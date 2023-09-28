Understanding IVF and its cost in Singapore

In August 2019, Singapore took a significant step in supporting couples struggling with fertility issues. The Ministry of Health announced the removal of the age limit for women seeking Assisted Reproduction Technology (ART) procedures, such as In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). Additionally, the government enhanced its co-funding for these procedures, making IVF more accessible to couples. In this article, we'll delve into the details of IVF, including the qualification criteria, the procedure itself, and the associated costs.

What is In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF)?

IVF is an assisted reproductive technology designed to help couples facing difficulties conceiving naturally. It involves a series of medical procedures that facilitate the union of a couple's egg and sperm outside the body in a laboratory. The embryos are then carefully selected and placed in the woman's uterus to establish a pregnancy.

IVF is typically recommended for couples facing various fertility challenges, such as:

Women with blocked or damaged fallopian tubes, or those who have had their fallopian tubes removed. Men with decreased sperm count or motility. Women with ovulation disorders or conditions like endometriosis. Individuals with genetic disorders. Couples with unexplained infertility issues.

As of Jan 1, 2020, Singapore removed the cap on the number of IVF cycles women can undergo, benefiting couples who may need multiple attempts to conceive.

Who qualifies for IVF?

The age limit for women undergoing ART procedures, including IVF, was abolished in 2020.

However, women must be assessed by a doctor and deemed fit to carry a pregnancy to full term (nine months) before proceeding with treatment. Fertility specialists conduct tests to identify underlying causes affecting natural conception.

For women, tests may include blood tests, ultrasound scans, and fallopian tubes and uterus assessments. Men undergo semen analysis to evaluate sperm volume, shape, and movement.

The cost of IVF in Singapore

The cost of IVF treatments in Singapore varies depending on whether you choose a public or private hospital or medical institution.

Public hospitals:

IVF treatment costs typically range from $10,000 to $15,000 per cycle. Public hospitals offering IVF treatments include KK Women's and Children's Hospital, National University Hospital, and Singapore General Hospital.

Private medical centres:

Private centres may offer IVF packages ranging from $7,999 to $20,000 per cycle.

These packages often include doctor's consultation fees, ultrasounds, laboratory charges, and more. However, it's essential to check whether initial consultation fees, medications, and optional procedures are covered, as they may incur additional costs.

Co-funding options for IVF treatments

Co-funding options are available to make IVF more affordable, but these are limited to public centres. To be eligible for co-funding:

You must not have received more than three co-funded fresh and three co-funded frozen cycles in the past.

Either you or your spouse must be a Singapore citizen.

Co-funding rates vary based on the couple's citizenship:

Both Singapore citizens: Up to $7,700 per fresh cycle and up to $2,200 per frozen cycle, with a coverage of three fresh and three frozen cycles.

One Singapore citizen, one Permanent Resident: Up to $5,700 per fresh cycle and up to $1,600 per frozen cycle, with a coverage of three fresh and three frozen cycles.

One Singapore citizen, one foreigner: Up to $3,600 per fresh cycle and up to $1,000 per frozen cycle, with a coverage of three fresh and three frozen cycles.

Since Jan 1, 2020, up to two of the six co-funded cycles can be carried out at age 40 or later, provided the couple attempted ART treatments before age 40.

Singaporean citizens and permanent residents can also use their Medisave accounts to help fund IVF treatment costs, with specific withdrawal limits for each treatment cycle.

IVF is a viable option for couples struggling with infertility, and Singapore has made efforts to increase accessibility and affordability for its residents. The decision to undergo IVF should be made after a thorough consultation with a fertility specialist and consideration of the associated costs and co-funding options.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.