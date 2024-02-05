Unhappy Valentine's Day: Bali to impose $12.80 tourism tax from Feb 14 onwards

Planning to head to Bali with your boo for Valentine's Day?

Be prepared to set aside some extra money because Indonesia is implementing new tourism taxes.

Come Feb 14, all foreigners will have to pay a one-time fee of 15,000 rupiah (S$12.80) when they visit Bali.

The fee applies to both children and adults visiting mainland Bali as well as its surrounding islands like Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan, reported The Straits Times.

Tourists arriving from other parts of Indonesia via land or domestic flights also have to pay the tax.

Travellers can settle payment online via the Love Bali website or app prior to their arrival.

Upon payment, a tourism levy voucher will be sent via email, and tourists can store it on their smartphones for scanning at checkpoints in Bali Airport and at sea ports.

Why the fee?

According to an article by Love Bali last September, the government hopes that the tourism tax can "trigger the revival of the tourism industry and the tourism and creative activities involved".

The tax will not only be used to protect Bali tradition, culture and local wisdoms, but also support sustainable tourism, implement quality tourism governance and create a clean, safe and comfortable environment for tourists.

On top of that, the money will be used to build public transport facilities and infrastructure.

According to The Straits Times, Bali's tourism authority is expecting seven million tourists to visit the island this year, around 1.8 million more than the 5.2 million arrivals seen last year.

