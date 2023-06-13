Understanding gross motor skills for babies and toddlers

Gross motor skills are the foundation of physical development for children. Learn more about what to expect for each stage of your child's life.

You may not know exactly what gross motor skills are or what they mean. Many may have heard the words during your child's checkup but quickly dismissed it as one of those technical terms that only a physician would care to know. But all children develop gross motor skills during the first five years of their life. Gross motor skills refer to movements that involve large muscle groups and extensive ranges of motion and use large muscle movements like running, jumping and throwing. In this article, you will learn about the gross motor skills in the first four years of a child's life. What are gross motor skills? Gross motor skills are the physical actions and coordination of large muscle groups required for locomotion and manipulating objects. The movement of the head, neck, arms, legs, feet and toes requires muscle strength. They are used to move your body around in space, such as walking, running, jumping and climbing. Your gross motor skills will be developed through activities such as rough-and-tumble play, swimming, cycling and gymnastics. Gross motor skills are crucial to healthy development because they help children learn to control their bodies. They also improve balance and coordination. Gross motor skills are essential for learning other skills such as writing or playing an instrument. These activities require fine motor skills (tiny movements of fingers or hands), which cannot be developed until gross motor skills have matured enough to allow for independent movement of arms and legs. PHOTO: Pexels Why are gross motor skills important? Gross motor skills are the large-muscle movements that allow you to run, jump and throw. They're a key part of childhood development because they're necessary for learning how to navigate the world around us. When children learn how to run or jump, they learn about gravity and inertia. Gross motor skills are essential in all our lives, from interacting with others to moving through our environment. For example, it can be frustrating and scary if you’ve been driving in a car with someone new to driving and doesn't know how to signal or change lanes safely. This is because they lack gross motor skills such as hand-eye coordination and spatial awareness. Gross motor skills also play an essential role for kids to learn social cues and develop self-confidence. Children who are good at gross motor activities tend to have higher self-esteem because they feel like they can accomplish things independently instead of relying on others for help all the time. Gross motor skill milestones Here are the general physical activity guidelines for children ages zero to five years, according to Children's Hospital of Richmond in Virginia in the US: Newborn to two months Turns head to both sides while on his or her back

Lifts head and is able to turn to both sides while on his or her belly

Head lag with pull to sit

Kicking both legs and moving both arms equally while on his or her back

Performs tummy time on the floor regularly Three to four months Raises head in line with trunk when pulled to sit

Pushes up on forearms and turns head side to side while on his or her belly

Tolerates tummy time well

Rolls from belly to back Five months Rolls from back to belly

Brings feet to mouth laying on his or her back

Pushes up on his or her hands with arms extended while on the belly

Pivots in a circle while on the belly to each side Six to eight months Sits without support

Reaches for toys to play with when sitting

Catches self with loss of balance in sitting

Crawls on his or her belly Nine to 11 months Moves between laying down and sitting upright without help

Crawls on his or her hands and knees

Pulls to a standing position with one foot leading

Cruises around furniture

Walks with two hands held ALSO READ: Too much toddler screen time tied to worse social, motor skills by kindergarten 11 to 12 months Walks with support (one hand)

Stands alone for a few seconds 13 to 14 months Stands up from the floor without support

Starts walking without support

Squats and stands back up without holding onto support 15 to 18 months Walks without support

Can run, though falls easily

Kicks a ball forward Two years Walks and runs fairly well

Jumps in place with both feet off the ground

Walks up and down the stairs alone

Kicks a ball with either foot Three years Balance on one foot for a few seconds

Jump forward 25 - 60cm

Catches a large ball

Rides a tricycle By four years Can run, jump and climb well, is beginning to skip

Hops proficiently on one foot

Can do hopscotch

Catches a ball reliably

Begins somersaults By five years Skips on alternate feet and can jump rope

Begins to skate and swim

Rides bicycle with/without training wheels

Climbs well Gross motor skill activities Gross motor skills are body movements that involve whole muscle groups. The term gross is used to distinguish them from fine motor skills, which are smaller, precise movements of single muscles. What are gross motor activities for infants and crawlers? Here are some gross motor activities that you can try with your infant or crawler: Rolling on the floor

Pushing a toy car around

Climbing up and down the stairs in a sitting position

Sitting and spinning around in a chair or swing

Standing and walking with assistance from an adult Baby gross motor skills One of the most important things to remember is that the baby's gross motor skills are still developing. This means that they may not be able to do certain things as well as they'll be able to later on. As a parent, it's important to remember this when interacting with your baby. You don't want to push them too far or expect too much from them. It's also important to remember that even if they do something one day and not the next, it doesn't mean anything is wrong with them — it just means that their skill set is still developing. What are gross motor skill activities for babies who pull up? Here are some gross motor activities you can try with your baby who pulls up: Walking along a line or rope on the floor (or even just holding onto one end of it)

Hanging from an activity gym or other piece of equipment (and pulling themselves up)

Crawling through tunnels or over obstacles

Using a ball to push through a hoop or other obstacle

What are gross motor skill activities for toddlers?

Here are some examples of gross motor activities for toddlers:

Walk around the house with your child on your back or in an Ergo baby carrier (this is great for building strength in their legs).

