Underrated states in Malaysia to visit that aren't Johor, Melaka or Penang

Every so often, when there's a long weekend, you'll find Singaporeans escaping to Malaysia for a quick holiday — it's affordable and requires little planning for a three-day two-night getaway.

Aside from Johor, which is just across the border and a choice destination for day trips, many choose to buy a cheap flight out to Penang for its scrumptious food and street art, or Melaka to spend time sightseeing and chomping on chicken rice balls in Jonker Street.

But, If you're looking to explore Malaysia for more than just its food and shopping, we did some scouting around the other states that are often overlooked and found some attractions that warrant a visit on your next getaway or a quick stopover.

PERAK

Perak, though located just beside Penang, receives much lesser attention than its neighbouring states.

Travel beyond its city Ipoh and you'll find a different side of Malaysia in this state.

Take a walk in Taiping Lake Gardens that boasts manicured lawns, lush greenery and a lotus lake.

Boost your blood circulation and rejuvenate when you take a dip in the Sungai Klah Hot Spring Park.

You can even cook eggs in the bubbling waters to snack on when you're feeling peckish in between dips.

Visit the oldest hill resort in Malaysia at Bukit Larut, formerly known as Maxwell Hill. Located 10km away from Taiping, the destination enjoys a cooler temperature ranging between 15 and 25 degree Celcius.

Did you know, Malaysia has its very own Leaning Tower of Pisa in Perak? The Leaning Tower of Teluk Intan that looks like a pagoda was once a water tank and this softened the grounds, causing the building to slant to the left.

Now, the building is converted into a clock tower, which is safe and well maintained for visitors to explore its interior, offering 360 degrees view of Teluk Intan Town.

KELANTAN

You can trick your friends into thinking you're at Nami Island in Korea when you visit Pantai Senok in Kelantan.

The rows of pine trees is a popular photo spot amongst locals. You can pack a picnic basket and spend some time by the beach located just beside it.

While you're there, follow the rocky walkway that leads to the Pantai Senok Lighthouse to watch the sunset.

TERENGGANU

Terengganu is a coastal city of Malaysia, better known for its unspoilt beaches and clear waters.

You've probably been to or heard of Redang Island, which was made popular by a Hong Kong movie, Summer Holiday starring Sammi Cheng and Richie Ren, but don't skip over the Perhentian Islands, where you can snorkel with the fishes and swim alongside turtles.

The Perhentian Kecil (Small Perhentian Island) is popular among backpackers with affordable accommodations, while the Perhentian Besar (Big Perhentian Island) is for families, albeit slightly pricier and more commercialised.

Check out famous Islamic architectures around the world at Taman Tamadun Islam theme park in Kuala Terengganu.

There are a total of 21 miniature replicas, including the Taj Mahal from India, Muhammad Ali Mosque from Egypt and more. The entrance fee is RM24.10 (S$7.88), which includes a meal voucher and an RM2 souvenir voucher.

Take a river cruise and have a glimpse of past and present developments along the Terengganu River, which includes a picturesque view of the Crystal Mosque.

PERLIS

Perlis may be the smallest state in Malaysia, but it has its very own vineyard, the Taman Anggur Perlis.

There are six different types of grapes grown in greenhouses on the vineyard where visitors can bag home grapes of their choice.

Drive up to Wang Kelian View Point and enjoy the blanket of clouds shrouding the state before sunrise.

Though, the wooden fence along the road looks a little worn out and broken so be careful not to lean on them when taking photos.

NEGERI SEMBILAN

For a taste of Maldives, Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan is a beach resort destination with overwater villas that come with private pools to while away the weekend.

Trek up the Bukit Broga Hill in Negeri Sembilan, which vaguely reminds me of Mount Batur in Bali, and be rewarded with a bird's eye view of the state.

Know of any more interesting places in these underrated states in Malaysia to check out? Let us know!

