Unique local home decor brands in Singapore to spruce up your home

Here’s the thing about shopping. In today’s social media world, it’s all about discoverability.

There’s tons of competition on platforms like Lazada and Shopee, and the Instagram algorithm just isn’t as good as it should be for unearthing different brands. There’s still TikTok, but while it’s been wildly popular, there are still many brands that are trying to figure out this new medium.

Well, that’s where we step in. If you didn’t already know, we recently opened an online store selling home and living goods. And while we do have some local brands, there is a whole spectrum of other cool local brands that are doing good work.

As such, here is a list of local home and living brands that can help satiate that home design itch. While this list doesn’t necessarily cover all Singapore brands that fall under the same category, we made sure to include as many as we could find – from popular ones to hidden gems.

Here’s our ultimate list of home and living brands in Singapore this 2022.

Marmo

As part of the sustainable trend that’s been a key focus, Marmo is a cool brand that seeks to incorporate recycled stone offcuts in Singapore.

It all started from having marble waste and irregularly shaped cutoffs that were left unused from different projects. The name “Marmo” means marble in Italian, and their mission is to create a second life for these unused parts.

Besides furniture, of particular interest now is their classic Christmas tree set that’s made from a lovely green Italian verde marble.

Website: https://marmo.sg/

Snuggly Studios

If you are into rugs and looking for something unique, you should try checking out Snuggly Studios, whose handmade items are not your typical rug variety.

Instead, you’ll find them in different shapes and designs, which can be hung on the wall as art as well. There’s a bonsai table rug, one that’s shaped like a woman, and another one aptly named a planet rug.

Snuggly Studios has even taken her creation to the next level with tufted rugs that can be used as coasters.

Be sure to check her Instagram page for schedules of rug drops so you won’t miss out on the latest designs.

Website: https://snugglystudios.cococart.co/

Habichl

Can’t get enough of tufted rugs? Here’s another great local artist, Rachael, who created her brand and named it Habichl – an amalgamation of ‘habit’ and ‘Rachael,’ representing her habit of making.

The designs for her tufted rugs play on the whimsical side of things, bringing colour and life to any space. If you visit her website, you’ll find that she has extended her items from tufted mini rugs to stickers and stationeries as well.

Website: https://www.habichl.com/

Tatsu Maker Works

Those who are into original handmade artwork might just find the piece they’re looking for at Tatsu Maker Works. Relief printmaker John Mathis, not only goes through the rigorous process of carving, inking, and pressing but also adds more value by making sure each artwork tells a story.

Some of the designs on Tatsu Maker Works’ T-shirts and art prints include Ponggol Nasi Lemak Centre, King Fruits Durian, and an adaptation of her daughter’s imaginary story, Izzy vs Twilight Sparkle.

Tatsu Maker Works studio is located at Katong Point, but you can conveniently browse through the available prints via his website or Instagram page.

Website: https://www.tatsumakerworks.com/

Address: 451 Joo Chiat Road, Katong Point 02-02a

Ves Studio

While ceramic pieces work really well if you’re going rustic and earthy, it’s also a welcome addition to contemporary and modern homes.

Ves Studio in Chip Bee Gardens offers handmade ceramics that are both artistic and functional. Their 2022 collection includes cups, plates, and sake pourers in their signature forest green and peach glazes.

And if you want to create your own instead, you can also do so by joining Ves Studio’s pottery courses.

Check out their Instagram page for a quick view of their works, or you can also visit their website for a complete list of their items, courses, and project they're working on.

Website: https://ves.sg/

Address: 75 Jalan Kelabu Asap

&Natural

Here’s another local brand that takes this art form from a different angle by emphasising how we interact with things.

One of their collections, Sensible, is heavily inspired by Japanese cuisine with wares that not only have a calming aesthetic but also cater to how we function in the kitchen.

Learn more about their story through their Instagram page, where the designers share not only their experiences but their brand’s journey as well.

Website: https://www.andnatural.com/

Musings by Clara C

Musings by Clara C is a small-batch hand-crafted ceramic brand in Singapore. While Clara hasn’t gone full-time ceramicist yet, her passion is evident in her limited-quantity works.

And since her earthenware products are not mass-produced, you can expect that you’re more likely to have a unique piece in your space if your purchase one.

You can view all her ceramics and more from her Instagram page, where you’ll also find the schedule for her pop-ups.

