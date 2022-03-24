Uniqlo's Ang Mo Kio store opens this week. Here are 5 things you can look forward to

Last month, Uniqlo announced that a new store will open in the neighbourhood of 51 @ Ang Mo Kio on March 25, 2022, a standalone building located right opposite AMK Hub.

Closer to the date of its opening, the Japanese fashion retailer has announced more details, from outlet-exclusive deals to an inclusive shopping experience, that shoppers can expect.

Get a sneak preview via a live stream

Can’t wait to see what the new store will look like? Ahead of its opening, Uniqlo will be hosting a live stream on March 24, 2022 at 8pm, with a virtual store of the store’s highlights and services, exclusives and limited offers. There’ll also be outfit recommendations for inter-generational styling.

Catch the live stream on Uniqlo Singapore’s website or Instagram page.

Opening specials

On the opening day of March 25 at 9.20am, shoppers will be greeted by Taiko drummers from Hibikiya School with a traditional performance. And that’s not all — the launch comes with several perks and exclusive deals.

From March 25 to 27, be one of the first 200 customers to visit the store each day and get yourself a complimentary Toast Box breakfast set. Missed out on the deal? The next 500 customers will enjoy a complimentary hot kopi or teh without any purchase.

If you’re a Uniqlo or Shopee app member, there are tons of perks too. Flash your app with any purchase from the 51 @ AMK storeto redeem a nostalgic snack from March 25 to 27, 2022.

Or spend a minimum of $80 in single receipt to stand a chance to win vouchers from Uniqlo’s partners in the neighbourhood such as Toast Box, Old Chang Kee and Apiary between 25 and 27 March 2022 through a Spin & Win. You can also receive a complimentary multi-functional Wheat Straw Bowl and Cutlery Set, while stocks last.

From March 28 till April 10, app members also can redeem a scoop of Apiary ice cream with a minimum spend of $60 — there’ll even be a limited-edition flavour specially created for the Japanese brand. There is a limited quantity daily, with one redemption per customer.

Store-exclusive offers

Only at Ang Mo Kio, shoppers can get their hands on early launches, including the Women’s Rayon Skipper Collar ¾ Sleeve Blouse, Women’s Linen Blend Shirring Sleeveless Dress, and Girls’ Tulle Sleeveless Dress.

Plus, there’ll be limited offers on LifeWear favourites during the opening weekend. The line-up, with up to $10 off each item, includes ultra-stretch jogger pants and chino shorts for both men and women, wireless bras, and active wear for kids.

Give your well-loved Uniqlo items a new lease of life at the Repair Studio

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/UniqloUSA

Got a Uniqlo clothing item in need of a quick resuscitation?

The first of the brand’s repair services in Asia, the Ang Mo Kio store’s Re: Uniqlo Repair Studio offers simple and practical repairs to lengthen the lifespan of your favourite Uniqlo clothing items. The service is available every Saturday, with fees starting from $5 per repair.

READ ALSO: Uniqlo will launch its second ‘Pokemon Meets Artists UT’ collection on March 18

For its repair studio, Uniqlo has teamed up with Haute Alteration Initiative, winner of the 2012 President’s Challenge Social Enterprise Award, a social enterprise whose aim is to equip marginalised women with garment alteration and repair skills so that they can attain an adequate source of income and lead a better quality of life.

An inclusive in-store shopping experience

PHOTO: Uniqlo Singapore

Those with prams or on wheelchairs might it tough to try out outfits in small fitting rooms. Uniqlo’s Ang Mo Kio store will be the first to be retrofitted with spacious wheelchair-friendly changing rooms.

It’s part of UniqloAccess, an initiative designed to support customers with special needs, to ensure that LifeWear is accessible by all. From March 25, 2022, customers can book their preferred one-hour time slots via Uniqlo’s website. They can also indicate their specific needs, which the store staff will support to drive consumer inclusion.

READ ALSO: Genderless fashion brands to know right now

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.