Underrated states in Malaysia to visit that aren't Johor, Melaka or Penang

PHOTO: Instagram/khuzairiali
Melissa Goh
Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

Every so often, when there's a long weekend, you'll find Singaporeans escaping to Malaysia for a quick holiday — it's affordable and requires little planning for a three-day two-night getaway. 

Aside from Johor, which is just across the border and a choice destination for day trips, many choose to buy a cheap flight out to Penang for its scrumptious food and street art, or Melaka to spend time sightseeing and chomping on chicken rice balls in Jonker Street.

But, If you're looking to explore Malaysia for more than just its food and shopping, we did some scouting around the other states that are often overlooked and found some attractions that warrant a visit on your next getaway or a quick stopover.

PERAK

Perak, though located just beside Penang, receives much lesser attention than its neighbouring states.

Travel beyond its city Ipoh and you'll find a different side of Malaysia in this state.

Take a walk in Taiping Lake Gardens that boasts manicured lawns, lush greenery and a lotus lake.

View this post on Instagram

Taiping - the land of great peace

A post shared by melsong (@melsong) on

View this post on Instagram

Taiping: Tanah Tumpah Darahku

A post shared by Messrs Mohd Sharen (@messrs_mohd_sharen) on

Boost your blood circulation and rejuvenate when you take a dip in the Sungai Klah Hot Spring Park.

You can even cook eggs in the bubbling waters to snack on when you're feeling peckish in between dips. 

View this post on Instagram

温泉蛋 #hotspring #superhot

A post shared by Yap Teck Yuen (@derek_freedom) on

Visit the oldest hill resort in Malaysia at Bukit Larut, formerly known as Maxwell Hill. Located 10km away from Taiping, the destination enjoys a cooler temperature ranging between 15 and 25 degree Celcius. 

View this post on Instagram

Another amazing Highlands 😍😍

A post shared by @ chiwhui_yap on

Did you know, Malaysia has its very own Leaning Tower of Pisa in Perak? The Leaning Tower of Teluk Intan that looks like a pagoda was once a water tank and this softened the grounds, causing the building to slant to the left. 

Now, the building is converted into a clock tower, which is safe and well maintained for visitors to explore its interior, offering 360 degrees view of Teluk Intan Town. 

KELANTAN

You can trick your friends into thinking you're at Nami Island in Korea when you visit Pantai Senok in Kelantan. 

View this post on Instagram

hi mok buyong.. #pantaisenok

A post shared by Fahmi Yuseri (@fahmiyuseri) on

The rows of pine trees is a popular photo spot amongst locals. You can pack a picnic basket and spend some time by the beach located just beside it.

While you're there, follow the rocky walkway that leads to the Pantai Senok Lighthouse to watch the sunset.

TERENGGANU

Terengganu is a coastal city of Malaysia, better known for its unspoilt beaches and clear waters.

You've probably been to or heard of Redang Island, which was made popular by a Hong Kong movie, Summer Holiday starring Sammi Cheng and Richie Ren, but don't skip over the Perhentian Islands, where you can snorkel with the fishes and swim alongside turtles. 

View this post on Instagram

Asyikk selfie dengan awek/pakwe jee korang ni😓 . . Apakata kali ni kita buat kelainan sikit,kita selfie dengan cik penyuu tiut miut ni🐢😍 . . Haa apalagi tunggu,tag partner travel masing-masing💃💃 . . 🏖PAKEJ PULAU PERHENTIAN 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣🏖 . . #perhentian #pulauperhentian #perhentiankecil #perhentianbesar #kakitravel #perhentianisland #perhentianpackage #perhentiantrip #jetikualabesut #kualabesut #kotabharu #klia #kualalumpur #ganukite #ganulondonbridge #londonbridgeganu #kgnelayanpulauperhentian #telukkekeperhentian #pulaurawa #snarkpoints #turtlepoint #penyu#youraremypriority #pulauperhentian2020 #perhentian2020 #perhentianmurahdooh #perhentianmurahdooh2020 . . 0195514187 (SHIDAH) 0195514187 (SHIDAH)

A post shared by 🏝PAKEJ PERHENTIAN MURAH 2020🏝 (@perhentianmurahdooh) on

The Perhentian Kecil (Small Perhentian Island) is popular among backpackers with affordable accommodations, while the Perhentian Besar (Big Perhentian Island) is for families, albeit slightly pricier and more commercialised. 

Check out famous Islamic architectures around the world at Taman Tamadun Islam theme park in Kuala Terengganu. 

There are a total of 21 miniature replicas, including the Taj Mahal from India, Muhammad Ali Mosque from Egypt and more. The entrance fee is RM24.10 (S$7.88), which includes a meal voucher and an RM2 souvenir voucher.

Take a river cruise and have a glimpse of past and present developments along the Terengganu River, which includes a picturesque view of the Crystal Mosque.

PERLIS

Perlis may be the smallest state in Malaysia, but it has its very own vineyard, the Taman Anggur Perlis.

 

There are six different types of grapes grown in greenhouses on the vineyard where visitors can bag home grapes of their choice.

Drive up to Wang Kelian View Point and enjoy the blanket of clouds shrouding the state before sunrise.

View this post on Instagram

#wangkelian #wangkelianperlis #honor10

A post shared by Esmir Amin Ali (@esmir_amin_ali) on

Though, the wooden fence along the road looks a little worn out and broken so be careful not to lean on them when taking photos. 

NEGERI SEMBILAN

For a taste of Maldives, Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan is a beach resort destination with overwater villas that come with private pools to while away the weekend.

Trek up the Bukit Broga Hill in Negeri Sembilan, which vaguely reminds me of Mount Batur in Bali, and be rewarded with a bird's eye view of the state.

View this post on Instagram

JACKIE！

A post shared by - X L Í M R U Ì C H U Ā N - (@ruiiic05s) on

Know of any more interesting places in these underrated states in Malaysia to check out? Let us know!

ALSO READAffordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the Causeway

melissagoh@asiaone.com

More about
Travel and leisure malaysia travel tips

TRENDING

Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here&#039;s what he says
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here's what he says
Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
SkillsFuture scam: Man jailed for 3 years and 3 months for laundering $3.15 million
SkillsFuture scam: Man jailed for 3 years and 3 months for laundering $3.15 million
Mynah hung from laundry pole stand outside Yishun flat; NParks investigating
Mynah hung from laundry pole stand outside Yishun flat; NParks investigating
Netizens politely educate &#039;health-conscious&#039; French girl on why hawkers don&#039;t care about organic ingredients
Netizens politely educate 'health-conscious' French girl on why hawkers don't care about organic ingredients
Parents pay after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Parents pay after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Underrated states in Malaysia to visit that aren&#039;t Johor, Melaka or Penang
Underrated states in Malaysia to visit that aren't Johor, Melaka or Penang
Japanese YouTuber visits &#039;dangerous&#039; Yishun, only to find it a &#039;nice cozy town&#039;
Japanese YouTuber visits 'dangerous' Yishun, only to find it a 'nice cozy town'
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 &amp; other deals this week
2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 & other deals this week
Here are the best 12.12 sales in Singapore you can&#039;t miss
Here are the best 12.12 sales in Singapore you can't miss
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates

Home Works

House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
Key home interior designs in 2020
Key home interior designs in 2020
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE

SERVICES