Un Studio

From made-to-order pieces, such as their bench made out of solid cherry, to handmade ceramic pieces, Un Studio offers items from their own studio and other independent ceramicists as well.

You’ll find intricate and detailed figurines, glazed and glossy mugs and cups, and woodwork such as stools and side tables from their shop. So if you’re looking for a made-to-order home goods store, you shouldn’t skip out on Un Studio.

Check out their collections and other creations on their Instagram page. You can also DM them if you have any specific pieces in mind.

Website: https://www.st-un.com/

Address: 47 Jalan Pemimpin, Halcyon 2 04-03

Roger and Sons

If you’re looking for bespoke wooden furniture made by an eco-responsible brand with years of experience in the field, Roger and Sons is a compelling option.

Their products include an alcohol cabinet, an 8-seater dining table, and a classy floor-to-ceiling bookshelf. Their focus is on sustainability by salvaging abandoned local trees that were chopped down due to urbanisation and turning them into beautiful furniture.

Visit their workshop/showroom at King George’s Avenue or check their website for more information about their works.

Website: https://www.rogerandsons.sg/

Address: 115 King George’s Avenue, 01-01

Hands Design

Hands Design takes your rather common woodwork into a primaeval piece of art by mixing wood with resin.

Uncle Ray, the head of this family brand, was in the stained glass industry for years before he dedicated himself to this craft, getting certified through a training programme in Washington.

Hands Design produces functional wares for the everyday folk. Their pieces come in many shapes, from phone stands to charcuterie boards and sleek wine holders.

We recommend checking out the products on their website or learning more about their family’s story from their Instagram page.

Website: https://www.handsdesignsg.com/

SOJAO

SOJAO is a luxury bedding brand that seeks to promote a good night’s rest so you can have a productive day ahead. From organic cotton free of insecticides or pesticides to sustainable packaging, SOJAO redefines luxury as being ethical, inclusive, and sustainable.

If you’re into eco-friendly bed sheets, plush towels, or even loungewear, you’ll find that SOJAO is your one-stop shop for these pieces.

Browse through their luxurious yet affordable selections at their brick-and-mortar shop at 251 Joo Chiat Road or scroll through them online on their website.

Website: https://sojao.shop/

Address: 251 Joo Chiat Road

Sunday Bedding

Established by a Singaporean couple who wanted to offer bed sheets that are both well-made and affordable, Sunday Bedding has been around for almost half a decade already.

Their most popular product line is their Bamboo sheets that suit the country’s hot and humid climate. Sunday Bedding also carries other items, such as loungewear and bath towels.

You can check what Sunday Bedding has in store at either of their two locations, Raffles City 03-39 and i12 Katong 02-05. Their online shop also gives you a quick overview of what options you have without going to their stores.

Website: https://sundaybedding.com/

Address: Raffles City 03-39 & i12 Katong 02-05

Dirty Doodies

Dirty Doodies is a collection of prints from Lauren, a self-taught artist who has a penchant for creating surreal images of everyday life, including coffee shop conversations, a black-and-white impression of a room, and even after-hours activities.

Visit either her IG account or her website to browse through her collections. You can even request commissions if you want a specific artwork done for you.

Website: https://dirtydoodies.bigcartel.com/

Kra Sanctuary

Kra Sanctuary focuses more on the imperfect beauty found in handcrafted goods, which is why their dinnerware and home decor accessories are all from artisans instead of factories.

Their brand name is taken from the Isthmus of Kra in Southern Thailand, the same country where they import the products from. Designed and handmade in Thailand, they offer a wide selection of luxe and artisanal dinnerware, including serving bowls and platters, as well as hand-forged metal cutleries.

Check out their website for a complete catalogue of Kra Sanctuary, helping you level up your kitchen setup.

Website: https://krasanctuary.com/

Usually Usual

Usually Usual creates ceramic wares for your home plants, picnics, and everyday home living. While handmade items already offer a rustic aesthetic, this brand also has a flare for adding beautiful colours, patterns, and textures.

The batches of products that Singapore-based ceramicist Chloe Tan creates are all made and glazed by hand. Plus, they have been showcased in various exhibitions and festivals.

Be sure to check her online shop for a comprehensive list of items Usually Usual carries, including terracotta cups, tea and snack sets, and coaster dish sets. She releases her collection in small batches, so it’s best to check her Instagram page as well.

