buffet of 50 items.

There are the usual suspects of har gow, siew mai, glutinous rice and custard buns, but the menu also boasts speciality dim sum and other dishes like Bird’s Nest Egg Tart, Crispy Prawn with Mango Dressing, Pan-fried Cai Po Carrot Cake, Deluxe Seafood Fried Rice, and Braised Abalone with Jellyfish, with selected items valid for a one-time order only.

When: Daily. 12pm to 2.30pm⁣⁣ (Mon – Fri); 11am to 3pm (Sat, Sun and PH)

Price:

Monday to Friday⁣⁣

$36.80++⁣⁣ (adult) and $19.80++ (Child, 4 to 11 years)

⁣⁣

Saturday, Sunday & Public Holiday⁣⁣

$42.80++⁣⁣ (adult) and $22.80++ (Child, 4 to 11 years)⁣

Only at Red House’s Grand Copthorne and Prinsep Street outlets. Visit its website for more information.

4. Ban Heng at Harbourfront Centre

This grand dame offers an array of buffets at affordable prices, but for dim sum, it’s available only at its Harbourfront branch.

You can look forward to a wide selection of dim sum, from comforting classics to unique creations like Deep-fried Banana Tempura and Durian Ball, Double Joy Baked Crispy Char Siew Bun, and Deep-fried Sweet Potato Stuffed with Quail Egg.

There’s also a complimentary serving (per diner) of French Cheesecake and a Bubble Tea & Soya Bean Pudding. But there’s also a charge for wastage, so order only what you can eat.

When: Daily. 11.30am to 2.30pm (Last order at 2pm. From now till April 30, 2021)

Price

Monday – Friday

$27.80++ (adult), $16.80++ (child)

Sat and Sun

$31.80++ (adult), $16.80++ (child)

Public Holidays

$33.80++ (adult), $16.80++ (child)

Ban Heng is at #04-01 HarbourFront Centre, 1 Maritime Square, Singapore 099253. Visit its website for more information.

4. Peach Garden

Peach Garden is another stalwart in the Chinese dining scene. Not only has its High Tea A La Carte Buffet made a comeback at its Chinatown Point casual dining outlet, but there’s also an ongoing promotion of up to 50 per cent off with a minimum of four adults so grab your friends or family.

Here, the choices are pretty classic but well-made, including a variety of dumplings.

When: Daily. 3pm to 5pm (Last Order at 4pm)

Price

Monday – Thursday

3pm to 5pm (Last Order at 4pm)

$38++ before discount (adult), get 50 per cent off with a minimum of four spending adults

Friday

$40++ before discount (adult), get 50 per cent off with a minimum of four spending adults

Sat, Sun & Public Holidays

$40++ before discount (adult), get 40 per cent off with a minimum of four spending adults

6. Tunglok Teahouse

With over 40 items on the ‘All You Can Eat A La Carte Dinner Buffet’ menu, including both dim sum and other Chinese dishes, you’ll be bound to leave with a full tummy.

The dim sum options are limited but you can line your belly with other dishes like Coffee Pork Rib, ‘Gan Xiang’ Wok-fried Flower Clam, Sliced Wok-fried Beef with Leek and Braised ‘Ee-fu’ Noodles.

There are also premium dishes like the Braised Whole Abalone with Beancurd, which are limited to one serving per table.

When: Daily. Seatings are at 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Price:

Mondays – Thursdays

$27.80++ (adult) and $17.80++ (4 to 12 years old)

Fridays to Sundays and public holidays

$29.80++ (adult) and $19.80++ (4 to 12 years old)

Tunglok Teahouse is at #01-73 Square 2, 10 Sinaran Drive, Singapore 307506. Visit its website for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.