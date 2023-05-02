Jayley Woo holds 100-day celebration for baby daughter, Jesseca Liu, Michelle Chia, Priscelia Chan attend

The queens have gathered together again.

On Sunday (April 30), local actress Jayley Woo celebrated 100 days of the birth of her daughter Jan Tan, and invited some of her celebrity friends to the party.

Both Apple Hong and Priscelia Chan shared photos of the celebration on Instagram and Jesseca Liu, Michelle Chia and Jaspers Lai were also present.

Apple wrote in her caption: "In order to make Jan laugh, the uncles, aunties, brothers and sisters all imitated the sounds of dogs, cats and birds, as well as small interactive toys. She was definitely the star of the night! Hope that she will grow up healthily and happily."

From left: Priscelia Chan, Apple Hong and Michelle Chia eating icicles together.

PHOTO: Instagram/Apple Hong

In Priscelia's post, local veteran host Quan Yi Fong left a message: "What a pretty baby!"

There were many other comments about how adorable the baby is.

A screenshot of comments on Priscelia Chan's post on Jan Tan's 100-day anniversary.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Priscelia Chan

"She is really lovably pretty as her eyes are shiny and big!" one user said.

Another person commented: "Beautiful baby like mummy!"

Jesseca, Michelle, Apple, Priscelia and Jayley all starred in Mediacorp's 2016 revenge drama series The Queen, and referred to themselves as the "queens" even till today.

Among the five of them, only Jayley, 31, is a mum — Jesseca, Priscelia and Apple are married without children.

Jayley registered her marriage in December last year, and Jan was born on January 20.