Website: http://usuallyusual.com/shop

Llerae Makes

It’s totally hard to get enough ceramic wares once you start collecting them, so here’s another local brand in this category.

Llerae Makes was created by a full-time ceramic artist, Lerae, who’s based in Singapore. She learned her craft from a master potter and has dedicated herself to this art form since then.

She creates collections that are both functional and ornamental at the same time, such as the Plant Folks Raw with its textured ridges and porous walls.

Check out her IG page for news on her collection launches. Also, be sure to visit her online shop for a complete list of ceramic ware offered by Llerae Makes.

Website: https://www.leraemakes.com/shop

Soilboy

If you’re into indoor plants but don’t know exactly which one to choose or how to care for them, Soilboy has got you covered.

The couple who started this brand is not your usual plant sellers because they have a passion for educating people about the plants their store carries, which is why it’s no surprise that they offer workshops as well.

Some of the plants you’ll find in their shop include Juniper Bonsai, Monstera, and even hanging plants like variations of Platycerium.

We recommend checking their website for a complete list of plants they offer and visiting their Instagram page for creative inspiration on where to place these gentle greens.

Website: https://www.soilboy.sg/

Address: 9 Sin Ming Road 01-04

Hikari & Shores

Imagine this. A miniature structure such as a cabin or a lighthouse stuck on a piece of rock complete with small vegetation. Now see this work of art seemingly floating on a frame but is actually attached to clear glass.

This is what the handmade workshop of Hikari & Shores produces. It’s like having a small 3D painting of a scene that makes for interesting home decor.

If you want to see these miniature art pieces, we suggest you visit Hikari & Shores’ Instagram page and send a DM if you feel like purchasing one or two.

Pass It On

Pass It On is known for its plantable candles, where you can give their candle pots a secondary purpose after all the candle has burned up.

You can use these as pots to plant and bloom wildflowers, or you can plant the pot itself, so it gets recycled. But their dedication to sustainable urban living doesn’t stop there.

The momentum has been slowly increasing, and they now carry other home and living products such as cushion covers and ottomans – all with the purpose of being sustainable.

Learn more about upcoming products from Pass It On from their Instagram page or visit their website to check their online catalogue.

Website: https://pass-it-on.co/

Address: 2 Kallang Avenue 06-03

Oasis Beauty Kitchen

Want to add more sustainability to your lifestyle even in your bathroom? You should try Oasis Beauty Kitchen’s solid shampoo line.

Not only are they known to be effective for the hair, but a solid shampoo looks better than the usual plastic shampoo bottles. Oasis Beauty Kitchen, at its core, is a vegan personal care brand, but some of its products appeal to the home and living niche.

Take their room and linen mists, for instance. They are great alternatives to elevating the scent of your home if you’re not into burning candles or scented incense.

Visit their Instagram page if you want to see more of the products they offer as well as some personal care tips.

Website: https://www.oasisbeautykitchen.com/

Address: 280 Joo Chiat Road

Bbblob

If you’re into abstract art, you’ll surely love this brand, as Bbblob sells handpainted prints of organic abstract.

Since the prints and sculpture wood reliefs are not mass-produced, you can expect each piece to be one-of-a-kind. Even if you’re not into this form of art, you’ll surely appreciate how each painting is able to convey dynamic and flowing movement like that of water.

In fact, this is where the brand got its name as well – the sound of water hitting a solid object.

Be sure to check Bbblob’s IG account for the latest schedule of shows or just browse through the artistic creations.

Website: https://bbblob.bigcartel.com/

Reminds Me Of

As scientific studies show, our sense of smell is strongly linked to our memory, and this is what Reminds Me Of is trying to accomplish.

For instance, lighting their Grand Hotel Lobby candle can magically take you to its namesake, a lobby in some luxe hotel. They were even able to capture the experience and satisfaction of hanging freshly laundered linens with their Laundry Day scent.

Reminds Me Of is a shopping and retail brand offering small-batch candles that were hand-poured locally.

You can always browse through their collection online, but if you want to get a whiff IRL, then be sure to check their IG page for news on their next pop-ups.

Website: https://www.remindsmeof.co/

WKND Candle Co

Here’s another brand for the sense of smell which carries vegan candles. The WKND Candle Co offers hand-poured candles using materials that don’t harm the environment.

