Chee Soon Juan's cafe Orange & Teal opening second outlet at Marina Square

Just a year after cafe Orange & Teal opened at Rochester Mall in Buona Vista, it seems like another outlet is in the works.

Started by Singapore Democratic Party chief Dr Chee Soon Juan, 59, and his wife Dr Huang Chih Mei, Orange and Teal appears to be opening a second outlet located in a more central location, Marina Square.

A Hardware Zone user snapped a photo of a store at Marina Square with the Orange & Teal logo alongside a "coming soon" message.

The photo was shared on HardWare Zone last Sunday (July 10).

At the time of writing, there have been no announcements made regarding a new Orange & Teal outlet at Marina Square.

Hardware Zone users were generally intrigued by this new development, with some questioning the choice of location.

One netizen said: "Wow, congrats! But is that place good human flow or not? Last time I come here was like ghostly empty leh [sic]."

At Orange & Teal, Diners can expect reasonably-priced Western fare. Only two — slow-braised beef cheeks ($25.90) and creamy Tuscan butter salmon ($21.90) — of the 12 main items are priced above $20.

On its website, the cafe envisions itself as a place where locals can chat and dine in elegance or simply pull out a book and enjoy a cup of coffee.

Hopefully, it won't be too long before we can do so at the cafe's Marina Square outlet.

