Jayley Woo registers marriage, reveals she has gestational diabetes and 2nd Covid-19 infection during pregnancy

Finding love again and getting married may not have been easy, but neither is pregnancy, as Jayley Woo would be able to vouch for.

In an Instagram post today (Dec 27), the actress announced that she's registered her marriage and can now officially be called "Mrs Tan".

Amid the outpouring of support and congratulatory wishes from other local artistes such as Romeo Tan, Cavin Soh and her actress twin sister Hayley Woo, the 31-year-old was also interviewed by Shin Min Daily News regarding this new phase in her life.

And although this is a significant milestone, she doesn't have any special celebrations planned.

"It's very simple," Jayley said of her plans after registering for marriage with her husband. "It'll just be two families having lunch, then having dinner together again at night."

She added: "I'm older now, I don't want to have so many celebrations."

Jayley met her husband through a mutual friend and they dated for about a year before she announced their engagement in October this year.

She said he gave her courage and a reason to continue living after her ex-boyfriend, local actor Aloysius Pang, died in a military accident in January 2019.

Jayley also shared that her pregnancy has left her exhausted.

She told Shin Min: "The doctor said my foetus has a big head and long legs — I've got a big belly and a heavy body now. My waist gets sore easily and I'm often very tired so I sleep a lot of the time."

She currently weighs in at 61kg, 13kg more than what she usually weighs, she also stated.

Double whammy of Covid-19 and gestational diabetes

But her health problems don't stop there — Jayley also revealed that she's suffering from gestational diabetes and even had her second Covid-19 infection recently.

On her gestational diabetes, Jayley speculated that her ailment could have roots in her genes since her father is diabetic.

But Jayley is also burdened by her hypoglycaemia, or low glucose levels in blood, making her situation very delicate and her diet very important, she said.

Just last week, Jayley was also down with Covid-19 for the second time.

"The first time was during Chinese New Year, but that was more difficult," she told reporters. "This time, I was infected again but quickly recovered in about two days."

Her health is a huge concern of hers and she must now also care for her child's safety.

At 35 weeks into her pregnancy, she's expected to give birth at the end of January. However, because her foetus isn't oriented properly for natural childbirth, she might have to consider a Cesarean delivery.

"Our parents on both sides are very nervous. Having grandchildren is a first for both families and they're very excited and looking forward to it."

Joys come in 3's

It wasn't a whim that sent Jayley and her husband to Singapore's Registry of Marriages today.

In fact, it's Jayley's birthday today, so now she'll be able to celebrate both her birthday and her marriage registration anniversary on the same day.

As if that's not enough, she also intends to hold their wedding ceremony on Dec 27 next year, stacking another joyous occasion onto the same date.

Jayley told reporters with a flash of humour: "This day will be easy to remember, but because it's a 'three-in-one', I might only receive one gift!"

She also spoke about another joyful matter — her daughter's name.

The couple had scoured entertainment platform Xiaohongshu for name inspirations, she said.

Eventually, they came across "Jinyan".

"The Chinese name 'Jinyan' will be similar to her (Jayley's daughter) English name Jan and my English name also starts with 'J'," Jayley explained.

"My husband's English surname is 'Tan', so 'Jan' connects our family of three."

ALSO READ: Rebecca Lim married, on treating bridal party ‘like stars’ and 600 guests keeping hush about the wedding

khooyihang@asiaone.com