But aside from being environment-friendly, vegan candles also burn slowly and cleanly. Some of the scents they carry include Cocoa Truffle, Mulled Wine, Autumn Fig, and Summer Iced Tea.

Check their complete collection online through their website. And if you want to know where their next pop-up is, you can find them on their IG page.

Website: https://wkndcandleco.com/

Address: 77 Kampong Bahru Rd 02-01

SUPERMAMA

SUPERMAMA, a local lifestyle goods company founded in 2010, aims to give urbanites a museum-like escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Today, SUPERMAMA has grown to become the country’s go-to shop for locally-made home goods and trinkets.

Apart from this, the brand has also expanded its reach by collaborating with other artisans beyond Singapore. Such an example is the Takumi Next collection from craftsmen in Japan.

Visit their website for a complete rundown on items they have available, or check their Instagram for new and upcoming collections curated or made by SUPERMAMA.

Website: https://supermamastore.com/

Address: 93 Stamford Road

Clean Folks Club

If you’re into all things artisanal, why not indulge yourself with soaps made by local craftsmen in Singapore?

Clean Folks Club creates soap bars that are not only efficacious but very artistic as well, such as a Terrazzo Bar and soap with landscape artwork.

To date, they’ve been creating soap bars that look exactly like your gourmet desserts, including a mini cupcake and macaron soap.

Check out their IG page and website for more on their soap creations and add more life to your bathrooms.

Website: https://cleanfolksclub.com/

Candles of Light

Candles of Light seeks to help bring comfort through the power of scents, which is why they used the term ‘Light’ in their brand name.

They blend and craft these candles by hand with natural ingredients, plus you can even request customised scents. Candles are not their only products, though, as they try to cover everything that triggers our sense of smell, such as room and linen perfume mists and aromatic diffusers for cars and rooms.

You can check their complete catalogue from their website and even send a request for bespoke scents there as well.

Website: https://www.candlesoflight.com/

Goodness Gracious

Almost every one of us has been in this situation before: packing leftovers for our guests with less-than-desirable plastic bags. Surely there must be something better to use as food storage, right?

Well, here’s what Goodness Gracious aims to solve with their collection of reusable beeswax food wraps. Aside from offering an aesthetically-pleasing alternative, their product is also eco-friendly because they’re sustainable – a whole lot better than plastic cling wraps.

For more information about their products, including tips on wrapping foods, be sure to check out their Instagram page.

Website: https://goodnessgracious.store/

Gentle Mood

Gentle Mood offers artisanal soaps that are handcrafted in small batches using pure essential oils and plant-derived oils. It takes them at least 1,008 hours to cure these concoctions until they’re ready to use.

Their soap products tug on almost all our five senses (except, of course, the sense of taste) in a gentle and pleasing way. If you’re looking for an all-natural soap, be sure to check Gentle Mood.

You can view their products both on their Instagram page and website. They also accept requests for customising soap bars for event giveaways, which you can easily do via their website.

Website: https://gentlemood.co/

Moggy Mau

Moggy Mau is a brand that started off by selling money envelopes for EID. From that mini project, that has expanded to art prints, and handmade homeware. Of particular interest is their concrete homeware collection that you can use as a tray, trinkets or soap dishes.

Each piece is handmade, so it may vary in appearance and some has a lead time of up to a week!

You can view their products both on their Instagram page and website.

Website: https://www.moggymau.com/

FRIENDStoKEEP

Not everything has to be grand and regal when it comes to decorating a home because sometimes, the simplest ones can make a huge impact.

Take these items from FRIENDStoKEEP, for example. They create simple items such as silkscreen-printed calendars with cute drawings that are sure to lighten up the mood. These cute artworks are exactly what attracted another brand to collab with them.

So be sure to check their Instagram page out and discover if the products they have are what you’re looking for.

The Laughing Tiger

The Laughing Tiger is a manufacturing company “making all the cool shit under the sun,” as they have clearly indicated on their IG page.

Some of the creations from The Laughing Tiger include Bunker Bunker x Laughing Tiger Container Tissue Box, which is great for the brutalist and industrial-themed home. Another is the Collapsible Grocery Basket which is stackable and collapsible for easy storage.

Get to know their brand through their Instagram page, and if you feel like checking out their products, you can go to their website for a complete list and more details.