Play catch with a ball or Frisbee outside (make sure there aren't any hard surfaces nearby).

Go for a walk around the neighbourhood with them riding in their stroller or backpack carrier (again, make sure there aren't any hard surfaces nearby).

Jumping on an exercise ball or mini trampoline

Stacking blocks or cups

Tugging on a pull toy or wagon (for older children)

What are gross motor skill activities for preschoolers?

Here are some examples of gross motor activities for preschoolers:

Hopscotch

Jumping rope

Jumping jacks

Tug of war

Musical chairs

What are gross motor skill activities for school-age children?

Gross motor activities can be done at home or in the classroom, and they should be varied to help keep kids engaged. Here are some examples:

Running around outside

Playing catch with a large ball (like a beach ball) or a football

Playing tag or hide-and-seek outside

Walking around an obstacle course (like cones set up in a row) or playing hopscotch on the sidewalk

Roller skating

Swimming

Dancing

Gross motor delay causes

Gross motor delay is a condition that affects children's development of motor skills. It is characterised by delayed or uncoordinated movements, difficulty with balance and coordination and poor eye-hand coordination.

The causes of gross motor delay are varied but generally include some combination of the following:

Disease or genetic defect

Birth trauma or other medical issues

Developmental delays result from environmental factors such as poor nutrition, exposure to toxins and lack of oxygen during birth

Injuries that affect the central nervous system (such as spinal cord injuries or brain injuries)

Gross motor delay diagnosis

There are a few ways to diagnose delays in gross motor skills. When you're assessing your child's development, keep an eye out for the following:

Does your child have difficulty with balance? This can include difficulty standing on one foot or basic coordination tasks like walking or running.

Does your child have difficulty with object control? This includes issues such as catching toys and picking up larger objects like balls or blocks.

Is your child's movement repetitive? If so, this could indicate that he or she has trouble with motor planning or sequencing.

Do you notice any asymmetry between his or her arms and legs? This may indicate that he or she is experiencing weakness in one of those limbs because of a lack of use over time.

Signs that you should talk to your child’s doctor about gross motor delay

Watching our little ones grow and develop is an amazing journey, but sometimes we might notice delays in their gross motor skills. While every child develops at their own pace, it's essential to be aware of signs that may indicate a need to consult their doctor.

Here are five signs that you should have a conversation with your child's healthcare provider about gross motor delay.

Wobbly or unsteady movements: If your child consistently struggles to maintain balance or frequently falls while walking or running, it's worth discussing with their doctor. Difficulty with coordination: If your child consistently has difficulty coordinating movements, such as catching a ball or using utensils, it's a good idea to seek professional advice. Late or limited milestones: If your child is significantly behind in reaching major milestones, like crawling, walking or jumping, it may be time to involve their doctor. Lack of interest in physical activities: If your child consistently avoids activities that involve movement and shows disinterest in physical play, it’s worth discussing with their doctor. Abnormal muscle tone or stiffness: If you notice that your child has unusually tight or floppy muscles, seek guidance from their doctor to rule out any potential concerns.

Remember, every child is unique, and some delays may be within the range of normal development.

However, if you notice multiple signs or have concerns about your child’s gross motor skills, it's always best to consult their doctor for professional guidance and support.

Gross motor delay and autism

Gross motor delay is a common symptom of autism spectrum disorders (ASD). Autistic children often struggle with these movements; they may take longer than usual to learn how to walk or run and may have trouble with balance and coordination once they begin doing so.

Other physical conditions or developmental delays can also cause gross motor delay. Suppose your child is experiencing difficulties with gross motor skills and has been diagnosed with ASD or another type of developmental delay.

In that case, you must consult your paediatrician or occupational therapist about this issue as soon as possible.

Gross motor delay treatment

Treatment for gross motor delay includes:

Physical therapy

Physical therapists can help children improve their balance, coordination and strength. These therapists may also help with range of motion and endurance exercises.

Occupational therapy

This therapy can help children improve their fine motor and sensory processing abilities. Occupational therapists will often use play-based activities that focus on specific developmental goals.

Music therapy

PHOTO: Unsplash

The use of music has been shown to improve coordination and balance in children who are experiencing gross motor delays.

This can involve making songs on the spot or playing games incorporating movement such as hopping or clapping along with the music.

Speech therapy

The speech therapist helps the child to develop language skills. This can be done through games that focus on sounds and words.

Dietary modifications

Dietary modifications can be a crucial part of treating gross motor delay. These changes help children with gross motor delay develop more mature and coordinated movements. They also help to prevent injuries.

Some recommended dietary modifications include:

Decreasing the number of refined sugars in your child's diet

Limiting the number of carbohydrates that your child eats at one time (they can be eaten throughout the day)

Limiting high-fat foods and increasing fibre content in his or her diet

Gross motor skills are essential in early childhood development and help a child gain a sense of identity. They enable children to learn basic motor skills, which will allow them to perform physical tasks independently of others.

Early stimulation of these skills lays the foundation for future development, so if your child isn't displaying gross motor skills at their age, talk to your healthcare provider about what you can do as a parent to encourage these abilities in your child.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.