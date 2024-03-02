Upcoming executive condos that will MOP in 2024 and 2025

If you're not interested in HDB flats or feel like private properties are too expensive, Executive Condos (ECs) might be just what you're looking for.

Known as "sandwich flats," ECs in Singapore offer a mix of public and private housing, ideal for middle-income Singaporeans who earn too much for HDB flats but can't afford private condos.

Nowadays, as new property launches get pricier, more people are considering resale ECs instead.

So, let's explore some ECs reaching their Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) in 2024 and 2025 for all you hopeful buyers:

Should you choose resale ECs over new launches?

Opting for resale ECs over new launches presents several advantages:

Closer to full privatisation: Resale ECs achieve full privatisation after 10 years, allowing owners to expand their pool of potential buyers by selling to foreigners and entities.

No need to dispose of existing flat: Unlike new EC buyers who must dispose of their previous HDB flat within six months, buyers of resale ECs can retain their existing property.

No MOP: Resale ECs offer flexibility as they do not have an MOP, enabling buyers to move in immediately or retain their existing property.

You can inspect the actual unit: Buyers can physically inspect units in resale ECs, avoiding surprises from floor plans or defects common in new constructions.

Potential for higher rental income: Resale ECs can be rented out immediately, allowing buyers to generate rental income without waiting for the MOP to end.

Valuation and pricing: Resale ECs may offer better value compared to new launches, potentially providing higher returns on investment due to lower initial costs and higher rental income potential.

ECs reaching MOP in 2024 and 2025

Here's a rundown of EC projects to watch out for, sorted by their estimated MOP dates:

Project District Location Project TOP date Estimated MOP date Number of total units Northwave 25 Woodlands Avenue 12 11 February 2019 11 February 2024 358 iNZ Residence 23 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5 30 April 2019 30 April 2024 497 Hundred Palms Residences 19 Yio Chu Kang Road 18 December 2019 18 December 2024 531 Rivercove Residences 19 Anchorvale lane 2 October 2020 2 October 2025 628

Northwave

Types of rooms available 2-, 3-, 4- 5-bedroom and 6 penthouse units Closest MRT stations Admiralty MRT (4-minute drive), Sembawang MRT (8-minute drive) Price range according to 99.co S$888,888 ~ S$1.82M (with 66 active listings available at the time of writing)

Northwave boasts a variety of unit types, ranging from two to five-bedroom units and six penthouses.

Conveniently located near Admiralty and Sembawang MRT stations, it offers units with floor plans spanning from 678 sq ft to 1,722 sq ft.

With a 99-year leasehold, Northwave stands as a six-block, 16-storey executive condominium, ideal for couples and families. Although lacking nearby MRT stations, it compensates with free shuttle bus services to Woodlands MRT station, ensuring accessibility to essential amenities and transportation networks.

For residents commuting by car, Northwave offers convenient access to major transportation routes — the North-South and Thomson lines, as well as the North-South Expressway (NSE), which will run alongside the Central Expressway (CTE).

Additionally, supermarkets like Sheng Siong, Giant, and FairPrice can be reached within four to six minutes by car, ensuring convenience for daily necessities.

iNZ Residence

Types of rooms available 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom units Closest MRT stations Choa Chu Kang MRT (7-minute drive) Price range according to 99.co S$1.28M ~ S$1.89M (with 5 active listings available at the time of writing)

While iNZ Residence may be situated at a distance from the nearest MRT station, residents benefit from seamless connectivity through nearby bus services, such as Service 983, providing quick access to Choa Chu Kang MRT station on the North-South Line and Jurong East MRT station on the East-West Line.

For residents' shopping and dining needs, Keat Hong Shopping Centre and Sunshine Place offer a range of retail outlets and dining options, ensuring residents have easy access to daily necessities and leisure activities.

Families with school-going children will also appreciate how the condo is surrounded by reputable educational institutions, including Concord Primary School, Swiss Cottage Secondary School, Chua Chu Kang Primary School, and South View Primary School.

Hundred Palms Residences

Types of rooms available 3-, 4-, and 5-bedroom units Closest MRT stations Serangoon MRT (6 minutes’ walk) Price range according to 99.co There are no active listings at the time of writing

Strategically located within walking distance to Serangoon MRT station, Hundred Palms residents enjoy seamless connectivity to the North-East Line and Circle Line, facilitating convenient travel to key destinations across Singapore. The upcoming Cross Island Line will further enhance transportation accessibility, providing residents with additional commuting options.

Residents can indulge in retail therapy and dining experiences at nearby malls such as Hougang Green Shopping Centre, The Greenwich V, and The Heartland Mall.

Furthermore, Hundred Palms Residences offers easy access to major expressways, including the Central Expressway (CTE) and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), facilitating smooth and efficient travel to various parts of the island.

Looking for nearby schools? Well, the development is surrounded by reputable educational institutions such as Rosyth School, Bowen Secondary School, and Xinmin Primary & Secondary School.

Rest assured that despite its urban location, Hundred Palms Residences is designed to provide residents with a serene living environment.

Named after the 100 ornamental royal palms planted within the development, residents can enjoy lush greenery amidst the bustling cityscape.

Rivercove Residences

Types of rooms available 3-, 4-, and 5-bedroom units Closest MRT stations Sengkang MRT (7-minute drive) Price range according to 99.co There are no active listings at the time of writing

Back in 2018, Rivercove was the only EC that launched during that year. This combined with the property's prime location and appealing features naturally garnered significant interest during its launch.

One of the notable features of Rivercove Residences is its direct access to the park connector, allowing residents to enjoy leisurely walks and outdoor activities along the scenic waterfront.

Its proximity to the Punggol Reservoir also offers stunning views and a tranquil atmosphere, providing a refreshing retreat from city life.

Another plus point? Residents of Rivercove also benefit from excellent connectivity to public transportation. The nearby Tongkang LRT station provides easy access to Sengkang MRT station and the integrated bus interchange at Compass One shopping mall.

Additionally, nearby developments like Sengkang Grand Residences and Buangkok Square offer residents more retail and dining options nearby.

For those who prefer driving, Rivercove Residences offers convenient access to major expressways like the Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), ensuring smooth travel across the island.

The condo will approach the end of its MOP in the second half of 2025. Once again, as the only resale EC to be (re)introduced next year, we're anticipating renewed interest in the property — so be sure to keep an eye out for this one.

ALSO READ: Full list of BTO projects hitting MOP in 2024/2025 and our top picks near the MRT

This article was first published in 99.co.