Chee Soon Juan closes second outlet of cafe Orange & Teal 'due to rising costs'

Only two years since its opening, the cafe owned by Singapore Democratic Party chief Chee Soon Juan and his wife Dr Huang Chih Mei, Orange & Teal, is shuttering its second location in Marina Square.

It was announced on social media Friday (Oct 11) that the outlet would be closed effective from that day "due to rising costs".

"However, our Rochester Mall outlet will continue to operate as usual," it added.

Dr Chee and Dr Huang opened the first cafe in June 2021, with the former sharing on social media: "It’s been a long-term dream of ours to have a place where Singaporeans come together to not just have a great meal or have that heartwarming cuppa, but a place where we get together with our loved ones and friends and get to know each other all over again.

"A place where intelligent discussion, even impassioned debate, takes place. A place where the conversation’s even better."

Orange & Teal at Rochester Mall offers western fare, from smoked duck pizza ($26.80) to truffle linguine with salad ($20.80) and wagyu burger ($26.80), alongside desserts and cakes.

It also has a cosy library nook, with shelves filled with Dr Chee's personal book collection.

