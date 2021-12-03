Unpack the magic with new Lego 76399 Harry Potter Hogwarts Magical Trunk sets

It’s December, and you know what that means, new launches from Lego! Just like last year, Lego is releasing a new Harry Potter Lego set to add to your collection.

From the Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment set, the breathtaking&Hogwarts castle, the famed Diagon Alley, the dangerous Whomping Willow and more, Potterheads can soon get their hands on the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Magical Trunk (76399) set.

The set features a small suitcase trunk and corresponding minifigures including Harry Potter with the Marauders map.

PHOTO: Lego

PHOTO: Lego

PHOTO: Lego

PHOTO: Lego

Just like the Hogwart Moments set, the Trunk set reflects the different Hogwarts Houses so fans who identify as a Slytherin can pick up the green and white trunk, whereas fans who identify as a Hufflepuff can go for the yellow and black trunk instead.

Each set comes enclosed within a trunk that can be opened with a key to reveal a bedroom. In the bedroom, one will see a bed, a wardrobe, a sofa, a fireplace and more.

The pieces that come with the set also allows fans to switch up and change the bedroom setting to a Transfiguration class with everyone’s favourite professor, Professor McGonagall, or to the Grand Hall if you’re feeling hungry.

PHOTO: Lego

PHOTO: Lego

Currently, there’s no news on how much the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Magical Trunk (76399) set retails for in Singapore and the US. However, fans in Germany can already find the set on LEGO’s official website for €59.99 (S$93).

The set will be released in March 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.