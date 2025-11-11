'Until next time': Chee Soon Juan closes Orange & Teal cafe

After four years, the Orange & Teal cafe, started by Singapore Democratic Party secretary-general Chee Soon Juan and his wife will be closing.

"Dear friends, we have decided to conclude our journey with Orange & Teal. While this chapter comes to a close, we do so with gratitude and optimism," wrote the cafe team in an announcement on Facebook and Instagram this morning (Nov 11).

"We are happy we started Orange & Teal, and just as happy to leave it on our own terms — knowing that its spirit of courage, warmth and connection will live on."

The cafe, however, hinted that the closure might not be permanent, stating that this is "not goodbye, only until next time".

"As they say: Epilogue is prologue. We look forward to picking up where we left off on another day," they added.

While its last day of operations has not been specified, Orange & Teal announced that they are running a cash and carry sale from Nov 11 to 13, 11am to 7pm at its premises at Rochester Mall.

The closure announcement drew a number of comments from the cafe's loyal customers.

One wrote: "Sad... Thank you for the good food, good times. All the best to the journey ahead! God bless!"

"It brings tears to my eyes but I had plenty of memories here," said another.

Orange & Teal at Rochester Mall is the first of the two cafe outlets opened by Dr Chee Soon Juan and his wife Dr Huang Chih Mei, serving western cuisine such as wine-infused slow-braised beef cheek and creamy butter Tuscan salmon.

The cafe opened for business in 2021 and is characterised by its distinctive teal walls and orange chairs, as well as a cosy library nook featuring Dr Chee's personal book collection.

"It's been a long-term dream of ours to have a place where Singaporeans come together to not just have a great meal or have that heartwarming cuppa, but a place where we get together with our loved ones and friends and get to know each other all over again," he wrote at the time.

The second outlet, which was located at Marina Square, shuttered late last year due to rising costs.

AsiaOne has reached out to Orange & Teal for more information.