Website: https://www.alaughingtiger.com/

TANCHEN

If you’re looking for a textile brand for your rugs or similar home items, TANCHEN is a local brand that shows great potential. The result of a collaboration between Amber Chen and Sanchia Tan, their studio is based in Singapore and Shanghai.

Some of their creations are functional textiles like rugs with design inspirations hailed from nature. They also have R/R (Reversible/Ribbon) coasters that are both absorbent and easy to wash, as well as wine bags that can also serve as a decorative element for your home.

You can visit TANCHEN’s website to peruse their online catalogue or check their Instagram page for their latest projects.

Website: https://www.tanchenstudio.com/

Sumu Goods

Keeping a home clutter-free is not that easy. But if you have the items that can help you with this seemingly never-ending task, it can be quite doable.

Sumu Goods is a shopping and retail that focuses on offering products that aid people with their organising needs. They have a series of desktop organisers, foldable runner mats, folding stools and bench beer, and stackable containers.

Be sure to check their website for a complete list of products they sell. You can also go to their Instagram page for announcements on sales.

Website: https://www.sumugoods.com/

Studio Kallang

Studio Kallang reflects Faezah Shaharuddin’s vision in designing furniture – one that is personal to the people using it. As such, she makes sure that her pieces can build an emotional connection to everyday life.

Her furniture designs play on the practical and the whimsical, such as the Onde Desk, the Tent Table, and Onde Mirrors.

You can check their website for their list of items or, better yet, visit their studio personally so you can get a feel of their products.

Website: https://www.studiokallang.com/

Address: 21 Kallang Ave

Ripple Root

If you’re into paintings that portray nature and wildlife, you should check out the artwork from Ripple Root. As their moniker suggests, their pieces are like ripples of colour and shapes that show the vibrancy of life.

While some of their clients are big-time companies such as the Grand Hyatt, Google, and Raffles, they also offer private commission works to anyone interested in their art style.

You can check more of their work on their website but don’t be surprised if you end up recognising their work on some of the murals around Singapore.

Website: http://www.rippleroot.com/

Cruddy

We’ve all grown up with certain characters that helped us express emotions or thoughts. Heck, even Spongebob is relatable.

So if you want to add character to your home, why not try it with an actual 2D character? Cruddy is a local brand about a 2D character, Greg, that Vanessa Han designed. From shirts to pot bags to mirrors, you can find something relatable to Greg’s different poses.

Be sure to check Cruddy’s Instagram page to witness 2D Greg’s journey. And if you need something specially made, Vanessa is just a DM message away.

Studio Asobi

There’s no better way to match the creativity of a Michelin-starred restaurant chef than by serving the food on artisanal ceramic dishes.

Studio Asobi caught the Australian chef’s attention on their Instagram page, where they showed their ceramic ware. This flow of events should be more than enough to convince anyone to check their work.

Having trained in Japan, expect potteries that work well with Japandi and other minimalist-themed homes.

Check their website for more about their story and other projects, including pottery workshops.

Website: https://studioasobi.com/

Love & Thanks

Love & Thanks is a home decor brand that celebrates local designers and artists by giving them a way to show their creativity.

From linen placemats to cushion covers and serving bowls, there’s something in their products that would make a nice addition to your home. In fact, they’ve also done a collaboration with the artists from Ripple Root, which is something quite unique indeed.

While you can view their products from their website, it’s best if you check their Instagram page as well, where they release announcements on sales and other events.

Website: https://www.loveandthankshome.com/

L/Chemy

L/Chemy is a skincare brand that lives up to its name, helping you truly transform your skin to its better version – just like transmuting base metals to gold.

L/Chemy is also big on sustainability, so expect minimal prints and packaging on their products, as well as more plant-based ingredients.

Be sure to check their website for their online catalogue and visit their Instagram page for skincare tips and to be up-to-date with their new releases.

Website: https://l-chemy.com/collections/body

athingofsense

It may seem like candle brands are a dime a dozen, but athingofsense seeks to differentiate themselves by creating memorable scents at an affordable price point.

Their candles are scented with premium-graded fragrance oils (IFRA-certified), and materials sourced from the US and Australia. All their candles are hand-poured with 100per cent natural soy wax and packed in Singapore.

Be sure to check their website for their online catalogue and visit their Instagram page to be up-to-date with their new releases.

Website: https://athingofsense.com/