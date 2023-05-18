Space-saving hacks: Interior design ideas for BTO flats

Small homes don't necessarily mean cramped living.

Even though build-to-order (BTO) flats tend to be more compact than resale flats, there are many ways to maximise the space in your new abode.

Through a series of videos shared on its TikTok page, local interior design (ID) firm Tidplus Design has introduced a few space-saving ideas that can help realise your dream home.

Customise it!

Got a tiny kitchen? Why not maximise your available kitchen counter space with a customisable pull-out shelf. That way, you've got a little nook where you can store your kitchen appliances without cluttering the countertop space.

If you don't have much wardrobe space, then consider opting for a customisable pull-out rack. With this nifty hack, you're making the most of your shelf space inside the cupboard.

In addition, you can fully utilise the corner space of your room with a custom-designed cabinet. You are breathing new life into the nook, which is typically underused.

Maximise your living room and bedroom

Another video shows how you can create hidden storage spaces within a two-room BTO flat.

Designing a hidden shelf behind a feature wall is a subtle way of squeezing out more storage space without making your home look cluttered.

With a two-room BTO flat, the different parts of the house, such as the living room, bedroom and entrance, are close to one another.

To distinguish the different spaces in the house, try building a pocket door between the living room and the narrow entryway.

This feature can also work for other areas of the house, helping to create a distinct separation between the spaces.

As for the bedroom, instead of going with a run-of-the-mill door, choose to use fluted panels to create a stylish partition. By doing so, it opens up the space to the living room, and giving the impression of a bigger area.

How to create more space in your kitchen and bathroom

If you want extra kitchen-counter space, consider the addition of a drop-leaf table. This allows you to extend the kitchen counter as and when you need it while staying compact when the extra space isn't required.

Liven up your bathroom with a sliding door, separating the dry and wet areas. But that doesn't mean you have to compromise on space.

With the sliding door, there is still ample space for you to head in and out of the shower area without the hassle of a typical swing door.

More design hacks

With a little planning, there are more ways to maximise the space in your small home.

Blend the best of style and storage with a multipurpose sofa.

While it's a bulky piece of furniture, it can double up as storage space, allowing you to keep your books, extra cushions and other items under the seats.

Keep your kitchen counter neat by choosing suspended shelves. Not only do they look sophisticated, they're a smart way to make the most of the vertical space.

When it comes to display space, forget about having tall racks and cabinets.

Rather than filling up your wall space, one way to keep the room organised is to move the storage above eye level.

Using overhead shelves that run the perimeter of your room gives you plenty of space to display items like photographs, books and memorabilia.

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

