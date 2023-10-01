Unveiling the hidden injustice: Pregnancy discrimination in Singapore

Pregnancy is a joyous and transformative journey for women, but it should never be the source of discrimination in the workplace. Pregnancy discrimination in Singapore, as defined by Aware (Association of Women for Action and Research), is a grave concern that deserves our attention.

This article will shed light on the key aspects of pregnancy discrimination, its implications, and what it looks like in a workplace setting based on Aware's valuable insights.

Understanding pregnancy discrimination

Pregnancy discrimination encompasses any unfair treatment of individuals at work, including job applicants and employees, based on pregnancy, potential pregnancy, childbirth, or pregnancy-related conditions.

It is a form of gender-based discrimination, which refers to actions that deny opportunities, privileges, or rewards to individuals based on their gender or characteristics associated with their gender.

The gender-based discrimination connection

Pregnancy discrimination is inherently linked to gender-based discrimination. When a woman faces discrimination at work due to her pregnancy, it manifests gender bias.

This can include negative stereotypes about pregnant women's capabilities or myths surrounding gender roles in child caregiving.

Recognising pregnancy discrimination in the workplace

Aware highlights several actions by employers that constitute pregnancy discrimination in the workplace:

Refusing to hire a pregnant applicant

When an employer decides not to hire a qualified candidate solely because she is pregnant or may become pregnant, it's a clear case of discrimination.

Demotion or unfavourable transfer

Subjecting a pregnant employee to demotion or transferring her to less desirable roles is discriminatory and unjust.

Denying a job upon return from pregnancy-related leave

An employer denying the same or similar job to a pregnant employee when she returns from maternity leave is discriminatory and restricts her career growth.

Unjustified dismissal

Dismissing an employee during pregnancy or upon her return from maternity leave without valid reasons is a grave violation of her rights.

Unequal pay and benefits

Offering a pregnant employee a smaller pay raise or fewer benefits than her peers, despite her positive performance, is a clear act of discrimination.

Offensive comments and harassment

Making offensive, insulting, or harassing comments about pregnancy, a pregnant employee's body, or her breastfeeding activities creates a hostile work environment.

Unjustifiable changes in work conditions

Implementing unfavourable changes in a pregnant employee's working hours, roles, duties, or performance targets without valid reasons is a discriminatory practice.

Pregnancy discrimination is a stark reality in Singapore's workplaces. It not only hinders women's career growth but also perpetuates gender-based inequalities.

Organisations must be vigilant and proactive in addressing this issue to ensure fair and equal opportunities for all employees, regardless of gender or pregnancy status. By raising awareness and taking action against pregnancy discrimination, we can move towards a more inclusive and just work environment for everyone.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.