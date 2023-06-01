Unlocking the kitchen code: Couple reveals tips on choosing top-notch appliances

While interior styles are important, that doesn't mean you have to compromise on functionality, especially in your kitchen.

At the end of the day, a kitchen is not meant to be a showroom. It's a space for you to prepare and cook delicious meals for you and your loved ones.

TikTok user Hoiihanfoundhome and home owners of a four-room resale flat, have shared their renovation journey, including a trio of videos on things to look out for when you're designing your kitchen.

Why is choosing the right kitchen hood important?

The kitchen hood helps to remove grime and odour from your stove by sucking up all the gunk into it.

To ensure the suction power is strong enough, Hoiihanfoundhome suggests running a paper test before making a purchase.

If the paper gets sucked up against the filter, that's a good sign that the kitchen hood will be able to absorb all the smoke. Try papers of different weights for good measure.

From time to time, you would have to clean the mesh, so it's best to check if it can be removed easily.

Another thing to take into consideration is the length of the kitchen hood. It should measure the same size as your cooktop for maximum absorption.

It's also wise to check the noise level of these machines as they tend to be noisy.

Depending on the amount of cooking you are planning to do, there are two types of kitchen hoods to choose from: Chimney hood and slimline hood.

The latter is perfect for a light-cooking household. It's compact and generally cheaper, but the suction power is not the strongest.

On the other hand, the former takes up a lot of space and is on the pricier side. But in return, you get superior suction power which definitely comes in handy for those who cook frequently.

What's cooking?

In another video, Hoiihanfoundhome weighs the pros and cons of induction hobs and gas stoves.

For the uninitiated, induction hobs use electromagnetism to heat up your pan, cooking your food much faster.

Plus, it's energy efficient and easier to clean because of its flat surface.

Sounds perfect, right?

Well, the video highlighted that if you're a fan of Asian food, then it might be tricky. You wouldn't be able to use a wok on induction hobs as it wouldn't stay balanced or stable when cooking.

A gas stove is something most Singaporeans are familiar with. It allows you more control over the open flame, as you can see it. If you're used to this, then this might be an ideal option.

Chill out with the perfect fridge

Refrigerators have come a long way. These days, you've got the option of having a fridge equipped with water dispensers, auto ice-makers and other nifty smart features.

If you want access to cold water instantly, you've got two choices. There are two kinds of fridges, one that's connected to a direct water line and the other comes with a refillable tank inside the fridge.

The water dispenser-equipped fridges tend to offer instant crushed and cubed ice.

However, having a fridge with a refillable tank involves maintenance such as cleaning the filter every few weeks.

Also, it's good to take note of the size of the fridge before making a purchase. Ensure a leeway space of 150mm to make sure the fridge can be opened fully within your kitchen space.

Sometimes smart features could complement your lifestyle.

In certain fridge models, they offer transparent touchscreen, allowing you to see what's in your fridge without opening the door.

You can even make a list of things inside your fridge via the touchscreen.

Save money when furniture shopping

Hoiihanfoundhome also shared some useful tips on how to save money while shopping for your new home.

One of the suggested ways is to sign up for a group buy programme.

Group buy programmes usually feature special deals on major home appliances, alongside special perks like free delivery.

Another tip is to shop online at Taobao. Keep track of the prices with a budget planner, and you will see how much you can save during their sale period.

Alternatively, there is also the option to shop for secondhand furniture on Carousell.

