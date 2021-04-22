Uniqlo And Riot Games launch new K/DA League Of Legends apparel collaboration

Uniqlo continues to satisfy fandoms with its recent announcement of collaborating with the popular Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), League of Legends.

PHOTO: Twitter/riotgames

The retail brand announced today the upcoming League of Legends Uniqlo T-shirt (UT) collection that will be released worldwide.

The collaboration will feature six unique t-shirts with designs inspired by the world-famous virtual supergroup K/DA and popular champions from the game like Jinx, as well as iconic in-game elements like Summoner’s Rift and poros.

Twitter/LeagueOfLegends

ALSO READ: Here's a look at the Uniqlo x Animal Crossing collab, priced from $12.90

While most of the tees feature champions as part of the group, Jinx and Ekko appear to be popular enough to have their own solo tees.

The apparel will be priced at US$19.90 (S$26.41) each and will be available in sizes XXS-3XL. The League of Legends UT collection will be available globally for purchase on Uniqlo’s website and in-stores while stocks last.

At the moment, a quick check on the Singapore Uniqlo site does not turn up any results of the collaboration as yet.

To date, Uniqlo has been featuring a wide range of pop culture icons from around the world such as Monster Hunter, Demon Slayer and many more and because of that, we can expect that the upcoming League of Legends line will certainly be one to look out for.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.