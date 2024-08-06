'Unexpectedly creative': Local influencer's gender reveal party featuring lion dance gets praise from netizens

Gender reveal parties are all the rage among soon-to-be parents.

Couples would go in blind and find out the gender of their child during a segment of the party.

Local influencer Graceglazee, or Grace, had a unique gender reveal party involving a lion dance performance, which she shared in a YouTube video last Sunday (Aug 4).

Located at The Riverhouse restaurant in Clarke Quay, the party began with guests guessing if the baby would be a boy or girl.

Majority of the guests had guessed the baby would be a boy.

Before the gender reveal, Grace mentioned that her family had spent the previous night helping to make flowers for the party's decorations.

"So cute, right?" she said.

Boy or girl?

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6YJarCu3uM[/embed]

Central to the celebrations was the lion dance performance, starring one pink lion and one blue lion.

During the performance, the couple stood next to a giant box draped in blue and pink curtains.

"The moment of truth," the in-video caption read.

This was the big reveal and, a few suspenseful seconds later, a tinier blue lion emerged from the box, along with blue-coloured confetti.

Grace was about to have a boy, just as many of their guests had predicted.

The 24-year-old told AsiaOne: "My baby and I will both be born in the year of the dragon, 2000 and 2024."

She and her husband wanted to do something special to highlight this, so they went with a Chinese-themed gender reveal party.

The couple had brainstormed and considered many ideas, including a dragon dance. But in the end, they opted for a traditional lion dance "with a twist" for their child.

In an Instagram post shared on Aug 5, Grace shared more details about the party.

Guests were welcomed by dim sum-themed decor for the "Dragon baby".

Even their three-tiered cake resembled a bamboo dim sum steamer basket. Other party snacks included bao cupcakes with blue or pink fillings.

Grace herself was dressed to the nines, mentioning that her pink and blue outfit was specially designed just for her baby's party.

Netizens in YouTube video's comments section were largely positive about the gender reveal party, with many finding it either cute or impressive.

"What a way to do a gender reveal," one YouTube user commented.

Another netizen described the inclusion of a lion dance performance as "unexpectedly creative".

