Uniqlo will launch its second ‘Pokemon Meets Artists UT’ collection on March 18

If you missed the previous Uniqlo X Pokemon collection, fret not. Uniqlo will be dropping its second Pokemon Meets Artists UT (Uniqlo T-shirt) collection on March 18.

The latest UT features unique takes of some of your favourite Pokemons by Magma, a Japanese artist duo comprising Jun Sugiyama and Kenichi Miyazawa. What's unique about Magma is that they use scrap materials (such as used helmets, balls and stationery) with different textures to depict and add new appeal to beloved Pokemon characters, creating a charming collection that will delight people of all ages with its adults and kids line-up.

Magma is garnering considerable attention around the globe for their nostalgic works that fuse analogue elements and zany colours.

The Pokemon UT comes in four designs for adults at $19.90 each and four designs for kids at $14.90 each. These UT will be available from March 18 onwards at all Uniqlo stores. You know what they always say: You got to catch them all.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.