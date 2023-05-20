Unique hotels and stays in Japan: Spend a night in kawaii-themed rooms, a bookstore and more

There's no doubt about it, Japan is the land of whimsicality, creativity and cuteness overload. Finally heading down to the land of the rising sun for that much awaited holiday? Ditch the ordinary hotel, and upgrade to these quirky and unique themed stays in Japan. From Sake, to Naruto themed rooms, and being surrounded by books, here's everything you need to know:

Book And Bed Tokyo

Calling all bookworms! Read to your heart's content at this bookstore-turned-hostel in Tokyo. With over 4000 books within its vicinity, travellers visiting Book And Bed Tokyo sleep in small cubicles between hundreds of books lined along the shelves, and experience what it would be like to spend a night at the bookstore.

Get engulfed in the stories of your novel or make new friends with common interests. You can also just opt for the day-use plan, for unwinding at the book lounge or nibbling on some bites at the in-house cafe!

Nipponia Hotel Nara Naramachi

The world's first hotel of its kind, Nipponia Hotel Naramachi is a Sake brewery and old private house all wrapped in one. Located in the ancient capital in Nara, AKA the birthplace of Japanese sake, the intimate sake hotel has a total of eight rooms imitating the high ceilings and exposed beams of a sake brewery, as well as traditional architectural elements and charming remnants of old storehouses and tea rooms.

Staying on theme, the hotel partners with Nara Toyosawa Sake Brewery to offer customers sake lees baths and brewery tours, as well as a taste of limited edition sake that can only be found here at the attached restaurant.

BnA Studio Akihabara

Connecting art loving travellers to artists and creators, BnA is taking the average hotel stay up a notch. After the success of BnA Hotel Koenji, a small two art room hotel, the BnA team has ventured out to its second opening, BnA Studio Akihabara. Enabling travellers to discover new artists, scenes, and communities the hotel's interior revolves around the ideas of future urban living, design and functionality.

The team has worked with visionary artists to turn their space into liveable art rooms. The best part? Each time a room is booked, BnA shares part of the revenue earned with artist who have produced art rooms.

Benesse Art Site Naoshima

Keeping the art-theme going, spend the night at Japan's Benesse Art Site Naoshima offering the best of natural landscape, art, and architecture. Opened in 1992, the space is both a museum and a hotel with an aim of showcasing contemporary art.

Choose to stay at one of the four accommodation buildings including the Museum itself; The Oval giving way to spectacular views of Setouchi; The Park surrounded by sea, greenery and art; and the Beach, a comfy stay by the sea. In addition, you cab also enjoy full sensory healing at Benesse House Spa, and grab a bite at the Terrace Restaurant and Museum Restaurant Issen.

Grand Chariot Awaji Island

PHOTO: Grand Chariot

For the best of Japan's scenic views, and a mix of kawaii rooms to choose from, Grand Chariot at Awaji Island is the ultimate choice. Located on the highest hill of the Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park, the hotel is known for overlooking the Akashi Kaikyo (strait) Bridge, the world's longest cable suspension bridge.

Pick from one of their ordinary, or Hello Kitty, Naruto, Slime, and Crayon Shin-Chan themed rooms, and star gaze all night through the skylight window. Along with spacious wood decks, each room is also equipped with a Japanese cypress bath known for its physical and emotional healing ability.

Henn na Hotel

The robotic invasion is here! If you're into cutting-edge technology or simply want to avoid human interaction, Henn na Hotel is the place to be. The technology-run hotel is essentially swarmed with robots — from the front desk, to your own little companion in guest rooms.

If that's not all, find elements combining prehistoric and futuristic periods amongst the hotel interior or Jurassic-inspired restaurants. Fun for kids and adults, spot the likes of dinosaur check-in assistants, Humanoid robot, RoBoHoN, Holograms, Automatic cleaning "LG Styler", and more.

Aso Farm Land

Located within the Aso-Kuju National Park in Japan, the Aso Farm Land is where to go to ignite child-like euphoria! The theme park and holiday camp which features cute dome-like spaces is designed to promote healthy lifestyles all the while immersing families in nature.

There's loads to do including 70 different games and activities, a relaxing spa, a petting zoo and even indulging in delicious and healthy meals that are supervised by a registered dietitian. You can also get a physical strength examination on the spot and partake in nine different health experiences and classes such as VR cycling, Tai Chi, meditation, etc.

