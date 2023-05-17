Upcoming pop-up markets and vintage fairs in Singapore

Pop-up markets and vintage shopping is all the rage right now, and for good reason. If you're looking to spruce up your closet with funky prints, or to support some local business, here are a few upcoming pop-up flea markets and vintage fairs to check out in Singapore.

The Hammock Market

PHOTO: Instagram/The Hammock Market

An emporium for fine buys and great steals, the Hammock market has become a Saturday ritual among avid flea market goers. Held every Saturday, the market takes place at the level 1 atrium of Aperia Mall and brings together over 30 personalities and creators selling their coveted preloved garments, handmade jewellery, homeware and more in hammocks. To elevate your digging fun, you can also look forward to a multitude of rotating activities including getting free Jagua tattoos, tarot reading, custom poems, and have your very own caricature illustrations created.

The Luggage Market

A similar concept to the aforementioned Hammock Market, The Luggage Market is held every Sunday at Aperia Mall. This time instead of hammocks, at this novelty market you'll find tons of sellers setting up their stations with packed luggage of pre-loved clothing and items. Head down and unpack all 30-60 booths with pieces starting at just $2. To refuel, you can also catch a bite to eat at the nearby restaurants and fast food spots.

Sunday Social Market

A monthly re-occurring market at Palawan Beach Walk, the Sunday Social Market is the place to find the cutest of locally made, grown, or designed brands and items. At the urban outdoor market shop from a collection of clothes, homeware, and accessories, explore new brands, and connect with like-minded people. Did we mention the abundant food options and groovy music to keep things all the more interesting? The gathering is also open to all, even little ones and furry friends.

Growing at Home Pop-Up Market

PHOTO: Millenia Walk

Part of Millenia Walk's Creative Neighbourhood campaign, Neighbourhood Socials, look forward to a Growing at Home Pop-Up Market in collaboration with Whytespace on May 19-21, 2023, 11am to 8.30pm at The Gatherspace (The Great Hall). Spotlighting local and regional talents, the market presents homebodies and plant-lovers with a variety of collectibles, homewares, curated storage choices, and house plants. The line-up includes names like Ashley & Co, Eden Living, Indoor Outdoor, Kampong Niners, and big names like Harvey Norman, MEIDI-YA and more.

Little Farmers Market

PHOTO: Little Farmers Market

Little Farms Serangoon Garden is hosting its second Little Farmers Market on May 20 and 21 from 11am to 3pm. The delicious experience is a great opportunity to discover new vendors offering unique products, made with ethical and sustainable production processes. Apart from Little Farm's fresh produce, indulge in a mouth-watering artisanal bread and pastries by Starter Lab, made from locally-sourced grains and ingredients or give Kind Kones' vegan ice cream made a try. To quench your thirst, Specific Gravity Beers will also be present to showcase their craft beers with creative flavours.

Flea Market at Katong Square Singapore

PHOTO: Instagram/The Retro Factory

Organised by The Retro Factory, the flea market at Katong Square Singapore is a monthly affair. Already trending on TikTok, the monthly fair is stocked up with unique antiques, retro fashion, vintage watches, vinyl records, pre-loved treasures, organic and sustainable products, craft & artisanal works, and even oven-fresh home bakes. What better way to spend our weekends than with bargain shopping, art, music and food and more?

One Soul Many Stories

Encouraging circular fashion in Singapore, One Soul Many Stories is a second-hand pop up store concept. Specialised in premium and luxury women fashion brands, look forward to pre-loved designer clothes, shoes, bags and accessories from brands like Maje, Zimmermann, Isabel Marant, Sezane, Chloe, Chanel, Gucci and more.

For folks looking for a little extra discount, head down to the pop-up sales and walk away with some spectacular deals and steals. The next one is happening on May 30-31, 2023!

This article was first published in City Nomads.