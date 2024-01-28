Unwind in chimes and chants: The best sound-healing spots in Singapore for some zen

The real question is who isn’t stressed out these days? Amid our daily grind, we all need moments of mindful zen and paying for expensive retreats is not going to cut it in the long run.

However, there is another way to take away the stress of the week: sound healing. Typically combining instruments like gongs or Tibetan singing bowls in yoga or meditation, sound healing leverages vibration to attune your nervous system into a state of relaxation.

Believe it or not, but it holds significant benefits for your mental and emotional health. Don’t knock it till you try — keep scrolling to see our favourite sound healing spots in Singapore!

Space 2B

Going beyond a typical wellness studio, Space 2B is an uplifting collective of dedicated mentors who believe in the power of meditation to transform your life inside-out as they transcend traditional barriers to bring the ancient art of meditation to the modern world, making it accessible for us all, regardless of your background.

Here, sound healing is one of the top workshops with a variety of experiences available.

Take for example their Moon, Sound and Cacao Ceremony ($100) — a two hour workshop where you can open your heart and be present with intention setting, sharing cacao, and experiencing a boost in mood, vitality, intuition and empathy resulting in an intimate connection with ourselves and others.

Space 2B is located at 2B Stanley Street, 068721, p. +65 8891 3563. For bookings and more information, please visit their website.

Jyan Yoga Studio

Craving a sanctuary beyond life’s chaos? Jyan Studio has got you covered. They shape yoga journeys uniquely tailored to unite your mind, body and spirit along your unique path.

Though renowned for varied yoga offerings, their Sound Bath Sessions ($35) leverage harmonic vibrations specifically tailored to invite nervous systems into profound tranquillity.

As the singing bowls attune your brainwaves into a theta state meditation, your circulatory rhythms amplify alongside self-insight, emerge not only relaxed but inwardly realigned with the universe and your worries dialled down several notches.

Jyan Yoga Studio is located at 64 Prinsep St, #02-01, 188667, p. +65 9786 9626. For bookings and more information, please visit their website.

Wenyogaheal

Founded by Wendy Lum, Wenyogaheal channels her firsthand passion for sharing holistic wellness cultivated through personal healing.

Navigating corporate burnout herself, Wendy understands deeply how vital stress relief proves for sustainable thriving.

Hence her immersive sound ceremonies incorporate an arsenal of instruments — from alchemy crystal bowls to regenerative chimes — precisely attuned to transport minds out of anxiety into peaceful presence.

These musical soundscapes instil deep calm within you, as the mindful frequencies stimulate mental release while aligning perspectives into lasting revitalisation across emotional and spiritual dimensions too.

Wenyogaheal is located at, 10 Winstedt Rd, Block A, 02-02, 227977, p. +65 8751 1678. For bookings and more information, please visit their website.

The Senses Therapy

Meet The Senses Therapy — a group of holistic healers devoted to harmonising inner-outer worlds through customised immersive wellness journeys that transcends the typical cookie-cutter methods with a variety of techniques including their Signature Sound Bath ($36).

Each session is anchored in Tibetan singing bowl vibrations meeting body-opening yoga postures which aims to provide the ultimate reset as your muscle relaxes while fresh energies repattern worn emotional pathways and dissolves unconscious blocks which instils and empowers you in transmuting your inner light outward for a renewed sense vibrancy.

The Senses Therapy is located at 228A South Bridge Rd, 058777, p. +65 8837 9715. For bookings and more information, please visit their website.

The Singing Bowl Gallery

Since 2014, The Singing Bowl Gallery has provided a sanctuary for wellness through traditional singing bowls ethically handcrafted in Nepal.

These simple brass instruments played to generate vibrations physically dissolve stress while rejuvenating joy during classes, private therapy and intensive workshops.

Harnessing consciousness-bridging frequencies, you’ll get to find that inner wisdom beyond perpetual productivity demands.

No additional movements required — simply sit, breathe, and absorb the soothing harmonies recalibrating your body and mind into their native state of calm flow as the sound dissolves rigidity, emotional debris and energy blockages for renewed clarity and purpose.

The Singing Bowl Gallery is located at 160 Robinson Road, 04-12 SBF Centre, 068914. For bookings and more information, please visit their website.

One Heart

One Heart convenes passionate guides ushering you inward towards renewed equilibrium through varied modalities — spanning mindfulness, meditative stillness and sound healing epiphanies alike.

Their sound bath offerings specifically attune and unwind bodies profoundly — inviting deep relaxation, soul replenishment and ebbing stressful tides through the delightful absorption of various healing instrumentation.

For example, the Chakra Balancing with Crystal Singing Bowls ($33), features eight different singing bowls during the session — each aligning with the different chakras within us to cleanse and balance your chakras allowing for energy to flow properly within and keeping you in balance.

One Heart is located at 167 Geylang Road #02-06, 389242, +65 9752 4857. For bookings and more information, please visit their website.

