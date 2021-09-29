Unique orh nee desserts: Tarts, cheesecakes and donuts inspired by old-school yam

Call us sweet tooths, but the pinnacle of Teochew cuisine doesn’t lie in its congee, pao fan, or even braised duck. That crown belongs to the humble orh nee, or steamed yam paste – a warm, silky purée that’s simply served in coconut milk along with ginkgo nuts and pumpkin.

While old-school orh nee will never go out of style, local bakeries and pâtisseries are giving it a modern mashup with orh nee tarts, Basque cheesecakes , cookies, and even donuts . Say yum to yam with our shortlist of the most luscious orh nee desserts in Singapore.

The Pâtisserie: Orh Nee Cheesecake and Soufflé Roll

Orh Nee and cheesecake – talk about a match made in creamy heaven. The brainchild of home-based baker Lawrence Wong, his Orh Nee Fromage Blanc (from $48 for 800g) features orh nee layers enveloped in luscious baked cheesecake, supported by a crumbly crust, and garnished with yam cubes and candied ginkgo nuts.

For something lighter, opt for his Orh Nee Soufflé Roll ($30 for 500g) instead. This airy soufflé sponge comes rolled with featherlight yam crème diplomat, with taro chunks for textural contrast.

Order The Pâtisserie by Lawrence Wong online here.

Crius Bake: Orh nee tart

You’ve likely seen orh nee tarts popping up on your Instagram feed, and here’s one more worth the calories from Crius Bake. Tucked away in Bukit Timah, this family-run bakery has been drawing buzz for their Homemade Yam Tarts ($5 for two), made fresh daily.

Think a buttery crust heaped with sweet, velvety orh nee that melt together beautifully in the mouth. We love that they swap out the usual ginkgo nuts for crunchy walnuts too. It’s best savoured warm, so pop it in the oven for a minute or two and tuck in.

Crius Bake is located at 1 Jalan Anak Bukit, #B1-27, Bukit Timah Plaza, Singapore 588996, p. +65 64673156, and 144 Upper Bukit Timah Road, #02-33, Beauty World Centre, Singapore 588177, p. +65 6926 5661.

Mother-in-Law Egg Tart: Yam egg tart

For the latest twist on the orh nee tart trend, look to Mother-in-Law Egg Tart. This newly launched bakery in Clarke Quay specialises in Portuguese egg tarts, each with a flaky crust and a perfectly caramelised top.

Their fillings ooze quirk with everything from chicken rendang to lychee champagne, but the standout is the Yam & Purple Potato Portuguese Egg Tart . At $6.60 for two, these egg tarts run pricey, but one bite of the silken yam custard layered with earthy purple sweet potato swiftly won us over.

Mother-in-Law Egg Tart is located at 2 Havelock Road, Havelock 2, #B1-24, Singapore 059763, p. +65 8383 8460. Open Mon-Fri 10.30am–4.30pm, Sat 11am–2pm. Closed Sun.

Luna: Orh nee sponge cake

Amoy Street pâtisserie Luna is known for serving up a feast for the eyes and mouth, and their gorgeous orh nee cake ($8 per slice, $80 for whole cake) is no different.

Layers of vanilla sponge and velvety yam ginkgo paste add up to a fluffy, featherlight confection, embedded with yam cubes for an earthier contrast. It’s then piped with a pretty pattern of coconut chantilly cream, dotted with crunchy white chocolate pearls, and sprinkled over with desiccated coconut.

Luna is located at 53 Amoy St, Singapore 069879. Open Sun-Thurs 12pm–6.30pm, Fri-Sat 12pm–9pm.

The Plain Baker: Orh Nee cookie

Fat, chunky, chewy cookies are all the rage these days, and home-based business The Plain Baker does them right. Their palm-sized circles of joy are baked fresh with no preservatives added, and ooze with five kinds of indulgent fillings from hojicha to Thai milk tea.

The crowd-favourite, though, is the orh nee Cookie ($5.50) for good reason – this ultra-sweet treat comes filled with dense, gooey orh nee paste, dusted with powdered sugar, and crowned with a ginkgo nut for good measure.

Order The Plain Baker online here.

City Donut: Orh Nee donut

Rolling with the latest stuffed donut craze in Singapore is City Donut, with their donut rings packed with fun, old-school fillings.

This CBD donut café dishes up the nostalgic likes of Milo dinosaur, Nanyang kopi, and even chili crab flavours, but yam lovers can head straight for the Orh Nee Donut ($2.60). Fluffy donut holes piped with smooth, not-too-sweet yam cream and firm yam cubes – what’s not to love?

City Donut has branches in No. 2 McCallum St, Singapore 06904, p. +65 6223 1425, and 238 Thomson Rd, #01-72/73 Velocity @ Novena Square, Singapore 307683, p. +65 6250 2917.

Julsbake: Orh Nee Basque Cheesecake

Home baker Julene Ang has rolled two of our favourite desserts into one with her glorious Orh Nee Basque Cheesecake ($54).

Slice through the heavily torched top to uncover a pretty-in-purple layer of taro-infused cream cheese, atop a chunkier, textured base of fresh taro purée. And if you’re craving more Basque cheesecake goodness, she does a decadent tiramisu rendition spiked with Baileys Irish Cream as well.

Order Julsbake online here.

Pâtisserie CLÉ: Orh Nee Mont Blanc

Opened by Paris-trained pastry chefs Germaine Li and Joy Chiam, Pâtisserie CLÉ was one of the forerunners in Singapore’s orh nee tart wave. Theirs is a unique cross between the Teochew dessert and the French classic Mont Blanc, dubbed the Orh Blanc Tart ($8++).

With its buttery tart base baked with coconut cream, filled with layers of vanilla chantilly and orh nee studded with ginkgo nuts, it’s a surprisingly light party in the mouth. The top is blanketed with Mont Blanc-style strands of yam purée, and more sugar-glazed ginkgo nuts add the finishing touch.

Pâtisserie CLÉ has outlets in 79 Lucky Heights, Singapore 467627, p. +65 8127 3925, and 29 Paya Lebar Road, Paya Lebar Office Center #01-01, Singapore 409005, p. +65 6983 4629.

This article was first published in City Nomads.